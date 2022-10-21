Read full article on original website
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterCherryfield, ME
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
We Bet You’ve Never Visited The “Largest” Town In Maine
Even though Maine is quite a rural state, especially in the northern most areas, Maine does have a lot of municipalities. A lot! There are several hundred cities, towns, and plantations spread across the length of the state - from Kittery to Fort Kent!. Clearly, some of our towns and...
Beautiful Aroostook County Potatoes Fundraiser for STEM
Potatoes are a beautiful thing. Nutritious and Delicious. And a basic staple that are comparatively very cost effective. We are lucky in Maine to get premium Russet potatoes straight from Aroostook County. And once again this year Challenger Learning Center are selling 50 pound bags as a fund raiser to...
Tired of Waiting in Line at the Maine BMV? Now You Can Skip It
Getting your license renewed or your paying your registration is a royal pain in you-know-what when you have to go any of Maine's Bureau of Motor Vehicles, or as we say here in Maine, The BMV. I'm not sure why Maine prefers BMV to DMV or OUI to DUI, but that's a discussion for another day.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Storm Center Closings Update
MAINE, USA — Cancellations, closings, and delays for schools, businesses and organizations have been a huge part of NEWS CENTER Maine's STORM CENTER coverage for decades. This year there are a couple of changes, but login and password numbers have NOT changed. Closings can ONLY be posted online by...
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
Maine Haunted Houses & Lighthouses
It's that time of year again with frost on the pumpkin, and little hearts and minds looking forward to Halloween and spooky stories, maybe bundled up warm, cuddling around the fire pit, with marshmallow s'mores...
Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?
Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
Do Maine Schools Rank High on the 2022 Annual College Rankings?
The latest college and university rankings are out from US News & World Report. These influential rankings have been coming out from US News since 1983. The report assessed over 1,500 schools using 17 measures of academic quality. The 2022-2023 college rankings report looked at 15 Maine colleges and universities-and...
Whimsical Belfast Toy Shop To Open New Location In Downtown Bangor
It was back in 2018 when it was announced that Toys R Us at the Bangor Mall Blvd. was closing. Since then, folks in the Bangor area have had limited options since then when it comes to children's toy stores. But that's all about to change. According to the Bangor,...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
The Legal Fight for ‘Right to Repair’ Continues in Maine
Photo | Getty Images.If approved, the referendum would require manufacturers to provide vehicle telematics data to independent repair shops.
These New England Stereotype Maps Are On Point For the Most Part
If you've grown up anywhere in New England, you've probably used some stereotypes when describing neighboring states, cities or towns that make up the northeast. You may even have stereotypes right in your own state. I stumbled across this map on Reddit created by u/q1s2e3 that points out the things...
Mars Rover Movie To Be Screened In Bangor Next Month Thanks To Challenger Center
The Challenger Learning Center is bringing something really "out of this world" to Bangor. It's teamed up with Amazon Prime and a local cinema to share the incredible story of Opportunity, a robot sent to Mars for what was supposed to be a 90-day mission but turned out to be a 15-year exploration, to the Bangor area. They're doing this with a very special screening this November.
10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names
There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
NOAA Predicts Yet Another Warmer-Than-Average Winter For Maine
Contrary to some other predictions, NOAA says Maine will likely see another "warmer than average" winter. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has released its prediction for the 2022-23 winter season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says another "warmer-than-average" winter is predicted for parts of Maine, and New England. Differing from their prediction last winter, northern and western areas of the state have an equal chance of warmer or below normal temps this season.
wabi.tv
2 hospitalized after St. Albans crash
ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in St. Albans Monday afternoon. St. Albans fire officials tell us it happened just after 1:30 p.m. Two cars T-boned at the intersection of Dexter Road and Melody Lane. There were five total occupants. One...
A Spreading Problem: How PFAS got into soils and food systems
Decades of spreading sludge and sludge-based compost onto Maine farms, forests, gardens carried PFAS into many soils and groundwater systems, creating uncertainty about what sites are contaminated. Illustration by Bennet Geis. “Other states in general have problems we don’t have. We are blessed with a lot of land and a...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
