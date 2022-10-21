Read full article on original website
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
As Cardi B Tries to Get Her Coins, Tasha K Posts-Brags After Dropping 600 Million CFA in African Bank
While Cardi B is busy chasing Tasha K’s bread after being awarded a $4 million judgment against the YouTuber, Tasha is leaving a trail of breadcrumbs proving that she may have Cardi’s coins after all. Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit against Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K, but...
howafrica.com
Kenyan Woman Accuses Saudi Arabian Employer Of Forcing Her To Breastfeed His Dogs While He Filmed | Video
A woman claims her employer forced her to breastfeed his dogs and filmed her carrying out the task. The mother had left Kenya, where she’s from, and had gone to work in Saudi Arabia, where the alleged incident took place. Francis Atwoli, Kenya’s Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU)...
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli files $569,000 suit against private jet firm for giving him 'older, noisier' plane on US tour - and claiming pilot's on-board announcement about turbulence triggered his fear of flying
Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli is suing a luxury jet service alleging the company provided him an older, noisier plane than previously agreed upon. The 64-year-old filed the suit against Private Jet Services of Seabrook, New Hampshire, is seeking $569,000 for refunds of 15 flights, the amount paid for alternative flight arrangements, lawyer fees and damages.
Man Tries To Kiss Cobra, Gets Bitten in Face Now Battling for Life
Snake expert Jose Louies told Newsweek the snake species does not attack unless provoked and kissing it "crosses the limits."
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
Spot on! Princess Sofia of Spain, 15, is perfectly poised in a patterned dress as she joins her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia for National Day celebrations in Madrid
Her mother Queen Letizia is known for her style prowess, so it's perhaps no wonder that Princess Sofia of Spain proved to be just as fashionable during a family appearance today. The princess, 15, looked elegant in an ocean blue patterned dress as she joined her parents King Felipe and...
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Screaming Passengers Spot Rogue Snake on United Airlines Flight in Newark
Herpetologist Graham Alexander told Newsweek that American garter snakes are harmless and passengers got "worked up over nothing."
A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says
A $227 million mansion for sale in London is owned by Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan, the FT reported. The home was originally thought to be owned by Chinese billionaire Cheung Chung-kiu. Hui saw his net worth plummet as he fire-sold assets when Evergrande defaulted on $300 billion debt. A...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Passengers left stunned after boarding flight – only to find it completely empty
A MAN was stunned to find he was just one of three passengers on an entire flight - which still took off. Jak Scott was travelling with Jet2 from Edinburgh to Greece when he was told his flight would be nearly empty. Despite paying just £59 for his ticket, he...
I tried van life for the first time and quit after a year. Here are 10 mistakes I'll avoid for my next attempt.
My partner and I traveled in a camper van for a year. From buying instead of renting to not planning, here are mistakes we could've avoided.
Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’
A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
Our family saved up to buy our own small plane – now we’re flying it around the world for a 14-month holiday
A FAMILY who saved up to buy their own plane, are now in the process of taking it on a round the world trip. The Porter family from Canada spent $500,000 (£322,375) on the aircraft, which they are using to go on the holiday of a lifetime. So far,...
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Mexico's new racial reckoning: A movement protests colorism and white privilege
In Mexico, a growing movement is challenging discrimination against darker-skinned people. Lighter-skinned Mexicans still dominate film, politics and business.
Body Language Expert Points Out Gestures Meghan Markle Uses to Appear Equal and ‘Less Like an A-lister’
Find out what a leading body language expert is revealing about the gestures and poses Meghan Markle uses described as "equality body language."
‘I feel dumb and ashamed’: Woman slams Istanbul Airport for not stocking a single menstrual product
A woman has spoken out online after she claims she tried to buy menstrual products at Istanbul International Airport, only to find none available.Erin Law took to Twitter to share her experience, which made her “feel like crying”, after getting caught short when she came on her period during a layover between flights. “I have a story about MENSTRUATION,” the public health advisor tweeted.“Specifically my menstruation. Which is not in itself a special thing because like many people on earth I BLEED. But it’s special because it happened in Istanbul’s International Airport. Also, I’m pretty angry.”When we arrive at our...
