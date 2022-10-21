ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Why I Own Lululemon Stock

By Zane Fracek and Nicholas Rossolillo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo explains why Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) stock earns a spot in his portfolio. This retail stock is succeeding in a very competitive apparel market with beloved products and a focus on e-commerce.

Check out the video for his full thoughts!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Oct. 20, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 20, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lululemon Athletica wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Lululemon Athletica. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Vintage Resale Demand Fuels Chairish Expansion

Online home furnishings resale retailer Chairish is significantly expanding its reach beyond the United States with the launch of shipping to Canada and a partnership with U.K. marketplace The Kairos Collective. Similar to Chairish, The Kairos Collective offers vintage and antique furnishings and decor, as well as contemporary pieces. The Kairos Collective website will redirect to Pamono.com, a subsidiary of Chairish, on November 1. Chairish marks its launch of shipping to Canadian shoppers with an exclusive collection of vintage and contemporary pieces that are available now. “The resale home furnishings industry continues to boom, and we are thrilled to be offering design buyers...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
254K+
Followers
111K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy