ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Cargo activity at Bellingham Shipping Terminal sparks noise complaints

By Rachel Showalter
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpTv1_0ihaHXyY00

Bellingham residents are complaining of loud noise coming from Bellingham’s Shipping Terminal amid the first regular cargo activity there in 20 years.

Much of that noise is a product of the work being done by ABC Recycling to load about 23,000 metric tons of scrap metal onto a cargo vessel known as the Blue Everton, which arrived at Bellingham’s Shipping Terminal Sunday, Oct. 16 .

“The Port understands noise and other impacts are associated with reactivating the Shipping Terminal, but we are working to balance a range of community priorities including job creation, a strong economy and quality of life,” Port of Bellingham’s Public Affairs Administrator Michael Hogan said in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

Residents have taken to social media to complain about the noise. They have also expressed concern in direct emails to The Herald.

Many of the complaints involve the timing of the noise, with people saying they are kept awake late at night by the sounds of moving scrap metal.

Work is authorized to occur 24 hours a day at the Shipping Terminal. During this project, crews have been stopping at 3 a.m., according to Hogan.

“While we are pleased ABC Recycling is creating new family-wage jobs and stimulating new economic activity, all sound levels at the Shipping Terminal must meet the requirements set forth in the City of Bellingham’s noise ordinance,” Hogan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGlOS_0ihaHXyY00
The Blue Everton cargo ship is loaded with recyclable scrap metal at the Shipping Terminal Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Bellingham. Rachel Showalter/The Bellingham Herald

An independent noise consultant, hired by the Port, is actively monitoring the Shipping Terminal and expects to have a final report by next week, according to Hogan.

“While the preliminary results do not indicate any noise exceedances, the Port will continue to work with ABC Recycling to ensure all activities comply with the City’s noise ordinance,” Hogan said.

The Blue Everton will remain at the Bellingham Shipping Terminal until at least Sunday, Oct. 23.

ABC anticipates exporting scrap metal from the Bellingham Shipping Terminal every six to eight weeks, Hogan said.

Comments / 9

Georgia Walker
4d ago

Let the complainers complain , we need the activity. If it bothers them that bad move . We have way to many tender people in Bellingham anymore .

Reply
12
dailychaos8
3d ago

maybe the elite of Bham should've understood before "buying the view" noise from a shipyard might be part of the deal.

Reply
8
haulin' ass's
3d ago

complain about not enough jobs and then complain about the noise the jobs make.Got it,complain and complain again.

Reply
5
Related
q13fox.com

Burn bans lifted for some counties

WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KLEWTV

$1.5 million worth of drugs found in Washington state apartment

EVERETT, Wash. (KOMO) — Authorities said they recovered $1.5 million worth of drugs from a Washington state apartment on Wednesday. Detectives seized "3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, over 100,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, over 21,000 grams of methamphetamine, and 101 gallons of ethanol," according to the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force. The task force consists of local, state and federal detectives and special agents as well as personnel from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Everett and Lynnwood police departments.
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Three men arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Three men have been arrested in connection with ten kilos of fentanyl pills trafficked here in Whatcom County. An undercover sting organized by Homeland Security Investigations led to the arrests of 22-year-old Guillermo Vierya Salas and 41-year-old Jaime Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez in Bellingham who both appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle last Thursday, October 20th.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Man arrested in connection to fatal Bellingham drive-by shooting

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Police arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting in Bellingham last week. Bellingham Police say 28-year-old Matthew Roberts from Eugene, Oregon was arrested on several felonies tied to this incident. Officers were called to Valencia and Texas Street at 3:18 a.m. on Oct. 16,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Coho Rule Changes For Wallace, Skagit, Cascade, Dungeness

THE FOLLOWING ARE RULE CHANGE NOTICES FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. 1. Extends coho salmon fishery from in Skagit River areas from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) through Nov. 30, 2022. 2. Maintains: Bait prohibited from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) Effective date:...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
4K+
Followers
131
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy