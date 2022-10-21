A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Miami. Bianza Toutebon was last seen in the area of the 20,000 block of NW 47th Avenue in Miami and has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. She is...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO