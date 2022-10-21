Read full article on original website
King Charles' Old Painting Of Balmoral Sells For An Unexpected Price
Most people are likely familiar with certain hobbies at which King Charles excels, like Polo, which he famously played religiously, even entering a game just hours after his son Prince Harry was born (via Marie Claire). However, the newly-appointed king has other talents as well, including a passion for painting (via People).
TikTok Stands Divided Over Prince William's Unique Laugh
Prince William has long been considered one of the top three most popular royals, along with the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry (via British Heritage). Could a new video of the Prince of Wales giggling while seemingly not knowing he's being filmed hold the answer as to why?. The...
Expert Explains How William And Kate Are Handling Their Children's Grief After The Queen's Death
Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, always put their children first. While William rushed to Balmoral upon hearing the news of Queen Elizabeth II's poor health, Kate remained in Windsor because it was the first day of school for their kids, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales (via the Mirror).
Why Princess Diana's Friend Is Furious Over The New Season Of The Crown
If there were one season of "The Crown" that would receive a significant amount of controversy, it would be the one covering the most dramatic period in British royal history. Season 5 of the Netflix series takes place in the 1990s — a decade that saw the divorce of King Charles III and Princess Diana as well as her tragic death.
King Charles Is Getting Assistance From Prince William In An Unexpected Way
With his mother safely at rest, King Charles III turned his attention to the duty of governing the British commonwealth. Per the Royal Family's Instagram page, he has spent the last month since Queen Elizabeth's funeral receiving honored guests at Buckingham Palace, traveling to various events around England and Scotland, and issuing official messages responding to recent tragedies such as Hurricane Fiona in Canada — it must still be odd for him to sign his correspondence "Charles R."
King Charles Makes History In First Meeting With New PM Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already made history. The 42-year-old is the youngest person to assume the role, with a notable exception back in the late 1700s and early 1800s: a man named William Pitt, nicknamed "The Younger," who took office at just 24 years old (via Gov.uk). Sunak also took over for Liz Truss as the first British Asian PM, and Hindi. Another first sees the pick as the richest leader of the U.K., with The Washington Post proclaiming Sunak, whose fortune stands slightly shy of a billion bucks, has more money than the royal family!
Here's What King Charles & Queen Camilla Are Really Like When The Cameras Aren't On
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, may be in love, but their romance was hardly the stuff of fairy tales. In the 1980s, the couple carried out an extramarital affair, prompting the king's then-wife Princess Diana to publicly label Camilla a "rottweiler" (via Reuters). The British public largely sided with Princess Diana against Camilla, who quickly became the most-hated woman in Britain. As for King Charles, Olivia Waxman wrote in Time: "The revelations of infidelity ... left him ... deeply unpopular."
Queen Camilla Is Reportedly Going On A Lavish Getaway Without King Charles
Camilla Parker Bowles' life has changed inexorably since King Charles ascended the throne. Queen Elizabeth II made a point of ensuring her daughter-in-law would become queen consort upon her death, per People, making the announcement during her Platinum Jubilee weekend and describing it as her "sincere wish" that Camilla would adopt the moniker. A source confirmed the king was always operating under the assumption that his wife would be crowned alongside him.
King Charles' Wax Figure Suffers Vandalization By Royal Critics
Since they can't assault the King of the United Kingdom without being arrested for treason, irate protestors chose to do the next best thing apparently, and threw pies in the face of the monarch's wax likeness (via The Guardian). Indeed, a pair of passionate folks wearing "Just Stop Oil" tee shirts were filmed vandalizing King Charles' wax figure at London's Madame Tussaud's Museum.
The 'Ritual' Meghan Markle Gave Up In The UK But Started Again In LA
Life has changed quite a bit for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, since moving to California. Though their move came right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, that wasn't the reason they moved as there were many things California had to offer. After announcing...
Meghan Markle Takes A Swing At Racial Stereotypes In Latest Podcast Episode
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might have been accused of pitching "shows that are educational and inspiring, rather than sexy and sensational" to Netflix, as an industry insider memorably told the Daily Mail, but there's no denying her podcast is a hit — despite being resolutely serious in tone. Although "Archetypes" was briefly put on hold following the queen's death out of respect, it soon returned with a vengeance (via Entertainment Tonight).
King Charles Plans An Unprecedented Royal Tour That Will Rival The Late Queen's
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son ascended to the throne and became King Charles III. Once the period of mourning for the late monarch passed, details for Charles' coronation were finally confirmed, with the event planned for May 6, 2023, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.
Leslie Jordan Once Gave Meghan Markle And Prince Harry An Important Message
As celebrities reacted to the death of Leslie Jordan, Queen Dolly naturally said it best. Dolly Parton penned an emotional message about Jordan, giving the beloved actor one of the best tributes out of anybody. The country icon took to Instagram to share her grief about Jordan, posting a poignant and powerful message. "Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him," she began.
How The UK's New Prime Minister Will Make British History
Liz Truss is out and Rishi Sunak is in as Prime Minister of the U.K. After the last leader under Queen Elizabeth II and the first under King Charles III stepped down following the shortest tenure in English history at 10 Downing Street, Sunak is set to make history in many ways of his own (via ABC News and CNN).
The Young And The Restless Stars Reveal Their Dressing Room Secrets
When it comes to the characters of daytime television shows such as "The Young and the Restless," it seems like many fans feel like they know who they are. That's because viewers get to see how they navigate their lives in the fictional town of Genoa City on a day-to-day basis. But of course, there's also a lot of interest in the actors who play them and their personal lives as well. For instance, fans are interested in the real-life partners of "The Young and the Restless" stars or some of the things they wouldn't change for anything in the world, including their families.
The Lifetime Movie You Didn't Know Kristen Bell Starred In
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Kristen Bell achieved worldwide fame when she was cast in the titular role on "Veronica Mars." But Bell's career actually began on the stage. Cosmopolitan notes that, after moving to New York City to major in musical theater, she was cast in "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" on Broadway. Bell ultimately chose to leave school before graduating and relocated to Los Angeles, seizing the opportunity to act full-time.
How To Emulate Taylor Swift's Midnights Manicure
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard at least one song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights." The album was an instant hit — as reported by The Guardian, "Midnights" even broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a day (and yes, it achieved that record before midnight). Swift only served to heighten the hype by cheekily releasing another edition of her album only a few hours after the original. Called "Midnights (3 a.m. Edition)," the bonus album did indeed drop at 3 a.m. and contained seven extra tracks (via NME).
How Beyoncé Keeps Her Skin Looking Flawless
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. There's no denying Beyoncé is one seriously talented singer and actor. Her vocal range is out of this world — can you imagine any bachelorette party being complete without singing and dancing along to her chart-topping song, "Single Ladies?" Before launching her super-successful solo career, Beyoncé was a key member of the beloved girl group "Destiny's Child." To date, she's won an incredible 28 Grammy Awards (via Vanity Fair).
The Young And The Restless' Melody Thomas Scott Shares 'Scary' Experience With Alfred Hitchcock
Because she's played Nikki Newman for so many decades (four to be exact), "The Young and the Restless" star Melody Thomas Scott has seen her character go through so many good times and so many not so good times over the years. There was even a controversial Nikki Newman story that "The Young and the Restless" fans never got to see. Apparently, Nikki was supposed to also be a mud wrestler in addition to a stripper before she met and fell in love with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden)(via Soaps.com). After having already done her research for the story arc, Scott told Soap Opera Digest on their "Dishing with Digest" podcast, "CBS programs and practices got wind of this idea, and they nixed it. And so, because she couldn't be a mud wrestler, [executive producer Bill Bell] decided to make her a stripper. That was not the original plan."
