Cargo activity at Bellingham Shipping Terminal sparks noise complaints

Bellingham residents are complaining of loud noise coming from Bellingham’s Shipping Terminal amid the first regular cargo activity there in 20 years.

Much of that noise is a product of the work being done by ABC Recycling to load about 23,000 metric tons of scrap metal onto a cargo vessel known as the Blue Everton, which arrived at Bellingham’s Shipping Terminal Sunday, Oct. 16 .

“The Port understands noise and other impacts are associated with reactivating the Shipping Terminal, but we are working to balance a range of community priorities including job creation, a strong economy and quality of life,” Port of Bellingham’s Public Affairs Administrator Michael Hogan said in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

Residents have taken to social media to complain about the noise. They have also expressed concern in direct emails to The Herald.

Many of the complaints involve the timing of the noise, with people saying they are kept awake late at night by the sounds of moving scrap metal.

Work is authorized to occur 24 hours a day at the Shipping Terminal. During this project, crews have been stopping at 3 a.m., according to Hogan.

“While we are pleased ABC Recycling is creating new family-wage jobs and stimulating new economic activity, all sound levels at the Shipping Terminal must meet the requirements set forth in the City of Bellingham’s noise ordinance,” Hogan said.

The Blue Everton cargo ship is loaded with recyclable scrap metal at the Shipping Terminal Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Bellingham. Rachel Showalter/The Bellingham Herald

An independent noise consultant, hired by the Port, is actively monitoring the Shipping Terminal and expects to have a final report by next week, according to Hogan.

“While the preliminary results do not indicate any noise exceedances, the Port will continue to work with ABC Recycling to ensure all activities comply with the City’s noise ordinance,” Hogan said.

The Blue Everton will remain at the Bellingham Shipping Terminal until at least Sunday, Oct. 23.

ABC anticipates exporting scrap metal from the Bellingham Shipping Terminal every six to eight weeks, Hogan said.