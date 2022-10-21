Why I Own Lululemon Stock

Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo explains why Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) stock earns a spot in his portfolio. This retail stock is succeeding in a very competitive apparel market with beloved products and a focus on e-commerce.

Check out the video for his full thoughts!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Oct. 20, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 20, 2022.

Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Lululemon Athletica. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.