Cleveland, OH

WKYC

New in Town: Jason Mikell visits The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The seasons are quickly changing here in Northeast Ohio, and as we soak up these last beautiful days of fall, many of us are still enjoying being outside. I decided to head over to Willoughby to enjoy some al fresco drinks and dining at The Yard on 3rd, where I met up with owner Anna Dey who explained that they’ve had busy season since first opening in June.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
dayton.com

The little known story of how Eliot Ness cleaned up Cleveland

Our impressions of well known historical figures are frequently derived from television programs. This reviewer’s image of the legendary Eliot Ness had been shaped by watching reruns of the hit TV show “The Untouchables” which originally aired on ABC between 1959 and 1963. The late Robert Stack portrayed Ness.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Zoo prepares for baby gorilla Kayembe's first birthday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is preparing for a special birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The zoo will be celebrating Kayembe's first birthday. The baby gorilla made history as the first gorilla born at the zoo in its 140 years. The zoo is celebrating with its first-ever chldren's...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Inaugural ADL Cleveland’s Walk Against Hate draws hundreds, raises $38,000

ADL Cleveland held its inaugural Walk Against Hate alongside hundreds of supporters under sunny skies on Oct. 23 at Wade Oval Park in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. The walk included breakfast, a bounce house and balloon artist for children, several tables set up for local organizations and businesses, including...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Resources available to learn about organizations

Whether someone is new to an area or just becoming involved with charitable giving, it can be helpful for them to find an organization or cause they are interested in. There are many resources they can use to explore potential organizations, such as philanthropic advisers, books and websites. Michelle Blackford,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Realtors group gives $10,000 to DNA Rising

The Akron Cleveland Association of REALTORS in Broadview Heights selected DNA Rising, a charity based in Cleveland, to receive a $10,000 grant that will benefit homeless mothers and veterans. The fund comes from an endowment that was initially founded in 2014 by ACAR at the Akron Community Foundation. ACAR’s charitable...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH

