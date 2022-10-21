FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Senior goalkeeper Elyssa Kipperman has been named the Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Week for Sacred Heart women's soccer. Kipperman brings in the honor for the fourth time this season and the third consecutive week. The senior goalkeeper backstopped the Pioneers to an unbeaten week (1-0-1) to wrap up NEC regular season play.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO