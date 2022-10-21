Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc man sentenced for holding jailer hostage during escape attempt, still faces homicide charges
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The second of the two men that attempted to escape Outagamie County Jail while holding a jailer hostage was sentenced in Outagamie County Court on Monday. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for his...
Fox11online.com
Suspect in children's deaths sentenced for jail escape attempt
APPLETON (WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for trying to escape from the Outagamie County Jail. Meanwhile, preparations continue for his Dec. 1 trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home. Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Native Sentenced in Prison Escape Attempt
A Manitowoc native accused of killing his two children has been sentenced in a separate case. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was previously convicted for attempting to escape from the Outagamie County Jail, and has been sentenced to spend five years in prison. Beyer is also accused of killing his 5-year-old son...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Attorney Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case
A Green Bay attorney accused of assaulting a Sheriff’s Deputy has pleaded not guilty. Mark Howe is facing two charges of Resisting an Officer, one with the Substantial Bodily Harm enhancer, and one count of Disorderly Conduct. The criminal complaint claims that Howe was at the Epic Event Center...
seehafernews.com
Police: Hartland Fire Part Of Murder-Suicide
The investigation into last Friday’s fire in Hartland is now a murder investigation. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko yesterday said the two adults and four kids found inside the apartment that burned had all been shot. The chief said Connor McKisick, the dad and stepdad to the kids, died...
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered
Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.
Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had gunshot wounds, 1 self-inflicted
HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.A couple and four children were found dead. Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.Authorities say it was determined Connor had...
radioplusinfo.com
10-25-22 fdl police co-response team
The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a new co-response team aims to improve the outcomes of individuals in crisis through de-escalation, diversion from the criminal justice system and connection to appropriate behavioral health services. Collaborating with the Fond du Lac County Department of Community Programs, the Fond du Lac Police Department has embedded a social worker to respond to non-criminal calls for service involving individuals experiencing mental health crisis or substance use issues. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says social worker Kimberly Miller is equipped with a police radio and has real-time access to the police dispatch log. Goldstein says certain calls for service are matters of health care and should be met with more of a health response, not a criminal justice response. Goldstein says in the first two months, the program has had a number of successful outcomes including a recent check welfare call including an intoxicated individual who was making suicidal comments. In addition to Mueller, officer Brooke Mathes is the Police Department’s new Mental Health and Wellness Police specialist.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Woman Pleads No Contest in Racist Notes Case
A Two Rivers woman has been convicted on 3 charges after she left racist notes on the vehicles of black residents. 50-year-old Cathleen Yauch was found guilty due to no-contest pleas on two charges of Disorderly Conduct, and one for Felony Bail Jumping. One of the Disorderly Conduct charges was...
wearegreenbay.com
ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man on parole for homicide charged with OWI, found with loaded gun
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin deputies pulled over an erratic driver, who turned out to be on parole for First Degree Reckless Homicide, and found a loaded gun in his waistband. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, and according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, when...
WDIO-TV
Man who stole $426,000 from elderly victim faces sentencing
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) – An Oshkosh man convicted of stealing more than $426,000 from a 92-year-old nursing home resident is scheduled to be sentenced in January. A jury earlier this month found Terry Culver guilty of eight felonies. The Wisconsin attorney general’s office says he acted as power of attorney for the victim and removed the money from bank accounts.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Arrest Man Believed to be Responsible for Gas Station Shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has arrested a man they believe to be responsible for a shooting at a gas station earlier this month. 31-year-old Ziante Watts has been charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
seehafernews.com
Person of Interest in Green Bay Shooting of a Five-Year-Old Now in Police Custody
The Green Bay Police Department has announced that they have located a person of interest in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl. Five days after Skyé Bleu Evans-Crowley was shot and killed, 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was arrested by the Beloit Police Department. Leavy-Carter’s vehicle was located in Beloit on...
The Wisconsin parade attack suspect built a tower of boxes during his trial and hid behind it. It's the latest wild antic in court as the man defends himself.
The parade attack suspect can be seen in courtroom footage stacking two filing boxes in front of his seat to hide.
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
14-year-old boy shot in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the city around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the boy arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
