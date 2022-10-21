ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Concerned with Bellingham’s fair housing practices? Now’s your chance to comment

By Rachel Showalter
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

The city of Bellingham has released its draft 2023-2027 Assessment of Fair Housing and the public is being asked to comment on it.

The Assessment of Fair Housing is required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and looks at how well the community is carrying out fair housing practices.

It is designed to identify fair housing issues locally, determine the factors that significantly contribute to those issues and develop a strategy to reduce them.

Here are some of the main fair housing issues identified in the draft assessment:

▪ Bellingham has a significant racial and ethnic disparity among homeowners. Of the owner-occupied housing units in Bellingham, only 10% were occupied by non-white householders.

▪ Segregation between whites and non-whites has increased over the last decade; there are more Census tracts where both non-white and low-income residents are concentrated, compared to the city average.

▪ Disproportionate housing needs are highest among renters, single-female households with children and Native American households.

Here are some of the main contributing factors identified in the draft assessment:

▪ Lack of access to opportunity due to high housing costs.

▪ Location and type of affordable housing.

▪ Availability of affordable units in a range of sizes.

▪ Source-of-income discrimination.

▪ Lack of local private fair housing outreach and enforcement.

▪ Land use zoning laws.

▪ Community opposition.

Based on the identified fair housing issues and their contributing factors, the city’s draft plan outlines three goals for improvement.

1. Implement planning policies that support expanded housing choices and increased inventory.

2. Support people facing housing discrimination by examining where the city may want to add additional support and protections.

3. Provide education on Fair Housing to property managers, owners, renters and tenants to increase public understanding of Fair Housing laws.

Public comments will be accepted until Oct. 28. Comments can be submitted to kebartholomew@cob.org or via the dedicated Engage Bellingham page .

Comments / 5

Becky Rossmeisl
4d ago

so basically theu wont do anything but edcuate people about the laws. thats not helpful when you stil lhave to make 3/4 times the rental amount just to be approved! now thats a crazy ridiculous practice

Reply
2
Mateo Geoly
3d ago

what will be done are half-measures to save face for awhile longer, as well as platitudes and smiley 'hands are tied' looks. those who could do something are already bought by those who make way too much money off nothing being done for po' folk, and it is not in the interest of those who are in power to help the lower and middle class afford rentals...far too much money to be made.

Reply
2
