ABC6.com
Voters react ahead of Dr. Biden’s trip to Rhode Island to campaign for McKee
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – On Saturday, the Whitehouse and Governor Dan McKee’s administration confirmed Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Rhode Island to campaign for McKee’s reelection. On Monday McKee publicly reacted to the news of FLOTUS’ support. “Having the Whitehouse interested in us as they...
ABC6.com
‘Desperate campaigns do desperate things’: Kalus responds to FLOTUS visit, McKee campaign
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Ashley Kalus has responded after it was announced First Lady Jill Biden is coming to support Governor Dan McKee’s campaign. Kalus’s team responded with the following statement:. Kalus said, “Desperate campaigns do desperate things. Bringing DC insiders to Rhode Island...
GoLocalProv
Siedle: Lathrop Is RI’s Only Hope For Restoring Transparency in Pension and Financial Matters
James Lathrop Is Rhode Island’s only hope for restoring transparency in pension and financial matters. If elected as Rhode Island’s next State Treasurer, Lathrop could make history by restoring transparency and accountability to the state pension—public scrutiny which was eliminated under former treasurers Gina Raimondo and her disciple, Seth "Kid" Magaziner.
rinewstoday.com
Voters 50+ most powerful, election deciders; true for all Rhode Island cities, towns – Herb Weiss
Every political pundit knows that seniors are the most reliable voters. AARP Rhode Island’s latest analysis of voter records from the office of the Rhode Island Secretary of State clearly confirms this observation. Age 50 and over voters accounted for more than 70% of Rhode Island voters who turned up in the September 13th primary election, says Rhode Island’s largest aging advocacy group.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena, Gregg Amore, candidate for RI Secretary of State
Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Gregg Amore, candidate for Rhode Island Secretary of State. Amore talks about voting security and confidence in voting machines. They talk about voting systems, software and machines for voting in other states. With people less engaged than ever before, Amore says we have to engage a voting system that will get more people involved, such as an open primary leading to a voting primary. That would need a constitutional amendment for the general election but not a primary election.
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
ABC6.com
Public service workers urged to apply for student loan forgiveness under temporary waiver
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse urged public service workers in Rhode Island on Monday to apply for student loan forgiveness under a temporary waiver program, with only one week left until the deadline. Last fall, the Biden administration announced the initiative “allowing more types of payments...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Another Education Report, More Rankings — We Need More Shelves
Do you think we have enough shelves and the ones we have, are they strong enough? In the past 30 years, there have been endless reports about the quality of Providence and Rhode Island schools. Last week the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council came out with yet another report. This...
Construction starts on $165M state health lab
The facility will feature modernized 80,000 square foot labs for biological and chemical testing of infectious diseases, environmental, and forensic testing services.
Before you vote on Question 1, look at history
This November, Massachusetts voters need to look at history before casting their ballot on Question 1. This ballot question represents the seventh attempt to change the Massachusetts flat tax rate structure. History shows that Massachusetts voters want a flat tax and the Legislature cannot be trusted on how to spend the new tax dollars.
newportthisweek.com
Unintended Consequences of Marijuana Legalization
A controversial topic we read about in the news today is the impact of the legalization of recreational marijuana across Rhode Island as well as individual cities and towns. Thirty-one cities and towns in the State, including Middletown, will vote on a referendum to decide which marijuana activities voters want to be allowed within the town’s borders (cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing, or retail sale of adult recreational use.) While some may focus on the benefits to the tax revenue, it’s critical to learn the facts and consider the “unintended consequences” when it comes to the health and safety of our kids.
GoLocalProv
RI Health Professional Reported Negative Toxicology Results to Drug Court—That Were Positive
A “chemical dependency professional” in Rhode Island has had her license suspended after reporting “negative” toxicology reports for a client to Family Treatment Drug Court — that were later determined to have been positive. The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) issued a consent order...
wgbh.org
Coyote population isn't growing in Mass., they're just more visible
Wildlife encounters are pretty common in the Greater Boston area, from wild turkeys at crosswalks to coyotes in yards. Well-publicized coyote attacks in recent years and an uptick in sightings this year have some people worried. Wildlife biologist Susan McCarthy from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife joined GBH All Things Considered host Arun Rath to help us understand coyote activity in the area. This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
10 years later: How Superstorm Sandy spurred changes to RI’s power grid
Rhode Islands coastlines were pummeled by Superstorm Sandy a decade ago, leaving thousands of people in the dark for days.
ABC6.com
3 Rhode Island men plead not guilty to defrauding Land Rover dealerships
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three Rhode Island men have pleaded not guilty Friday to defrauding Land Rover dealerships. In April, Dennis Odoom, 24, of Pawtucket is accused of using a stolen identity to finance a Land Rover for more than $120,559. In May, Roy Sweets, 25, of Providence also...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
Turnto10.com
Medicare open enrollment: What you need to know
(WJAR) — Are you 65 or older? Medicare open enrollment is now through Dec. 7. Around 235,000 Rhode Islanders qualify for Medicare. "We have a no cost plan," said Melissa Cummings, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island. At BCBSRI,...
educationplanetonline.com
Best Law Schools in Rhode Island:Cost, Requirements, Steps
If you have always had the passion to study to become a lawyer, or you want to gain a higher degree in law, this article is meant for you. We will go through some of the best and most prestigious law schools in Rhode Island. For those who may not...
GoLocalProv
RI Woman One Step Closer to Exhuming Mother’s Remains - And Getting Answers About “Suspicious” Death
Rhode Islander Lauren Lee Malloy says she is hopeful the state is now getting closer to possibly solving a “cold case” — her mother Lori Lee "Sled Dog" Malloy's death nearly 30 years ago. As GoLocal reported in May, despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the...
