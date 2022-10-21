Read full article on original website
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
lincolntimesnews.com
Mustangs stay undefeated-----Football roundup
HICKORY—With East Lincoln rolling through its regular season schedule, limiting opponents to 30 total points in seven games, head coach Dave Lubowicz and his staff find themselves using film sessions to keep the unbeaten Mustangs from drifting into complacency. One week, the goal was to cut down on penalties...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Raiders, Vikings, Wildcats advance to Round 2
OLIN—North Iredell, seeded No. 1 in the 3A West, breezed to a three-set win against No. 32 seed West Charlotte in the opening round of the state playoffs Saturday. The Raiders surrendered only nine points and won 25-2, 25-4, 25-3. No other details on the match were available. North...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
City Planning and Zoning Director David Currier on Interstate 40 and U.S. 21 interchange. “He said the city is proposing the addition of lanes, a new bridge and major ramp changes as part of a new interchange near the Crossroads Shopping Center.” (10/24) South Iredell 21, South Caldwell...
Shaw runs past Livingstone for homecoming victory
Durham, N.C. — Andre Brandon, Jr. (Jr./Baltimore. MD) picked the right time to have his best game as a football player. The Bears running back rushed for a school-record 306 yards on Homecoming Day to pace Shaw past Livingstone 28-14 at Durham County Stadium on Saturday. As good as...
QB Sean Boyle decommits from Charlotte; has Power 5 options
A struggling Charlotte football team lost its marquee commit in Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Boyle, who picked up offers from Rutgers, West Virginia and James Madison after his commitment to Charlotte, announced his decommitment Sunday morning. "I'd like to thank coach (Will) Healy, (quarterbacks...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 9-15
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 9-15. EWI Fabrication & Manufacturing, Catawba Attachments, Eddie’s Welding, Inc., Stony Point. SIR VENT of Charlotte, High Country Fireplaces Inc., Statesville. Daisy Day Photography, Daisyday Photography, Daisyday photography, Daisy Day, Daisyday, Taylor...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mallard Creek BBQ Returns For 91st Year, After 3 Years Cancelled Due To Pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C – For the first time in three years, an election-season tradition returns this week. The 91st Mallard Creek BBQ will be held Thursday at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Community House. It’s the first time the event has been held since the pandemic. Volunteers will cook 7,500 pounds...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincoln County Man Still Missing After Three Months
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Quintin Roark, 27, who disappeared back in July. Roark was last seen near Flat Rock Drive, close to the Lincoln County and Gaston County border, on July 12th and was reported missing by a family member on July 14th.
WBTV
Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say two overnight crashes in east Charlotte are related and the drivers may have been racing. It all started near Plott Road and Robinson Church Road. The road is partially closed as of 5 a.m. and a Duke Energy crew was working on a power pole, as power lines were brought down due to the collision.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found
Power restored for hundreds after car crashes into north Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE — Over 1,000 people were without power early Sunday in north Charlotte after a car crashed into a home. It happened at a house near Moretz Avenue and Druid Hills Way just before 5 a.m. A Channel 9 crew could see a car in a home, having caused damage.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (5) updates to this series since Updated 58 min ago.
Elkin Tribune
Missing teen reported in Wilkes County
The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lynsey Payton Blankenship, age 17, of North Wilkesboro was last seen Oct. 19, 2022 at Wilkes Central High School in Moravian Falls. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’00”, and 125lbs.
WBTV
Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
Salisbury man reported missing, last seen leaving Aldi on Friday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 86-year-old Salisbury man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a grocery store Friday afternoon, police said. Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sisk was last seen driving a red Kia Soul with North Carolina license plate 819-TDV. Police said Sisk's license plate designates that he is a disabled veteran.
WBTV
SCENE: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found. Updated: 7 hours ago. A Mooresville man...
WCNC
City approves $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted Monday to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) more room to store and maintain trains. The land is adjacent to the current LYNX Blue Line and its North Brevard Light Rail Facility, which the city originally purchased from Norfolk-Southern in 2014.
davidsonian.com
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
Thieves smash window, steal from North Carolina church
The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn't want what happened Thursday night to happen again.
