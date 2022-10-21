Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
Few showers to start the work week
Few showers to start the work week Warm and pleasant weather continues! We will see warmer temperatures by the end of the work week with a stalled boundary lifting as a warm front! Two areas are monitored in the tropics. Neither pose a threat to Florida.
WPBF News 25
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl from Miami-Dade County
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Miami. Bianza Toutebon was last seen in the area of the 20,000 block of NW 47th Avenue in Miami and has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. She is...
WPBF News 25
Dramatic video: St. Lucie Co deputy shoots man on Fort Pierce bridge
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after mistakenly shooting someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
WPBF News 25
Here's how Florida has voted for governors in the past decade
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist took the debate stage Monday night ahead of the general election. The candidates, both in dark suits and purple ties, faced each other from behind wooden lecterns in Fort Pierce, Florida’s Sunrise Theater. DeSantis defended his response to the COVID-19 pandemic...
Comments / 0