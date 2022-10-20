Read full article on original website
azpm.org
‘Fresh food, fresh start’: Tucson cafe doubles as training program for people with mental illness
Mercedes Diaz brings out an order for a customer at Café 54 on Sept. 27, 2022. Research finds that two-thirds of people living with severe mental illness “express a strong desire for work.” There is also evidence that employment for people with severe mental illness can lead to better long-term health outcomes.
azpm.org
‘Would he be forgotten?’ How a niece’s crusade and military scientists led to ID of Korean War vet
Connie Cintron places a red rose on the casket of her brother, Pvt. Felix Yanez, at South Lawn Cemetery in Tucson on Sept. 3, 2022. It was a bittersweet afternoon at South Lawn Cemetery as family, friends and members of the armed forces gathered to say goodbye, finally, to a Korean War veteran whose remains went unidentified for over 70 years.
azpm.org
Suspect in Arizona professor's shooting death arraigned
Flowers, candles and letters lay in front of the Harshbarger building sign following the murder of Professor Thomas Meixner on Wed. Oct. 5, 2022 at the University of Arizona. Meixner was killed by a former student on campus. A former University of Arizona graduate student accused of fatally shooting a...
