Louisiana football vs. Arkansas State: Score prediction, scouting report

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
The hope is what Louisiana pulled off last Wednesday at Marshall was not a fluke but a turn of the page on the execution, performance and overall look of its season.

Playing just one quarterback for the first time in 2022 coupled with a dynamic pass rush, the Ragin' Cajuns (3-3, 1-2) won their first Sun Belt Conference game at quite frankly one of the toughest places to win in the league: Joan C. Edwards Stadium, home of the Thundering Herd.

UL carries plenty of momentum from what coach Michael Desormeaux labeled the most complete the team has looked this year into its West Division showdown against Arkansas State (2-5, 1-3) at Cajun Field on Saturday (4 p.m. CT).

Louisiana quarterback Ben Wooldridge's progression

Since the conclusion of the Marshall game, Desormeaux and Louisiana offensive players have raved about the junior quarterback's performance in his first collegiate start and playing all four quarters against the vaunted Herd defense. Senior receiver Michael Jefferson detailed how much easier it was for him to not have to think about the quarterbacks rotating and catching passes from just one of the guys all the while finding an effective rhythm.

Now, the quest for Wooldridge becomes consistency. Can he continue to put the Cajuns in good positions as well as sustain drives to finish with points against Arkansas State?

Signs are pointing to sophomore Chandler Fields not playing Saturday, so it should just be Wooldridge at quarterback. If the offense can stay on schedule and in rhythm, Wooldridge could put himself in position start the rest of the way.

Chris Smith's status, more needed out of run game

The biggest story line for Louisiana is the availability of starting running back Chris Smith. He missed the Marshall because of a hamstring injury.

Truthfully, against the Red Wolves' porous rush defense that allows opponents to run for 140 yards per game, there should ample room and a perfect opportunity for the Ragin' Cajuns to get the run game going whether Smith plays or not.

UL managed 108 rushing yards against a good Marshall bunch but only 64 of those came from tailbacks. The Cajuns' average of 2.8 yards per carry needs to improve.

Arkansas State QB James Blackman vs. Cajuns' front 7

This will be the matchup of the game.

James Blackman has looked good for the Red Wolves through six games, throwing for nearly 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns. A transfer from Florida State, he clearly has been the best quarterback Arkansas State has had in several seasons.

UL is coming off its best performance in quarterback pressuring -- including sacks with five -- led by Andre Jones and Zi'Yon Hill-Green. Those guys will need to stay aggressive in their pursuit against Blackman and the Red Wolves and most importantly be able to finish tackles.

Score prediction

Louisiana 31, Arkansas State 21: Wooldridge finds more consistency running the show offensively while UL's defense bottles up Blackman and company for much of the game for back-to-back victories.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

