sacredheartpioneers.com
Kipperman Named NEC Defensive Player of the Week
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Senior goalkeeper Elyssa Kipperman has been named the Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Week for Sacred Heart women's soccer. Kipperman brings in the honor for the fourth time this season and the third consecutive week. The senior goalkeeper backstopped the Pioneers to an unbeaten week (1-0-1) to wrap up NEC regular season play.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Persson & Lorenz Earn NEC Weekly Honors
SOMERSET, N.J.— Sacred Heart University men's soccer players Olliver Persson and Zach Lorenz received Northeast Conference weekly honors, announced by the league on Monday. Persson was selected Co-Player of the Week, his first of the season and third in his career. He shares the award with FDU's Spencer King.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Tie with CCSU to Wrap Up Regular Season on Senior Day
FAIRFIELD, Conn.– Sacred Heart women's soccer wrapped up Northeast Conference regular season play with a 1-1 tie with Central Connecticut State University on Sunday afternoon on Senior Day. Records:. Sacred Heart: 9-5-4, (5-1-3 NEC) CCSU: 8-5-2, (6-0-2 NEC) Top Performers:. Kelly Medeiros (SHU): 1 goal. Elyssa Kipperman (SHU): 5...
sacredheartpioneers.com
SHU Scores Five Straight to Grab 5-1 Win
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – The Pioneers erased a 1-0 deficit with five straight goals to grab a 5-1 win over Niagara in Atlantic Hockey play at Dwyer Arena. The Sacred Heart Men's Hockey Team, which split the weekend series and gained three points in the standings, got goals from five different players and 24 saves from senior goalie Luke Lush.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Fall 31-25 at Merrimack
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – A potential winning drive for the Sacred Heart University football team came up just short in Merrimack territory. The Pioneers lost a 31-25 decision to the Warriors on Saturday at Duane Stadium. Records:. Sacred Heart: 4-3, 2-1 NEC. Merrimack: 6-2, 4-0 NEC. Statistical Leaders:. Marquez...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Compete at CCSU Mini-Meet
NEW BRITAIN, Conn.—The Sacred Heart men's cross country sent a handful of athletes to compete in the Central Connecticut State Mini-Meet on Friday evening. The Pioneers are back in action next Friday, October 28 in the Northeast Conference championship at Saint Francis University.
