Alcohol is suspected as a factor in an accident Sunday night in the construction zone of I-24 in Christian County that sent two people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police investigated and say 40-year old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee was westbound at a high rate of speed and rear-ended another westbound vehicle in the construction zone driven by 25-year old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO