Harris County, TX

What a surprise!! Whoever said you can’t judge a book by it’s cover never met this loser. Hopefully this ends without much more taxpayer expense…

Off-duty constable deputy involved shooting in Montgomery County, man charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting in Montgomery County. Reports say that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, an off-duty constable deputy saw a silver Chevrolet Silverado driving down Roman Forest Blvd. fail to stay in a single lane. The constable deputy suspected the driver was intoxicated and called the Montgomery County dispatch, so they could have an on-duty unit stop the vehicle to investigate.
TWO JUVENILES AND TWO UMPIRES ARRESTED AT WALLER COUNTY BALLPARK

Two juveniles and two adults were arrested at a baseball park in Waller County this past Saturday after they were accused of being involved in a drug deal. According to a report from the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, parents and off-duty officers were working a baseball game when they witnessed two juveniles and two umpires exchanging THC vape pens.
Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
1 killed after 3 people shot in drive-by shooting on Bissonnet Street

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a possible deadly drive-by shooting on Friday night in southwest Houston. The shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bissonnet, just before 8 p.m. According to police, three men were standing outside a convenience store when a car pulled up in...
Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for a dark grey pick-up truck after a woman is left seriously injured from a hit-and-run incident. It happened on the 2400 block of Frick Road in north Houston around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night, when witnesses say the truck was driving all over the road appearing to be drunk. It hit something in the westbound lanes but kept going.
