wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Christian County Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Julia Treas was westbound around the two-mile marker when she lost control of her vehicle causing it to hit a guardrail and overturn. She was taken by ambulance...
whopam.com
Two go to hospital after Bradshaw Road accident
Two people went to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident Friday morning on Bradshaw Road in Christian County. It happened just before 6 a.m. and the collision report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was northbound and attempting to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama of Clarksville.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a pursuit in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop Eddie Juckett Jr. for expired registration and driving on a suspended license at the intersection of Lake Blythe Road and Madisonville Road. Juckett reportedly fled leading them...
WBKO
Man arrested on DUI after crashing truck into water
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they say he crashed his truck into the lake at Basil Griffin Park. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office responded to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his vehicle into the pond at Basil Griffin Park.
whvoradio.com
Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter
Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Rossview Road back open after wreck
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview Road was being closed Monday afternoon because of a wreck near Keysburg Road. As of 3:25 p.m., traffic was backed up between Ellington Galt Drive and Dunbar Cave Road. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word...
14news.com
Madisonville police: Ky. man arrested after police chase ends in crash
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he led them on a chase. According to a press release, police saw a driver traveling north on Caroline Street fail to stop at a stop sign, and begin to drive on East Broadway. That driver was later...
whopam.com
Alcohol suspected as factor in I-24 injury accident
Alcohol is suspected as a factor in an accident Sunday night in the construction zone of I-24 in Christian County that sent two people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police investigated and say 40-year old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee was westbound at a high rate of speed and rear-ended another westbound vehicle in the construction zone driven by 25-year old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville.
Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
wkdzradio.com
Combined Damaged In Pembroke Fire
A combine was damaged in a fire on Pembroke Road Saturday morning. Pembroke Fire Department Chief Nick Belair says the fire started with a mechanical issue with a combine and led to about 15 acres burning. Belair says they were able to quickly extinguish the combine saving it from being...
whopam.com
Pursuit suspects commits suicide in Hopkins County
A man who had allegedly led police on a multi-county pursuit reportedly took his own life Sunday afternoon in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of a pursuit coming into Hopkins County from Webster County on Nebo Road about 4:40 p.m. and the SUV was found stopped in the middle of the road at 4480 Nebo Road.
Authorities searching for man following Todd County chase
Todd County deputies are trying to track down a man accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase Friday.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Assault And Kidnapping
A Hopkinsville man told police he was assaulted and kidnapped on North Drive Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say a family member restrained the man and assaulted him causing physical injury. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charges as kidnapping and second-degree assault.
KSP investigate teen fatality in flipped fiery car collision
he Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.
Kentucky woman accused of hitting someone with bat, facing multiple charges
A woman from Hopkinsville was taken into custody after she reportedly assaulted someone with a metal baseball bat Friday morning.
WBKO
BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue. Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries...
whopam.com
Updated: Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
Details have been released on an accident from Sunday afternoon on East Seventh Street that sent a young boy to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 12-year old Braden Ballard of Dixon, Kentucky rolled into the roadway on a scooter from a driveway in the 1800 block of East Seventh and into the path of a westbound car operated by 53-year old Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With DUI After Hopkinsville Crash
A Hopkinsville man was found unresponsive after a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Caleb Sims was eastbound when it hit a truck driven by Allen Jackson in front of Sims that was stopped at the intersection.
westkentuckystar.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
