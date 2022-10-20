Connie Cintron places a red rose on the casket of her brother, Pvt. Felix Yanez, at South Lawn Cemetery in Tucson on Sept. 3, 2022. It was a bittersweet afternoon at South Lawn Cemetery as family, friends and members of the armed forces gathered to say goodbye, finally, to a Korean War veteran whose remains went unidentified for over 70 years.

