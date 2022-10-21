ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Suspect in children's deaths sentenced for jail escape attempt

APPLETON (WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for trying to escape from the Outagamie County Jail. Meanwhile, preparations continue for his Dec. 1 trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home. Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree...
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Native Sentenced in Prison Escape Attempt

A Manitowoc native accused of killing his two children has been sentenced in a separate case. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was previously convicted for attempting to escape from the Outagamie County Jail, and has been sentenced to spend five years in prison. Beyer is also accused of killing his 5-year-old son...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Attorney Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case

A Green Bay attorney accused of assaulting a Sheriff’s Deputy has pleaded not guilty. Mark Howe is facing two charges of Resisting an Officer, one with the Substantial Bodily Harm enhancer, and one count of Disorderly Conduct. The criminal complaint claims that Howe was at the Epic Event Center...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Police: Hartland Fire Part Of Murder-Suicide

The investigation into last Friday’s fire in Hartland is now a murder investigation. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko yesterday said the two adults and four kids found inside the apartment that burned had all been shot. The chief said Connor McKisick, the dad and stepdad to the kids, died...
HARTLAND, WI
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered

Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Sacramento

Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had gunshot wounds, 1 self-inflicted

HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.A couple and four children were found dead.  Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.Authorities say it was determined Connor had...
HARTLAND, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-25-22 fdl police co-response team

The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a new co-response team aims to improve the outcomes of individuals in crisis through de-escalation, diversion from the criminal justice system and connection to appropriate behavioral health services. Collaborating with the Fond du Lac County Department of Community Programs, the Fond du Lac Police Department has embedded a social worker to respond to non-criminal calls for service involving individuals experiencing mental health crisis or substance use issues. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says social worker Kimberly Miller is equipped with a police radio and has real-time access to the police dispatch log. Goldstein says certain calls for service are matters of health care and should be met with more of a health response, not a criminal justice response. Goldstein says in the first two months, the program has had a number of successful outcomes including a recent check welfare call including an intoxicated individual who was making suicidal comments. In addition to Mueller, officer Brooke Mathes is the Police Department’s new Mental Health and Wellness Police specialist.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Woman Pleads No Contest in Racist Notes Case

A Two Rivers woman has been convicted on 3 charges after she left racist notes on the vehicles of black residents. 50-year-old Cathleen Yauch was found guilty due to no-contest pleas on two charges of Disorderly Conduct, and one for Felony Bail Jumping. One of the Disorderly Conduct charges was...
wearegreenbay.com

ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
WINDSOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Man who stole $426,000 from elderly victim faces sentencing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) – An Oshkosh man convicted of stealing more than $426,000 from a 92-year-old nursing home resident is scheduled to be sentenced in January. A jury earlier this month found Terry Culver guilty of eight felonies. The Wisconsin attorney general’s office says he acted as power of attorney for the victim and removed the money from bank accounts.
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy