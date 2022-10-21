ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

11Alive

Crews working to put out house fire in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Crews with South Fulton Fire and Rescue are working to extinguish a massive house fire on Carlo Woods Drive. At this time, the fire department says there are no injuries reported. The fire was first reported just before 7 a.m. This is a developing story....
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters battle massive blaze at Sandy Springs home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga - Crews are working to put out hot spots after a battling a massive fire at a home in Sandy Springs. Officials with the Sandy Springs Fire Department tell FOX 5 crews were called to responded to a fire shortly before 4 a.m. at the home on Powers Ferry Road.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for 'critical missing' 12-year-old McDonough boy

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in McDonough need your help finding a "critical missing" 12-year-old boy last seen on Monday. Officials say 12-year-old Tareque Parham's last known location was at his home in McDonough, Georgia. According to investigators, Parham was seen wearing a gold uniform shirt and black pants. Police shared...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 13-year-old DeKalb County girl missing after leaving home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need your help finding a 13-year-old who went missing over the weekend. Officials say 13-year-old Harmony was last seen Saturday near her home on Providence Point in Lithonia. The missing girl is described as being 5-feet tall with a weight of 120 pounds....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Paulding County deputy saves baby's life during traffic stop

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County deputy is being credited with his quick thinking and life-saving actions while pulled over for a traffic stop. Officials say on Sept. 30, Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel was conducting a traffic stop at the Ace Hardware on Dallas Acworth Highway, when a distraught father pulled up to his patrol vehicle.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for parents of nonverbal boy found alone in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. - Police need the public's help finding the parents of a boy found wandering alone in Athens. Officials say the boy, who is nonverbal, was found in the area of Springtree Road and Gaines School Road. The boy is described as being Black or possibly Hispanic and between...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Paulding County boy

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy and are hoping someone can help them find him. Officials with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office sent an alert about 14-year-old Landyn Faugno late Sunday night. According to officials, Faugno was last seen in the area...

