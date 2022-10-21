ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

We Bet You’ve Never Visited The “Largest” Town In Maine

Even though Maine is quite a rural state, especially in the northern most areas, Maine does have a lot of municipalities. A lot! There are several hundred cities, towns, and plantations spread across the length of the state - from Kittery to Fort Kent!. Clearly, some of our towns and...
Beautiful Aroostook County Potatoes Fundraiser for STEM

Potatoes are a beautiful thing. Nutritious and Delicious. And a basic staple that are comparatively very cost effective. We are lucky in Maine to get premium Russet potatoes straight from Aroostook County. And once again this year Challenger Learning Center are selling 50 pound bags as a fund raiser to...
Storm Center Closings Update

MAINE, USA — Cancellations, closings, and delays for schools, businesses and organizations have been a huge part of NEWS CENTER Maine's STORM CENTER coverage for decades. This year there are a couple of changes, but login and password numbers have NOT changed. Closings can ONLY be posted online by...
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why

According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?

Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
Do Maine Schools Rank High on the 2022 Annual College Rankings?

The latest college and university rankings are out from US News & World Report. These influential rankings have been coming out from US News since 1983. The report assessed over 1,500 schools using 17 measures of academic quality. The 2022-2023 college rankings report looked at 15 Maine colleges and universities-and...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Mars Rover Movie To Be Screened In Bangor Next Month Thanks To Challenger Center

The Challenger Learning Center is bringing something really "out of this world" to Bangor. It's teamed up with Amazon Prime and a local cinema to share the incredible story of Opportunity, a robot sent to Mars for what was supposed to be a 90-day mission but turned out to be a 15-year exploration, to the Bangor area. They're doing this with a very special screening this November.
10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names

There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
NOAA Predicts Yet Another Warmer-Than-Average Winter For Maine

Contrary to some other predictions, NOAA says Maine will likely see another "warmer than average" winter. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has released its prediction for the 2022-23 winter season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says another "warmer-than-average" winter is predicted for parts of Maine, and New England. Differing from their prediction last winter, northern and western areas of the state have an equal chance of warmer or below normal temps this season.
2 hospitalized after St. Albans crash

ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in St. Albans Monday afternoon. St. Albans fire officials tell us it happened just after 1:30 p.m. Two cars T-boned at the intersection of Dexter Road and Melody Lane. There were five total occupants. One...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
