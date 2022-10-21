ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Sci-Fi News: Regeneration won’t be the end for the Thirteenth Doctor as one of the worst ‘Star Trek’ movies inspires undeserved praise

Come with us as we boldly go where we haven’t gone before — our inaugural daily sci-fi news roundup. The biggest event in the sci-fi TV world this weekend is naturally Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, except we’re now learning that the actress has already put measures in place to ensure she’ll return to the TARDIS before too long. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans find something to love in one of the franchise’s worst entries. In the words of Captain Christopher Pike, hit it!
Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman

As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
Deadpool creator offers a reminder that Zack Snyder’s fingerprints are still all over the DCEU

Even though the DCEU fandom was sent into a rapturous state of celebration by Henry Cavill confirming he was on his way back to the franchise in a major capacity to resume his residency as the franchise’s full-time Superman, you can guarantee that the more vocal subset of supporters still won’t give up on their continued calls to have Zack Snyder follow in his footsteps.
‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU

Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for. Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans turn Aemond’s epic screwup into hilarious memes

Warning: obvious spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season one, episode 10, “The Black Queen.”. If the Greens and the Blacks were already headed for what seemed like an inevitable civil war in the House of the Dragon season one finale, Aemond poured gasoline on the fire. Naturally, the ensuing drama has been given the meme treatment on social media.
‘House of the Dragon’ star says the finale ‘moves the goalposts for suffering’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon finale, “The Black Queen”. With House of the Dragon continually announcing new characters, aging them, and generally expanding its worldbuilding over the past couple of weeks, we’d all but forgotten that this is Game of Thrones we’re experiencing all over again, with a reputation to rack up quite the body count when things take a turn for the worse in the political climate.
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer

We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
If Phase Four is the beginning of the end for the MCU, the numbers say otherwise

Marvel fatigue has been looming over Disney for some time now, but the entertainment empire has done their best to retain audience engagement and critical acclaim throughout Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite some misses, the average Rotten Tomatoes ratings for the franchise’s most recent productions are largely positive.
‘Star Wars’ fans respond in the only way they know how after Disney confirms new film

When a fandom is graced with news about a new project, the reactions vary from group to group. Marvel fans tend to do little dances in their chairs when a new film trailer drops, Percy Jackson stans continue to rise from their dormancy as the new Disney Plus series releases more information, and fans of any video game series developed by Valve tend to pinch themselves to wake up from their dreams of new content.
MCU fans ponder if an alternate Avenger is as worthy as their counterpart

At this stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve met many a counterpart to some of the franchise’s most beloved heroes; Kate Bishop with Clint Barton, Cassie Lang’s upcoming parallel with her father in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Steve Rogers’ handful of counterparts in Sam Wilson, John Walker, and, thanks to the time-travel shenanigans of Avengers: Endgame, himself.
‘Ant-Man 3’ theory suggests the worst possible outcome is on the cards

Warning: The following article contains possible spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the comic book Young Avengers. Everyone’s favorite superhero daddy-o Ant-Man is returning to the screens in a new trailer that just dropped on Monday. Naturally, MCU fans have already been flooding social media with plenty of speculation surrounding Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With some recastings and the addition of some new villains and superheroes alike, fans seem to wonder if all the new introductions are just an ominous sign of what’s to come in the future.
Brie Larson’s latest selfie makes a very good case for a ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Halloween costume

You can’t stop Brie Larson from doing what she wants to do, and this year she wants to rock a Super Mario Bros. costume, okay?. The 33 year-old Marvel actress is a frequent flier of social media, taking to her various platforms on a regular basis for simple things like toasting the end of a week or dropping the collective jaw with stunning selfies. This time, the Academy Award-winning actress is leaning into the Halloween season, asking her followers if she should – and the answer is yes – dress up as Yoshi for Halloween.
Frankie Muniz reveals which former co-star is writing a ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ reboot

Reboots have become the undeniable norm these days, with iconic ‘90s series like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Full House both receiving fresh-faced adaptations in the modern days of entertainment. Now, hit comedy series Malcolm in the Middle is apparently the latest television landmark in talks of a complete reboot—with star Bryan Cranston featured at the center of the upcoming project.
Sun’s out, buns out for Jason Momoa after going fishing in a loincloth

Jason Momoa is trying to prove that he really is the king of the sea through his latest social media post. The Aquaman actor showcased a series of photos of his recent fishing trip, only to shock the internet with what he wore when he reeled in his latest catch.
A grimy and grisly survival thriller escapes through the woods to streaming sanctuary

Appealing to the deepest fears of the audience has regularly proven to be a surefire method of engagement, with the relentlessly intense survival thriller one of the most prominent examples. The prospect of being chased, terrorized, and tortured by mysterious assailants is a nightmare scenario that everyone fears, it’s just a shame that 2018’s Traffik had to depict it in such an uninteresting light.

