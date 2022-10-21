Lake County deputies search for man who approached boy at school bus stop

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy said a man tried to get him to get into his car.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies said the East Ridge Middle School student was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when someone in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.

Despite attempts to lure the child over, the student left the incident to get help.

The student ran to a nearby home, where he called his mom and waited for the bus. The neighbor also dialed 911.

Deputies said the student described the driver as an older, bearded man with white hair and a black t-shirt.

The Lake County School district is doubling down on safety precautions in situations like this.

“We have asked parents to remind students never to get in a car with a stranger, and we encourage students to walk in groups when possible and to be alert and cautious,” the district said in a statement.

Deputies are now on high alert and will conduct extra patrols until they find the driver and get answers on what exactly the man had planned.

LCSO said that charges for the driver in question all depend on what they find in the investigation.

Investigators released a picture of the suspect’s vehicle that they are trying to find in connection to the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked the call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.

©2022 Cox Media Group