ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 6

Related
GoLocalProv

Siedle: Lathrop Is RI’s Only Hope For Restoring Transparency in Pension and Financial Matters

James Lathrop Is Rhode Island’s only hope for restoring transparency in pension and financial matters. If elected as Rhode Island’s next State Treasurer, Lathrop could make history by restoring transparency and accountability to the state pension—public scrutiny which was eliminated under former treasurers Gina Raimondo and her disciple, Seth "Kid" Magaziner.
FLORIDA STATE
rinewstoday.com

Voters 50+ most powerful, election deciders; true for all Rhode Island cities, towns – Herb Weiss

Every political pundit knows that seniors are the most reliable voters. AARP Rhode Island’s latest analysis of voter records from the office of the Rhode Island Secretary of State clearly confirms this observation. Age 50 and over voters accounted for more than 70% of Rhode Island voters who turned up in the September 13th primary election, says Rhode Island’s largest aging advocacy group.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena, Gregg Amore, candidate for RI Secretary of State

Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Gregg Amore, candidate for Rhode Island Secretary of State. Amore talks about voting security and confidence in voting machines. They talk about voting systems, software and machines for voting in other states. With people less engaged than ever before, Amore says we have to engage a voting system that will get more people involved, such as an open primary leading to a voting primary. That would need a constitutional amendment for the general election but not a primary election.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
newportthisweek.com

Unintended Consequences of Marijuana Legalization

A controversial topic we read about in the news today is the impact of the legalization of recreational marijuana across Rhode Island as well as individual cities and towns. Thirty-one cities and towns in the State, including Middletown, will vote on a referendum to decide which marijuana activities voters want to be allowed within the town’s borders (cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing, or retail sale of adult recreational use.) While some may focus on the benefits to the tax revenue, it’s critical to learn the facts and consider the “unintended consequences” when it comes to the health and safety of our kids.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
wgbh.org

Coyote population isn't growing in Mass., they're just more visible

Wildlife encounters are pretty common in the Greater Boston area, from wild turkeys at crosswalks to coyotes in yards. Well-publicized coyote attacks in recent years and an uptick in sightings this year have some people worried. Wildlife biologist Susan McCarthy from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife joined GBH All Things Considered host Arun Rath to help us understand coyote activity in the area. This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
KENT COUNTY, RI
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Medicare open enrollment: What you need to know

(WJAR) — Are you 65 or older? Medicare open enrollment is now through Dec. 7. Around 235,000 Rhode Islanders qualify for Medicare. "We have a no cost plan," said Melissa Cummings, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island. At BCBSRI,...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
educationplanetonline.com

Best Law Schools in Rhode Island:Cost, Requirements, Steps

If you have always had the passion to study to become a lawyer, or you want to gain a higher degree in law, this article is meant for you. We will go through some of the best and most prestigious law schools in Rhode Island. For those who may not...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy