Green River Sends Pinnacle Packing
Two rivals met on Saturday in the first round of the 1A State Championship. #20 Pinnacle traveled to #13 Green River for the pivotal match, setting up the win-or-go-home contest. The Pirates defended their home territory with a 25-7 beating in the first set. They then repeated their performance in...
Lady Spartans Make Quick Work of Scots
#12 Emery welcomed in #21 Ben Lomond for the opening round of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament. The Spartans have been on a roll as of late and that continued against the Scots on Saturday. Emery obliterated Ben Lomond in the first 25-6. That set the tone as the Spartans...
Witches Night Out Returns to Price Main Street
Witches returned to Price City’s Main Street on Friday evening as the annual Witches Night Out was hosted once more. This yearly event brings opportunities for Halloween to be celebrated early in Price. Participating businesses up and down Main Street had giveaways, sales and more, while participants visited to...
Carbon County Hotels Receive Great Praise
The Carbon County Commission once again carved out time during its regularly scheduled meeting to recognize the Tourism Super Service Award recipients for the month of October. Carbon County Tourism Director Tina Grange presented this recognition, beginning by stating that she received a letter that had her changing the dynamics...
Community Theater Presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
After a three-year absence due to COVID-19 and health concerns in our community, Castle Valley Community Theatre (CVCT) is back!. Castle Valley Community Theatre was created in 1957 to provide quality, live productions to our area. Over the many years, CVCT has produced shows like “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Nunsense,” “7 Brides for 7 Brothers,” “The Sound of Music,” “Cinderella,” “Lil’ Abner,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Peter Pan,” and that is just naming the most recent shows! Many classic shows have been produced in our community more than once over the years because we have a valuable commodity of actors willing to put time and effort into presenting live performances to the community.
Chamber Recognizes WaFd Bank
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce recognized WaFd Bank as its monthly business spotlight on Thursday afternoon. Branch manager Carmen Jones accepted the honor during the chamber’s monthly luncheon. Jones thanked the chamber for the recognition and took time to speak on the bank and its offerings. She began...
