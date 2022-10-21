Read full article on original website
Great Bend Chamber celebrates EagleMed's new aircraft
From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... On Thursday, Oct. 6, EagleMed LLC cut the red ribbon celebrating their new aircraft addition. EagleMed is a privately owned and operated air medical transport service. A subsidiary of Air Medical Group Holdings since August 2009, EagleMed has been in business for over...
Great Bend staff preparing for Christmas light displays setup
While the holiday focus is currently on organizing costumes and making sure you have enough candy, staff with the Great Bend Public Lands Department is getting ready to have a bright Christmas. Preparation for displaying the Christmas light decorations around town will begin near Halloween, to give city staff enough time to have them ready for the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Great Bend brewery promising a ‘pumpkin’ smashing good time
Dry Lake Brewing will be extending their premise once again for the 2nd annual Boos and Brews Halloween Party. The event will include a pumpkin smash fundraiser outside for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. At this week’s Great Bend City Council meeting, City Attorney Allen Glendenning said the approved temporary extension...
🎙City Edition: Public Lands Director Scott Keeler
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Public Lands Director Scott Keeler that aired Oct. 19, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
UPATE: About 8,500 acres burned in Ellis Co. during Sunday wildfire
5:42 a.m. Monday UPDATE from the Ellis County Fire Department. At approximately 3:20 pm Sunday, the Ellis County Fire Department was requested for mutual aid for a large grass fire approaching Ellis County from Ness County. Shortly after arriving on scene, fire crews identified the fire had already entered Ellis County. Many of the fire companies in Ellis County were already responding to three other fire calls for service. As fire crews arrived on scene in southwest Ellis County, crews were met with 60+ MPH winds and low visibility due to smoke and dust. The location of the fire was in a remote area where the fire was difficult to access as it is open range with very limited county roads.
KWCH.com
Great Bend man turns hobby into award-winning craft
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A Great Bend man has been practicing the craft of woodcarving for more than 20 years, carving out caricatures and winning contests with his work. Barry Bowers said a friend prompted him to begin the hobby. “A friend of mine kind of kept at me,...
CAMPBELL: 2022 Kansas soybean yield and value contests
I fully understand that drought covered a vast majority of Kansas, including Barton County and the surrounding area. But I figured it never hurts to inform farmers of this opportunity. Irrigated soybeans are always an option and sometimes certain areas get an extra rain or two during the growing season that might have made for an above average soybean crop.
Midnight Ranch opens north of Hays as new events venue
The Midnight Ranch is a new, spacious venue off Buckeye Road in northern Ellis County. The venue is seven miles north of Hays at the corner of U.S. 183 and Buckeye Road and is owned by Leann Zimmerman and her husband. The venue opened Sept. 23 and has already hosted...
Halloween parade for children in Ellinwood
Many parents are starting to mark down all the Halloween celebrations around the community coming up, and they can add one more. The Grade School Halloween Parade will take place Oct. 31 in Ellinwood. The grade school students and daycare children will make their way down Main Street where local...
Barton Co. Sheriff: Steps to take if you hit a deer
It happens to the best drivers. So in the event that you hit a deer, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommends that you should take the following steps:. *Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so. *Turn on your hazard lights and...
Portions of two state highways within Great Bend to be resurfaced
There were 34 cities across Kansas that were selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to state highways located within city limits. Great Bend was chosen to receive $400,000 for the 2024 fiscal year for work on two major highways in town. The grants are awarded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP).
GBHS joins Halloween mix with two upcoming activities
Each year, Great Bend High School Kayettes complete multiple service projects at the local, state, and international levels. On Oct. 27, the gals will knock out the international project by Trick-or-Treating for Hope. Kayettes raised $1,800 for UNICEF with the project last October, but sponsor Holly Johnson said this year's beneficiary of donations is Hope Worldwide.
KWCH.com
Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
Victoria Community Coalition shares updates on former St. John’s Rest Home project
VICTORIA — This month, Victoria residents heard updates from the Victoria Community Coalition as they continue in their effort to repurpose the former St. John’s Rest Home. Coalition chair and building owner Jeff Pfeifer opened the meeting by highlighting progress already been made to bring the beloved building...
Weis wants to spread Hutchinson Regional's message all over Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the new Director of Marketing and Communications for Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, Brittney Weis, one of her goals is to get the community to look again at Hutchinson Regional as living up to its name not just for Hutchinson, but for the region as a whole.
Cougars drop four set tilt in Garden City
The Barton Community College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday night at Garden City Community College (25-20, 25-19, 11-25, and 25-14). The loss drops the Cougars to 4-10 in the KJCCC and 17-12 overall while the Broncbusters conclude the regular season at 8-8 in league and 20-11 overall. Barton...
USD 428 school board meeting agenda (10/25)
Eisenhower Elementary School, 1212 Garfield, Great Bend. Principal JoAnn Blevins and other staff members will share information regarding the academic programs and the school improvement efforts at Eisenhower Elementary School. 5. Approval of Grants and Contributions. 6. Eisenhower Elementary Walk Through. 7. Adjournment.
111th House race flyer draws statement from Hammond
A mailer that arrived in Hays-area mailboxes this weekend has drawn the ire of 111th House challenger Ed Hammond. The mailer, paid for by Topeka-based PAC Kansas Family Voice, misnamed Hammond as "Tom." In a statement, Hammond said he the use of the name — the name of his deceased...
