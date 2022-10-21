ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Family safe after fire in Gary New Duluth damages home

Sunday fire crews responded to a structure fire in Gary New Duluth at 12:35am. Duluth fire crews report seeing the fire coming from the back deck that climbed two stories. This was a fast moving fire due to the open doors with in the building and the nature of the building’s construction.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior Fire Department Hosts Open House at Newest Fire Station

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–After three years of it being open, the newest fire station in Superior held it’s open house earlier today. After being completed in 2019, the Superior Fire Department postponed it’s open house for it’s new headquarters until now. People were able to stop by and check out all the current and historic firetrucks while getting a complete tour of the station.
SUPERIOR, WI
WNMT AM 650

Garage And Vehicles Destroyed In Fire

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A fire in a detached garage in the Lakeside neighborhood of Duluth Thursday night left an estimated 70 thousand dollars in damages. Crews were called to the 4300 block of East Superior Street just after 8:30 p-m and arrived to find the garage fully involved in fire.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Man Sentenced After Allegedly Driving Denfeld Boys Basketball Team Drunk

UPDATE (October 24, 12:50 p.m.) — A 48-year-old bus driver has been sentenced after allegedly driving the Denfeld Boys Basketball team while drunk in December. According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, Shawn Edward Zelazny pleaded guilty to Second Degree DWI on Monday. He was sentenced to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody in which he will serve one weekend a month for the next two years.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Skywalk near Essentia in Duluth reopening Monday

Essentia Health says the skywalk that connects the City of Duluth’s Medical District parking ramp to the hospital’s First Street Clinic building will reopen Monday. The skywalk has been temporarily closed since July while construction continues on Essentia’s Vision Northland project. The temporary pathway between the ramp and clinic will now close, the hospital says.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

HERMANTOWN: Initial Findings Released by NTSB After Fatal Plane Crash

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Initial findings have been released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) after a plane crashed into a home earlier this month, killing the pilot and the two passengers on board. Hermantown resident Jason Hoffman said he and his wife were both sleeping when the plane...
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Plans in the Works for Former Bagley Building Downtown

DULUTH, Minn.–The new owner of the former Bagley Jewelry building in downtown Duluth gave us a tour today of the historic property and an update on what’s moving inside. Maria McKechnie is the new owner of the building. She’ll be moving her current business, Northland Special Events, inside of the Bagley Building after housing her business across the street for nearly the past decade. McKechnie tells us she’s more than thrilled to anchor on West Superior Street for years to come.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Pumpkin Palooza Hosted Families at Harrison Park

DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Parks and Recreation Department hosted a fun fall event today out in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Over in Harrison Park, the kiddos had the chance to get some free pumpkins and listen to some fall themed stories for this year’s Pumpkin Palooza. 100 pumpkins were...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: DC’s Best Produce Pumpkin Stands

DULUTH, Minn. – “Do you know how you fix a broken pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch,” DC’s Best Produce Seller, Jack Pearadin jokes. DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and five acres of squash. This space is consumed with over 30 variations of pumpkins, which can now be found at stands across the Northland.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Trunk or Treat

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Elementary School’s Trunk or Treat events kicked off Monday at Northern Lights School. Put on by the Parent Teacher Association, kids at the school were able to ‘trunk or treat’ while breaking in their Halloween costumes before the holiday. Superior School District Bus Drivers also turned one of their old buses into a haunted school bus for kids to walk through.
SUPERIOR, WI
KSNB Local4

Remembering the Superior office shooting one year later

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - It was an emotional day for the city of Superior, and the remembrance all culminated around a brand-new water feature in Lincoln Park. It held extra special importance for one of the victim’s spouses, Kelli Koepke, as she worked with a landscape designer to develop this water feature in the park.
SUPERIOR, WI
kdal610.com

Meth Dealer Arrested In Duluth

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 62 year old Silver Bay man was arrested by Duluth Police on Wednesday after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Police had responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The owner of the vehicle was known to the Lake...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Local Anishinaabe Author Launches New Book

DULUTH, Minn. — Local Anishinaabe Author Linda Grover launches new poetry book, The Sky Watched. The book is a collection of poems that incorporate the Ojibwe language and is based on an Ojibwe family living in Northeastern Minnesota. There will be a book launch party Tuesday 7 p.m. at...
DULUTH, MN
kvrr.com

3D virtual walkthrough of Paul Wellstone Memorial released

NEAR EVELETH, Minn. (KVRR) – The family of Minnesota Senator Paul Wellstone launches a 3D virtual tour of his memorial near where his plane crashed. Twelve days before the election in 2002 a plane with Wellstone, his wife Sheila, their daughter Marcia and campaign staffers Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy and Will McLaughlin crashed while trying to land.
EVELETH, MN
MIX 108

Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date

'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Republican Candidate For MN Lieutenant Governor Visits UMD

DULUTH, Minn. — The Republican candidate for Minnesota’s lieutenant governor seat made a campaign stop at the UMD campus on Monday. Former NFL player Matt Birk, who once played for the Vikings, is on the ticket with the Republican candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen. Before playing football...
MINNESOTA STATE

