ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber celebrates EagleMed's new aircraft

From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... On Thursday, Oct. 6, EagleMed LLC cut the red ribbon celebrating their new aircraft addition. EagleMed is a privately owned and operated air medical transport service. A subsidiary of Air Medical Group Holdings since August 2009, EagleMed has been in business for over...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend staff preparing for Christmas light displays setup

While the holiday focus is currently on organizing costumes and making sure you have enough candy, staff with the Great Bend Public Lands Department is getting ready to have a bright Christmas. Preparation for displaying the Christmas light decorations around town will begin near Halloween, to give city staff enough time to have them ready for the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

UPATE: About 8,500 acres burned in Ellis Co. during Sunday wildfire

5:42 a.m. Monday UPDATE from the Ellis County Fire Department. At approximately 3:20 pm Sunday, the Ellis County Fire Department was requested for mutual aid for a large grass fire approaching Ellis County from Ness County. Shortly after arriving on scene, fire crews identified the fire had already entered Ellis County. Many of the fire companies in Ellis County were already responding to three other fire calls for service. As fire crews arrived on scene in southwest Ellis County, crews were met with 60+ MPH winds and low visibility due to smoke and dust. The location of the fire was in a remote area where the fire was difficult to access as it is open range with very limited county roads.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Great Bend man turns hobby into award-winning craft

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A Great Bend man has been practicing the craft of woodcarving for more than 20 years, carving out caricatures and winning contests with his work. Barry Bowers said a friend prompted him to begin the hobby. “A friend of mine kind of kept at me,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

CAMPBELL: 2022 Kansas soybean yield and value contests

I fully understand that drought covered a vast majority of Kansas, including Barton County and the surrounding area. But I figured it never hurts to inform farmers of this opportunity. Irrigated soybeans are always an option and sometimes certain areas get an extra rain or two during the growing season that might have made for an above average soybean crop.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Halloween parade for children in Ellinwood

Many parents are starting to mark down all the Halloween celebrations around the community coming up, and they can add one more. The Grade School Halloween Parade will take place Oct. 31 in Ellinwood. The grade school students and daycare children will make their way down Main Street where local...
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Portions of two state highways within Great Bend to be resurfaced

There were 34 cities across Kansas that were selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to state highways located within city limits. Great Bend was chosen to receive $400,000 for the 2024 fiscal year for work on two major highways in town. The grants are awarded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP).
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

GBHS joins Halloween mix with two upcoming activities

Each year, Great Bend High School Kayettes complete multiple service projects at the local, state, and international levels. On Oct. 27, the gals will knock out the international project by Trick-or-Treating for Hope. Kayettes raised $1,800 for UNICEF with the project last October, but sponsor Holly Johnson said this year's beneficiary of donations is Hope Worldwide.
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Cougars drop four set tilt in Garden City

The Barton Community College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday night at Garden City Community College (25-20, 25-19, 11-25, and 25-14). The loss drops the Cougars to 4-10 in the KJCCC and 17-12 overall while the Broncbusters conclude the regular season at 8-8 in league and 20-11 overall. Barton...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 school board meeting agenda (10/25)

Eisenhower Elementary School, 1212 Garfield, Great Bend. Principal JoAnn Blevins and other staff members will share information regarding the academic programs and the school improvement efforts at Eisenhower Elementary School. 5. Approval of Grants and Contributions. 6. Eisenhower Elementary Walk Through. 7. Adjournment.
Hays Post

111th House race flyer draws statement from Hammond

A mailer that arrived in Hays-area mailboxes this weekend has drawn the ire of 111th House challenger Ed Hammond. The mailer, paid for by Topeka-based PAC Kansas Family Voice, misnamed Hammond as "Tom." In a statement, Hammond said he the use of the name — the name of his deceased...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy