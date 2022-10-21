ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Bruce Bochy takes over Texas Rangers after missing the game

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven't done. Now he is coming out of a three-year retirement in hopes of getting the home team back there. Bochy, who won the first of his three World Series titles with the San Francisco...
ESPN

An embarrassing Game 3 loss laid the Yankees' faults bare

NEW YORK -- The empty blue seats started to grow in numbers during the sixth inning, by which time it had become abundantly clear that the first two games of the American League Championship Series were no accident or anomaly. The Houston Astros are a better baseball team than the New York Yankees -- better at pitching and hitting, better at things big and little, better to the point that those who had arrived at Yankee Stadium for Game 3 looking for a sliver of hope were leaving mid-inning convinced it would not arrive.
