Red and Black
Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers builds community at UGA
A relatively-new student organization is on the up-and-up — the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers strives to support and uplift the Hispanic engineering community at the University of Georgia. The SHPE also provides networking opportunities for members to reach their engineering career goals and creates a community for students to grow connections with other Hispanic UGA students.
Red and Black
UGA Asian American Student Association hosts APIDA Night Market
Hundreds of students from all cultural backgrounds lined up to enter the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Night Market hosted by the University of Georgia Asian American Student Association on Saturday night. The event took place on the Tate West Lawn and hosted booths from various Asian-based organizations and fraternities....
UGA names new chief for Office of Emergency Preparedness
Adam Fouche has been named director of the University of Georgia’s Office of Emergency Preparedness. Fouche has spent the better part of the past twenty years in the University’s campus police department. From Hayley Major, UGA Media Relations…. After the conclusion of a national search, Adam Fouche has...
Red and Black
Georgia football turns focus to Florida
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and safety Christopher Smith spoke to the media on Monday, Oct. 24. Here are some key takeaways. This weekend will mark the 101st meeting of Georgia and Florida in football, and Smith said facing the Gators is always a tough task. “You...
Red and Black
Residents, parents offer different perspectives on The William delays
The William, a luxury student apartment complex undergoing construction in Athens, has delayed move-in for the fourth time. The complex emailed residents on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that the scheduled move-in of Saturday, Oct. 15 had been pushed back once again to Oct. 29. Residents were given the familiar choice of either accepting or denying the new conditions.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA needs better mental health resources on campus
Around this time last year, I decided that I needed a therapist. I’m not ashamed to admit this — I was simply dealing with the many stressors associated with college and, in fact, I think that most people could benefit from one. As I saw my mental health gradually worsen, I knew that I needed to find someone to talk to.
Red and Black
UGA Alpha Omicron Pi wins Greek Grind
Alpha Omicron Pi at the University of Georgia won the 2022 Sigma Delta Tau Greek Grind, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at The Classic Center. Greek Grind is an annual dance competition hosted by SDT at UGA and brings all 19 UGA sororities together to raise money for their national philanthropy, Prevent Child Abuse America.
Red and Black
Georgia-Tennessee kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.
Kickoff of Georgia’s Saturday, Nov. 5, matchup against Tennessee is set for 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. The television broadcast will be on CBS and will likely feature a top 5 matchup in Athens, in what could be the highest rated game in Sanford history. The SEC East title...
Red and Black
Georgia hockey dismantles Tennessee 6-0
The Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Tennessee Ice Vols 6-0 on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Knoxville Coliseum Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Earlier in the season the Ice Vols conquered the Ice Dawgs 6-0 at the Ice Dawgs season opener on Friday, Sept. 16 in Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center in Athens, Georgia.
Red and Black
UGA Hispanic Student Association hosts 31st Noche Latina
The University of Georgia’s Hispanic Student Association held its annual Noche Latina event on Saturday night at the Tate Center Grand Hall. This year’s event, titled “A Través De Nuestros Ojos,” which means “through our eyes” in Spanish, centered on the experiences of Latino students at UGA.
Red and Black
Art of Athens: A look at local galleries
Independent galleries and a city art center showcase local and national talent. This newer gallery located in the historic Leathers Building hosts monthly solo shows promoting artists’ original work while supporting Southeast student art organizations. On the opening night of each show, a limited edition of signed prints are available for purchase.
northgwinnettvoice.com
A tale of two sisters: Buford’s Pickens twins announce college plans
Since they were 3 years old, Mackenzie and Madison Pickens have been running around softball fields at the American Legion Buford Recreation League in Buford, acquiring skills that have catapulted them to being on two of the top teams in the state of Georgia, the Buford High School varsity softball team and the Georgia Impact 06 Sampson travel team.
Red and Black
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens
On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Roadside Produce Stand, Putnam County
The “PECHES” sign on U.S. Highway 441 near Rock Eagle has always caught my attention. I believe this produce stand was in business as far back as my college days in the early 1990s, and possibly long before that. The owners have obviously repainted the sign, and I’m sure theu know by now that “peaches” is misspelled, but everyone has gotten so used to it that they wouldn’t have any other way. It truly is a landmark of the area.
Red and Black
Detox visits Athens for annual Boobutante fundraiser
On Saturday night, the 40 Watt Club hosted Boybutante AIDS Foundation’s annual Boobutante event to raise money for HIV/AIDS support services. Boobutante is a Halloween-themed drag show complete with drinking, singing and dancing. The atmosphere was vibrant and inviting as people of all ages and sexualities gathered at the 40 Watt Club for the show.
Red and Black
UGA Black Affairs Council hosts an enchanting evening at Café Soul
On Friday night, the University of Georgia’s Black Affairs Council took over the Memorial Hall Ballroom to host Café Soul, their annual talent show. After five months of planning, auditioning and practicing, the talent was ready to take the stage. With their acts as rehearsed as they could...
Red and Black
Athens' biggest Halloween party, Wild Rumpus, to return this weekend
Halloween in Athens is more than just football rivalries and Frat Beach. Next weekend, while many University of Georgia students head to St. Simons Island in the name of Georgia football, thousands of costumed partygoers will flock to the streets of downtown Athens to create a rumpus of their own.
Red and Black
WUOG 90.5 FM celebrates 50 years with Birth-O-Ween concert
Over the past 50 years of delivering music to the University of Georgia and Athens, WUOG 90.5 FM has sensationalized sound even through years of change within radio as UGA’s alternative college radio station. What made Saturday night particularly special was WUOG’s annual Halloween concert, intuitively titled “Birth-O-Ween,'' to...
Red and Black
Patriot Front propaganda brought to UGA, Athens
While walking to the Office of Global Engagement on June 15, University of Georgia employee Elena Lopez Ko said they noticed white supremacist propaganda near the Terry College of Business. “I was walking to work, so this happened in the morning — maybe before seven-ish in the morning,” Lopez Ko...
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul
The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
