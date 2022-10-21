After a three-year absence due to COVID-19 and health concerns in our community, Castle Valley Community Theatre (CVCT) is back!. Castle Valley Community Theatre was created in 1957 to provide quality, live productions to our area. Over the many years, CVCT has produced shows like “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Nunsense,” “7 Brides for 7 Brothers,” “The Sound of Music,” “Cinderella,” “Lil’ Abner,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Peter Pan,” and that is just naming the most recent shows! Many classic shows have been produced in our community more than once over the years because we have a valuable commodity of actors willing to put time and effort into presenting live performances to the community.

CASTLE VALLEY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO