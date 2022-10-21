When it comes to the characters of daytime television shows such as "The Young and the Restless," it seems like many fans feel like they know who they are. That's because viewers get to see how they navigate their lives in the fictional town of Genoa City on a day-to-day basis. But of course, there's also a lot of interest in the actors who play them and their personal lives as well. For instance, fans are interested in the real-life partners of "The Young and the Restless" stars or some of the things they wouldn't change for anything in the world, including their families.

1 DAY AGO