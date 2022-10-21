Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Family safe after fire in Gary New Duluth damages home
Sunday fire crews responded to a structure fire in Gary New Duluth at 12:35am. Duluth fire crews report seeing the fire coming from the back deck that climbed two stories. This was a fast moving fire due to the open doors with in the building and the nature of the building’s construction.
FOX 21 Online
Superior Fire Department Hosts Open House at Newest Fire Station
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–After three years of it being open, the newest fire station in Superior held it’s open house earlier today. After being completed in 2019, the Superior Fire Department postponed it’s open house for it’s new headquarters until now. People were able to stop by and check out all the current and historic firetrucks while getting a complete tour of the station.
WNMT AM 650
Garage And Vehicles Destroyed In Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A fire in a detached garage in the Lakeside neighborhood of Duluth Thursday night left an estimated 70 thousand dollars in damages. Crews were called to the 4300 block of East Superior Street just after 8:30 p-m and arrived to find the garage fully involved in fire.
mprnews.org
'No response': Report sheds light on fatal Hermantown, Minn. plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board says the control tower in Duluth lost contact with a pilot shortly before a plane crash in Hermantown, Minn. that killed three people earlier this month. Skies were overcast at 11:12 p.m. on Oct. 1 when the Cessna 172S took off from Duluth. The pilot...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Sentenced After Allegedly Driving Denfeld Boys Basketball Team Drunk
UPDATE (October 24, 12:50 p.m.) — A 48-year-old bus driver has been sentenced after allegedly driving the Denfeld Boys Basketball team while drunk in December. According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, Shawn Edward Zelazny pleaded guilty to Second Degree DWI on Monday. He was sentenced to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody in which he will serve one weekend a month for the next two years.
boreal.org
Skywalk near Essentia in Duluth reopening Monday
Essentia Health says the skywalk that connects the City of Duluth’s Medical District parking ramp to the hospital’s First Street Clinic building will reopen Monday. The skywalk has been temporarily closed since July while construction continues on Essentia’s Vision Northland project. The temporary pathway between the ramp and clinic will now close, the hospital says.
FOX 21 Online
HERMANTOWN: Initial Findings Released by NTSB After Fatal Plane Crash
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Initial findings have been released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) after a plane crashed into a home earlier this month, killing the pilot and the two passengers on board. Hermantown resident Jason Hoffman said he and his wife were both sleeping when the plane...
FOX 21 Online
Volunteers Joined The Lake Superior Rose Society in Tipping Roses For the Winter
DULUTH, Minn.–In a garden with over 2,000 roses, questions arise from how so many rose plants survive the winter. The Lake Superior Rose Society works vigorously to ensure that the historic Duluth Rose Garden stays in bloom for next spring. First, the roses are cut down and bundled with...
FOX 21 Online
Plans in the Works for Former Bagley Building Downtown
DULUTH, Minn.–The new owner of the former Bagley Jewelry building in downtown Duluth gave us a tour today of the historic property and an update on what’s moving inside. Maria McKechnie is the new owner of the building. She’ll be moving her current business, Northland Special Events, inside of the Bagley Building after housing her business across the street for nearly the past decade. McKechnie tells us she’s more than thrilled to anchor on West Superior Street for years to come.
FOX 21 Online
Pumpkin Palooza Hosted Families at Harrison Park
DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Parks and Recreation Department hosted a fun fall event today out in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Over in Harrison Park, the kiddos had the chance to get some free pumpkins and listen to some fall themed stories for this year’s Pumpkin Palooza. 100 pumpkins were...
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: DC’s Best Produce Pumpkin Stands
DULUTH, Minn. – “Do you know how you fix a broken pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch,” DC’s Best Produce Seller, Jack Pearadin jokes. DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and five acres of squash. This space is consumed with over 30 variations of pumpkins, which can now be found at stands across the Northland.
FOX 21 Online
Trunk or Treat
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Elementary School’s Trunk or Treat events kicked off Monday at Northern Lights School. Put on by the Parent Teacher Association, kids at the school were able to ‘trunk or treat’ while breaking in their Halloween costumes before the holiday. Superior School District Bus Drivers also turned one of their old buses into a haunted school bus for kids to walk through.
fox9.com
Task force seizes guns, drugs and nearly 100k from northern Minnesota apartment
VIRGINIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A task force in Northern Minnesota seized a substantial amount of money, over 28 pounds of drugs and multiple guns following the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Friday the Lake Superior...
KSNB Local4
Remembering the Superior office shooting one year later
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - It was an emotional day for the city of Superior, and the remembrance all culminated around a brand-new water feature in Lincoln Park. It held extra special importance for one of the victim’s spouses, Kelli Koepke, as she worked with a landscape designer to develop this water feature in the park.
kdal610.com
Meth Dealer Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 62 year old Silver Bay man was arrested by Duluth Police on Wednesday after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Police had responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The owner of the vehicle was known to the Lake...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Local Anishinaabe Author Launches New Book
DULUTH, Minn. — Local Anishinaabe Author Linda Grover launches new poetry book, The Sky Watched. The book is a collection of poems that incorporate the Ojibwe language and is based on an Ojibwe family living in Northeastern Minnesota. There will be a book launch party Tuesday 7 p.m. at...
kvrr.com
3D virtual walkthrough of Paul Wellstone Memorial released
NEAR EVELETH, Minn. (KVRR) – The family of Minnesota Senator Paul Wellstone launches a 3D virtual tour of his memorial near where his plane crashed. Twelve days before the election in 2002 a plane with Wellstone, his wife Sheila, their daughter Marcia and campaign staffers Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy and Will McLaughlin crashed while trying to land.
boreal.org
Fundraiser and GoFundMe set up for Hibbing woman hurt in barrel racing accident
Autum Mohawk remains in the hospital after a barrel racing accident last week. According to the post on GoFundMe, she fell off her horse and suffered a severe brain bleed. She’s had surgery, and remains in the hospital. The family said they are so grateful for all the support...
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
FOX 21 Online
Republican Candidate For MN Lieutenant Governor Visits UMD
DULUTH, Minn. — The Republican candidate for Minnesota’s lieutenant governor seat made a campaign stop at the UMD campus on Monday. Former NFL player Matt Birk, who once played for the Vikings, is on the ticket with the Republican candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen. Before playing football...
