Read full article on original website
Related
Officials ID victims in South Fulton house fire that killed 4
Officials have tentatively identified two people killed in a tragic South Fulton house fire last week but could not share many details about two other fatalities as they work to reach the victims’ next of kin.
Owners of beloved Canton restaurant damaged by fire ask for prayers so that they can reopen soon
CANTON, Ga. — Cherokee County firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that badly damaged a well-known Canton restaurant. Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q's Canton location remains temporarily closed, as the owners figure out their next steps. Owner and operator, Reyes Morales, said he got a...
Crews working to put out house fire in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Crews with South Fulton Fire and Rescue are working to extinguish a massive house fire on Carlo Woods Drive. At this time, the fire department says there are no injuries reported. The fire was first reported just before 7 a.m. This is a developing story....
Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
Woman injured after truck carrying liquid nitrogen crashes in Suwanee
A truck carrying liquid nitrogen was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Suwanee that left a woman with minor injuries, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Sandy Springs home
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga - Crews are working to put out hot spots after a battling a massive fire at a home in Sandy Springs. Officials with the Sandy Springs Fire Department tell FOX 5 crews were called to responded to a fire shortly before 4 a.m. at the home on Powers Ferry Road.
The Citizen Online
Girl, 14, admits in juvenile court she started Peachtree City Walmart fire, says DA
Under state’s first offender law, her sentence can’t be made public — The 14-year-old Peachtree City girl responsible for setting the Aug. 24 fire that caused significant damage to the Walmart superstore on Peachtree City’s west side appeared in juvenile court on Oct. 21 on charges of 1st degree arson, where she admitted starting the fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for 'critical missing' 12-year-old McDonough boy
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in McDonough need your help finding a "critical missing" 12-year-old boy last seen on Monday. Officials say 12-year-old Tareque Parham's last known location was at his home in McDonough, Georgia. According to investigators, Parham was seen wearing a gold uniform shirt and black pants. Police shared...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 13-year-old DeKalb County girl missing after leaving home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need your help finding a 13-year-old who went missing over the weekend. Officials say 13-year-old Harmony was last seen Saturday near her home on Providence Point in Lithonia. The missing girl is described as being 5-feet tall with a weight of 120 pounds....
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County deputy saves baby's life during traffic stop
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County deputy is being credited with his quick thinking and life-saving actions while pulled over for a traffic stop. Officials say on Sept. 30, Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel was conducting a traffic stop at the Ace Hardware on Dallas Acworth Highway, when a distraught father pulled up to his patrol vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
The Citizen Online
First, steal a Kia, then try to break into a gun store, then abandon the car
Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, are attempting to identify a person of interest in the theft of a motor vehicle and subsequent attempted break-in at Autrey’s Armory off Ga. Highway 314 in north Fayette County. Sheriff Barry Babb said deputies on Sept. 29...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for parents of nonverbal boy found alone in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. - Police need the public's help finding the parents of a boy found wandering alone in Athens. Officials say the boy, who is nonverbal, was found in the area of Springtree Road and Gaines School Road. The boy is described as being Black or possibly Hispanic and between...
Fire at Sandy Springs home shuts down busy road
Authorities closed Powers Ferry Road in Sandy Springs for several hours Monday morning after a fire that forced a family from their beds.
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl missing after walking away from Clayton County home, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her home. Officials say 14-year-old Lundyn Graves was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday walking away from her home on the 400 block of Syliva Drive. Officers searched the area and...
2 taken to hospital after overnight house fire in Woodstock
Two people were taken to the hospital after escaping a house fire in Cherokee County early Friday morning in an incident that was complicated by ammunition discharging inside the burning home.
Man faces charges in fatal multivehicle wreck on I-75 in Clayton County
A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal crash last month on I-75 in Clayton County, police said....
Man, 70, arrested after woman found fatally stabbed following SWAT standoff
A man has been arrested after a woman was found stabbed to death in a Grove Park home following a SWAT standoff Saturday night, according to officials.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Paulding County boy
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy and are hoping someone can help them find him. Officials with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office sent an alert about 14-year-old Landyn Faugno late Sunday night. According to officials, Faugno was last seen in the area...
‘Already stressful enough:’ Drivers react to more lane closures on I-285
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers may notice more traffic along the roads near I-285 in North Fulton County. More commuters are using alternate routes after the Georgia Department of Transportation closed two westbound lanes between Roswell and Ashford Dunwoody Roads along I-285. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Comments / 2