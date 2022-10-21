ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State football vs. Hawaii: How to watch online with no on-air TV broadcast

By Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago

The second half of the season for the Colorado State football team starts now.

The Rams have been poor late in seasons in recent years, one of myriad reasons why the Rams are on a third coach in the last four seasons.

First-year CSU coach Jay Norvell is well aware of the late-season struggles of his predecessors. Despite CSU's lackluster first half, Norvell says there's plenty at stake beginning with Saturday's game against Hawaii.

"What we do these next six weeks is really important," Norvell said. "It’s really important for the future of this program. We have a lot to play for."

The 2 p.m. MT kickoff will be broadcast online via Spectrum Sports. Here's what to know about the game and how to watch and listen online.

When/where: 2 p.m. MT Saturday, Oct. 22, at Canvas Stadium on campus at CSU

How to find Spectrum Sports

On your mobile device(s):

  • Download the Team1 Sports app ( App Store or Google Play ).
  • Once you open the app, navigate to the “Channels” screen (located at the bottom right of the screen).
  • Swipe down to “Hawaii Football,” and tap that icon.
  • There are no streams on desktop computers or any connected TV device (such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, etc.), according to the Mountain West. Although some viewers say they can use the Team1 Sports app via Fire TV. You must use the Team1 Sports App on a tablet or mobile device.

The broadcast team on Spectrum Sports is Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst).

How to listen on the radio:

  • The CSU broadcast is available on KUAD 99.1 FM, ESPN 1600 AM (Denver), SiriusXM channel 971/381 and the TuneIn app.
  • CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play), Ricky Brewer (analyst) and Marty Cesario (reporter)

Betting line: CSU is a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Injured QB returns: Clay Millen likely back on field as Colorado State football QB. Here's what it means

Saturday's weather in Fort Collins: The high for the day is 76 degrees (73 at kickoff), with sunset most likely coming after the game ends. Sunny with some wind, 10-20 mph.

Attendance/tickets: Canvas Stadium has a capacity of 36,500. The Rams are averaging 29,365 fans through three home games. Single-game and multigame pass tickets can be purchased at CSURams.com/tickets , by calling 970-491-7267, or via the stadium box office, which opens four hours before kickoff.

Unique uniforms: Saturday's game is CSU's annual "state pride" game where the Rams wear jerseys in the image of the Colorado state flag.

Coaches: Hawaii is led by first-year head coach Timmy Chang, a former assistant under Norvell who briefly joined CSU this offseason before taking the Hawaii job. He's 2-5 all-time. CSU is coached by Norvell, who is in his first year leading the Rams. He's 34-31 in five-plus seasons as a head coach and 1-5 at CSU.

Friends on opposite sides: 'One of my closest friends': Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang, CSU's Jay Norvell hold special bond

Team records: Hawaii is 2-5 and 1-1 in Mountain West play. CSU is 1-5 and 1-1 in the MW.

Last week: Hawaii beat Nevada 31-16 at home. CSU lost a home game 17-13 to Utah State.

Series: CSU leads the all-time series 15-11 and 9-3 in Fort Collins. The last meeting was a 50-45 win for Hawaii last season.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle .

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State football vs. Hawaii: How to watch online with no on-air TV broadcast

Comments / 1

 

