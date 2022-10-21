ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Cougars drop four set tilt in Garden City

The Barton Community College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday night at Garden City Community College (25-20, 25-19, 11-25, and 25-14). The loss drops the Cougars to 4-10 in the KJCCC and 17-12 overall while the Broncbusters conclude the regular season at 8-8 in league and 20-11 overall. Barton...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Panthers season ends in Sub-State semi's

The Great Bend Panther Lady Panthers Volleyball season came to an end Saturday in Hutchinson. Great Bend was never able to get untracked against 10th ranked Goddard Eisenhower, losing 25-17, 25-21, to finish the season with a record of 19-15. Hutchinson won the Sub-State title on their home floor with...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Volleyball holds off Colby in fifth set victory

A month after its first five set battle, Saturday afternoon presented round two as the Cougars and Trojans needed another tiebreaker with the Barton Community College volleyball team prevailing over Colby Community College 25-22, 25-14, 22-25, 18-25, 15-7. The victory moved the Cougars into seventh place with three regular season...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

CAMPBELL: 2022 Kansas soybean yield and value contests

I fully understand that drought covered a vast majority of Kansas, including Barton County and the surrounding area. But I figured it never hurts to inform farmers of this opportunity. Irrigated soybeans are always an option and sometimes certain areas get an extra rain or two during the growing season that might have made for an above average soybean crop.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

GBHS joins Halloween mix with two upcoming activities

Each year, Great Bend High School Kayettes complete multiple service projects at the local, state, and international levels. On Oct. 27, the gals will knock out the international project by Trick-or-Treating for Hope. Kayettes raised $1,800 for UNICEF with the project last October, but sponsor Holly Johnson said this year's beneficiary of donations is Hope Worldwide.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Halloween parade for children in Ellinwood

Many parents are starting to mark down all the Halloween celebrations around the community coming up, and they can add one more. The Grade School Halloween Parade will take place Oct. 31 in Ellinwood. The grade school students and daycare children will make their way down Main Street where local...
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County jobless rate down slightly

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.6 percent in September. This was an increase from 2.5 percent in August and a decrease from 3.0% in September 2021.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber celebrates EagleMed's new aircraft

From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... On Thursday, Oct. 6, EagleMed LLC cut the red ribbon celebrating their new aircraft addition. EagleMed is a privately owned and operated air medical transport service. A subsidiary of Air Medical Group Holdings since August 2009, EagleMed has been in business for over...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Gun seized from student at Kan. middle school was loaded

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Hutchinson Middle School-7 on Friday. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at Hutchinson Middle School-7, 210 E Avenue A, Hutchinson, earlier in the day, according to a media release from police. Officers immediately attempted to locate the student but were unsuccessful.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend staff preparing for Christmas light displays setup

While the holiday focus is currently on organizing costumes and making sure you have enough candy, staff with the Great Bend Public Lands Department is getting ready to have a bright Christmas. Preparation for displaying the Christmas light decorations around town will begin near Halloween, to give city staff enough time to have them ready for the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
