Panther Soccer season ends with loss to Valley Center
The Great Bend Panthers Boys Soccer season came to an end Monday night in Wichita as the the Panthers fell 2-0 to the Valley Center Hornets. Valley Center led 1-0 at halftime before pushing across a goal with 7:36 left in game to seal the victory. Great Bend ends the...
Barton Women's swimming defeats Iowa Central; Cougar men drop dual
Hosting the first of three home meets on the season, the Barton Community College swimming programs took on Iowa Central Community College Saturday morning inside the Barton Pool. The home waves presented mixed results for the pair of Cougar teams with the women defeating the Tritons 102-91 while the Barton...
Cougars drop four set tilt in Garden City
The Barton Community College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday night at Garden City Community College (25-20, 25-19, 11-25, and 25-14). The loss drops the Cougars to 4-10 in the KJCCC and 17-12 overall while the Broncbusters conclude the regular season at 8-8 in league and 20-11 overall. Barton...
Barton women's soccer clinches share of West title, win 2-0 over Hutchinson
The 18th ranked Barton Community College women's soccer team netted a pair of second half goals Saturday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex in knocking off 17th ranked Hutchinson Community College 2-0. The victory avenged an earlier same score defeat at Hutchinson, moving the Cougars into first place of the...
Lady Panthers season ends in Sub-State semi's
The Great Bend Panther Lady Panthers Volleyball season came to an end Saturday in Hutchinson. Great Bend was never able to get untracked against 10th ranked Goddard Eisenhower, losing 25-17, 25-21, to finish the season with a record of 19-15. Hutchinson won the Sub-State title on their home floor with...
Barton Volleyball holds off Colby in fifth set victory
A month after its first five set battle, Saturday afternoon presented round two as the Cougars and Trojans needed another tiebreaker with the Barton Community College volleyball team prevailing over Colby Community College 25-22, 25-14, 22-25, 18-25, 15-7. The victory moved the Cougars into seventh place with three regular season...
Lady Panthers win Class 5A regional title, Esfeld qualifies for state
Saturday morning's regional cross country races lived up to the hype. Three of the four races featured current or future record holders. In the end, the Lady Panthers secured another Class 5A regional title to qualify for state, and senior Kaiden Esfeld qualified on the boys' side. Salina Central sophomore...
CAMPBELL: 2022 Kansas soybean yield and value contests
I fully understand that drought covered a vast majority of Kansas, including Barton County and the surrounding area. But I figured it never hurts to inform farmers of this opportunity. Irrigated soybeans are always an option and sometimes certain areas get an extra rain or two during the growing season that might have made for an above average soybean crop.
Victoria Community Coalition shares updates on former St. John’s Rest Home project
VICTORIA — This month, Victoria residents heard updates from the Victoria Community Coalition as they continue in their effort to repurpose the former St. John’s Rest Home. Coalition chair and building owner Jeff Pfeifer opened the meeting by highlighting progress already been made to bring the beloved building...
🎙City Edition: Public Lands Director Scott Keeler
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Public Lands Director Scott Keeler that aired Oct. 19, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton Community College to host 'Return of Haunting on the Hill'
Barton Performing Arts faculty members and students invite the community to celebrate the creative side of the Halloween season with the “Return of Haunting on the Hill” event from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29, in the Fine Arts Building. All activities are free except for the Creepy Carnival for...
United Way shortcuts assistance options with 2-1-1 feature
Three-digit phone numbers are an easy way for the public to access assistance: 9-1-1 for emergencies, 8-1-1 to Dig Safe, 9-8-8 for the suicide and crisis lifeline. There's also 2-1-1. United Way of Central Kansas Director Charell Owings reminds those in need it's an easy way to reach out for assistance.
GBHS joins Halloween mix with two upcoming activities
Each year, Great Bend High School Kayettes complete multiple service projects at the local, state, and international levels. On Oct. 27, the gals will knock out the international project by Trick-or-Treating for Hope. Kayettes raised $1,800 for UNICEF with the project last October, but sponsor Holly Johnson said this year's beneficiary of donations is Hope Worldwide.
Halloween parade for children in Ellinwood
Many parents are starting to mark down all the Halloween celebrations around the community coming up, and they can add one more. The Grade School Halloween Parade will take place Oct. 31 in Ellinwood. The grade school students and daycare children will make their way down Main Street where local...
Barton County jobless rate down slightly
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.6 percent in September. This was an increase from 2.5 percent in August and a decrease from 3.0% in September 2021.
Great Bend Chamber celebrates EagleMed's new aircraft
From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... On Thursday, Oct. 6, EagleMed LLC cut the red ribbon celebrating their new aircraft addition. EagleMed is a privately owned and operated air medical transport service. A subsidiary of Air Medical Group Holdings since August 2009, EagleMed has been in business for over...
Police: Gun seized from student at Kan. middle school was loaded
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Hutchinson Middle School-7 on Friday. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at Hutchinson Middle School-7, 210 E Avenue A, Hutchinson, earlier in the day, according to a media release from police. Officers immediately attempted to locate the student but were unsuccessful.
Great Bend staff preparing for Christmas light displays setup
While the holiday focus is currently on organizing costumes and making sure you have enough candy, staff with the Great Bend Public Lands Department is getting ready to have a bright Christmas. Preparation for displaying the Christmas light decorations around town will begin near Halloween, to give city staff enough time to have them ready for the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Barton Co. Sheriff: Steps to take if you hit a deer
It happens to the best drivers. So in the event that you hit a deer, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommends that you should take the following steps:. *Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so. *Turn on your hazard lights and...
