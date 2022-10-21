ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Few showers to start the work week

Few showers to start the work week Warm and pleasant weather continues! We will see warmer temperatures by the end of the work week with a stalled boundary lifting as a warm front! Two areas are monitored in the tropics. Neither pose a threat to Florida.
Here's how Florida has voted for governors in the past decade

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist took the debate stage Monday night ahead of the general election. The candidates, both in dark suits and purple ties, faced each other from behind wooden lecterns in Fort Pierce, Florida’s Sunrise Theater. DeSantis defended his response to the COVID-19 pandemic...
