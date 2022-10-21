ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, UT

Green River Sends Pinnacle Packing

Two rivals met on Saturday in the first round of the 1A State Championship. #20 Pinnacle traveled to #13 Green River for the pivotal match, setting up the win-or-go-home contest. The Pirates defended their home territory with a 25-7 beating in the first set. They then repeated their performance in...
GREEN RIVER, UT
Charlie Johnston Retrospective at kt Gallery

Charlie Johnston was an artist who lived his passion for the great outdoors. He was drawn to sweeping vistas as well as the intimacies of lone rock formations and fallen logs. His pen and ink drawings have been described as poetic, his use of line, sensitive. Johnston was also a...
HELPER, UT
Carbon County Hotels Receive Great Praise

The Carbon County Commission once again carved out time during its regularly scheduled meeting to recognize the Tourism Super Service Award recipients for the month of October. Carbon County Tourism Director Tina Grange presented this recognition, beginning by stating that she received a letter that had her changing the dynamics...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
Chamber Recognizes WaFd Bank

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce recognized WaFd Bank as its monthly business spotlight on Thursday afternoon. Branch manager Carmen Jones accepted the honor during the chamber’s monthly luncheon. Jones thanked the chamber for the recognition and took time to speak on the bank and its offerings. She began...
PRICE, UT
Witches Night Out Returns to Price Main Street

Witches returned to Price City’s Main Street on Friday evening as the annual Witches Night Out was hosted once more. This yearly event brings opportunities for Halloween to be celebrated early in Price. Participating businesses up and down Main Street had giveaways, sales and more, while participants visited to...

