bitcoinist.com

10 Best Crypto to Buy Now With 10x Potential

IMPT – Carbon Credit and Offset Trading Ecosystem for a Greener Future. Calvaria – P2E Battle Card Game Engaged in its Presale Launch. Tamadoge – Earn Crypto Tokens by Battling Virtual Pet NFTs. Lucky Block – Win Real-World Prizes Worth 6-7 Figures via NFT Competitions. Decentraland...
bitcoinist.com

Over A Quarter Of The World’s Bitcoin Nodes Are Controlled By These 5 Countries

Bitcoin, still the cryptocurrency to beat in terms of market cap, has made a lot of progress towards its quest for mass adoption. Earning the status as a legal tender in El Salvador is the biggest one yet for the asset that is dubbed as “digital gold” and the “future of money.”
bitcoinist.com

Feed3 Could Be The Next Big Coin To Follow The Success Of Avalanche And Hedera

There are no signs that crypto trading will stop any time soon as new coins are introduced to the coin market monthly. And all these coins aim to succeed. One new cryptocurrency aiming to succeed like its predecessors is Feed3 (FD3). This audio feedback tool has come to make a...
bitcoinist.com

Why Bitcoin And NFTs Are Attracting The Super Wealthy In Hong Kong

Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens are among the hottest trends in the crypto space today, and those with the wherewithal don’t mind shelling out excessive amounts of dough to invest in them. On To Bitcoin…. Even when currently trading at a price that is 72% lower than its November 2021...
bitcoinist.com

Can Big Eyes Coin Replicate Solana’s Achievements?

Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity as smart investment options. When first entering the cryptocurrency market, it might be difficult to find your footing. The established Solana (SOL) project and the up-and-coming Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have tremendous potential in the cryptocurrency industry, which will be discussed in...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Rally Imminent, According To Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash

Bitcoin has been through a lot of hardships since its inception and investors and traders are feeling the agony of the crypto market meltdown this year. BTC is now trading at $19,322 at the time of writing. Coingecko reports a 0.3% decrease in value for the token. This month, crypto...
bitcoinist.com

Here’s Why Rocketize Is Trumping Polkadot And Filecoin In Crypto Popularity Charts

Cryptocurrencies have fought investors’ inhibition and misinformation for years before they became a part of the mainstream financial services industry. Today, they are being considered among the most profitable investment instruments all thanks to a unique use case, their next-generation technological framework, their push for data privacy, and rallying returns.
bitcoinist.com

WHY PLONA TOKEN (PLON) IS PERFORMING BETTER THAN MAKER (MKR) AND CASPER NETWORK (CSPR)

Plona (PLON) is hitting the cryptocurrency space with a bang. It is beyond the regular crypto tokens encountered everywhere on the internet; instead, it is a token that offers real-time solutions and opportunities. This has made crypto analysts and enthusiasts compare it with top-performing tokens such as Casper Network (CSPR) and Maker (MKR).
bitcoinist.com

Flasko (FLSK) Becomes A Top Choice Among Whales Over Tron (TRX) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

The bear market is delivering negative returns for most cryptocurrency investors. Most cryptocurrencies are still struggling to bounce back. Some are in a strong, stable position but fail to deliver the expected returns. With all the impact caused by the bear market, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Tron (TRX) investors are now...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Exchange FTX To Provide $6 Million After Users Lose Millions To Phishing Attack

FTX traders lost millions worth of cryptocurrencies in an API exploit that allegedly involved crypto trading platform 3Commas. According to information shared on Twitter by crypto journalist Colin Wu, on October 19, a user of the Bahamian exchange noticed that his account was behaving suspiciously, trading DMG tokens over 5,000 times.
bitcoinist.com

Surging Uniglo.io Price Likely To Cause FOMO From Polygon And Tezos Holders

The much-awaited Ethereum merge finally came to reality, leaving investors to think about the next big trend in the market. It may not be the best time to discuss exponential gains, but the market has always rewarded those who have patience. An upcoming social currency, Uniglo has been beating the...
bitcoinist.com

LBank Exchange Will List Pocket ProjecT (PPT) on October 20, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Pocket ProjecT (PPT) on October 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PPT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 20, 2022. Utilizing the...
bitcoinist.com

LBank Exchange Will List ASSA GLOBAL COIN (ASGC) on October 24, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 23, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ASSA GLOBAL COIN (ASGC) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ASGC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on October 24, 2022. As...
bitcoinist.com

LBank Exchange Will List Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 23, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MBASE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 24, 2022. Innovating the...
bitcoinist.com

TUTOR Token (TUR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 21, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed TUTOR Token (TUR) on October 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TUR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a decentralized tutoring protocol based on blockchain technology,...

