NBC Los Angeles
JPMorgan Chase Uses Advancing Black Wealth Tour to Boost Financial Literacy, Address Racial Wealth Gap
The racial wealth gap is estimated to be at least $14 trillion, up from $11 trillion in 2020. JPMorgan's Advancing Black Wealth Tour is part of a $30 billion, five-year commitment the bank made in 2020. "When we look at the Black community historically, there has been a very significant...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will avoid a disaster in 2023 if the Fed acknowledges that it has made progress in reducing inflation
Jeremy Siegel thinks the Fed funds rate could ultimately fall to 2% by the end of 2023 as the economy begins to slow down.
NBC Los Angeles
Fears of a Severe Recession Deepen as European Business Activity Slows on Surging Energy Costs
Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
Fortune
Fly fishing and car collecting: Here’s how the world’s richest people spend their free time
Almost 40% of 'centi-millionaires' live in the U.S. You can find them on the putting green or casting a fishing rod.
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
NBC Los Angeles
Dow Futures Rise as Wall Street Tries to Build on Its Best Week Since June
U.S. stock futures rose Monday, as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen in last week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249 points, or 0.8%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. The 10-year Treasury yield on Monday continued it's...
NBC Los Angeles
FTC Seeks to Hold Drizly CEO Accountable for Alleged Security Failures, Even If He Moves to Another Company
In a new proposed settlement, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to hold Drizly CEO James Cory Rellas accountable for information security, even if he moves to a new company. Its decision to name the CEO and have the stipulations follow him beyond his tenure at Drizly exemplifies an approach...
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Decline as Markets Ponder Future Fed Policy
Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over future Federal Reserve policy weighed on markets and investors assessed earnings reports. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down by around 15 basis points to 4.083%. It has had a volatile start to the week, falling early during Monday's trading day before recovering the decline.
NBC Los Angeles
Chinese Intelligence Officers Charged With Obstructing Huawei Prosecution as DOJ Reveals 2 More Cases of China Interference
Two Chinese intelligence officers have been criminally charged with attempting to obstruct the prosecution of the Huawei global telecommunications company, federal court files reveal. The criminal complaint accuses Guochun He and Zheng Wang of paying a U.S. government employee a total of $61,000 worth of Bitcoin cryptocurrency for confidential information...
NBC Los Angeles
Investor Fears About Xi's New Leadership Team ‘May Be Misguided'
The plunge in Chinese stocks on Monday, especially internet tech giants such as Alibaba, "may be misguided," consulting firm Teneo said in a note. New promotions to China's core leadership team are close to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and previously led "rich provinces where economic growth is still the top priority," the report said.
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. You want earnings? We've got earnings. It's the biggest week yet for this earnings season, particularly for megacap tech names. Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta, Apple and Amazon all are scheduled to deliver quarterly reports. Companies have generally reported solid results, with some exceptions. This trend has contributed to volatility in the market as investors look for a bottom. On Friday, stocks surged to cap their best week since June, even as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise rates again while inflation remains hot. (Follow live market updates.) Here are the major companies reporting this week:
NBC Los Angeles
France Enters ‘White Gold' Rush as Top Producer Aims to Supply Europe With Lithium
Imerys says its Emili Project will be located at a site in the center of France. The company is targeting 34,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide production each year from 2028. The EU plans to stop the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans from 2035. The U.K.,...
