Flagler Palm Coast’s Robert Paxia voted SBLive Florida Coach of the Week

Congratulations to Flagler Palm Coast head coach Robert Paxia, the winner of SBLive Florida's Coach of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans.

Paxia captured 51.45% of the nearly 2,435 votes cast in this week's poll after his Bulldogs were able to defeat Flagler Palm Coast 42-28 to capture the Class 4A-Suburban, District 4 championship. The district title is the first for Paxia at Flagler Palm Coast.

If you would like to nominate a coach, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivefl.

Here are all the other coaches that were nominated for Oct. 10-Oct. 14:

Mike Garofano, Springstead : Facing an undefeated Land O’ Lakes squad, Garofano’s Springstead team was up to the task. The Eagles handed the Gators their first loss of the season and improved to 8-0 on the season with games left against Mitchell and Lecanto.

Matt Adams, Pensacola Catholic : One of the most impressive coaching jobs of the season on the panhandle belongs to Matt Adams of the Crusaders. He’s got this Pensacola Catholic at 8-0 now after a dominating 35-6 win over Walton on Friday night.

Reggie Crume, Clearwater Calvary Christian : Coming off a stinging 49-46 loss to Ocala Trinity Catholic, Reggie Crume’s Warriors bounced back in a big way on Friday night. Calvary Christian defeated crosstown foe Clearwater 55-35.

Jeff Rolson, Apopka : The Blue Darters trailed 13-0 to the Lake Brantley Patriots on Friday night and had to rally back to win. Jeff Rolson navigated his Apopka crew to a come-from-behind win over Lake Brantley 20-13 to improve to 4-2.

Roger Harriott, St. Thomas Aquinas : St. Thomas Aquinas faced off against new rival Fort Lauderdale and made quick work of the Flying L’s. The Raiders rolled to a 49-13 victory to improve to 7-0 in the all-time series.

Sam Holland, DeSoto County : Arcadia, Florida was one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian and DeSoto High School felt the storm’s wrath. The athletic fields suffered damage and the city itself was flooded, battered from the powerful hurricane. The community came together to put on a football game and saw the Bulldogs defeat Sarasota Booker 15-7.

Verlon Dorminey, Trinity Christian Academy : No Colin Hurley at quarterback? That was no problem for the Conquerors as they defeated previously undefeated University Christian. Dorminey putting together a great game plan without his star was impressive.