Opinion: Texas GOP thinks new law protects free speech. It doesn’t.

Texas finds itself on the wrong side of history over a debate on freedom of speech. On September 16th the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit upheld H.B. 20, a controversial content moderation law that will prevent companies with more than 50 million users nationwide from moderating social media posts based on viewpoint or geographical location.

H.B. 20, signed into law in 2021, forces social media companies to serve as a host for speech that violates their terms of service and user policies. Proponents claim this is to protect users’ free speech, Following the increasingly popular – and increasingly disproven – theory from right-wing politicians that major tech companies are censoring conservative viewpoints. In reality, this legislation is a solution looking for a problem, throwing fundamental First Amendment protections out the window.

This bill targets private companies that are protected under the First Amendment and are empowered to determine whether certain speech violates their standards. The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld this protection consistently since the 1990s. In its ruling, the 5th Circuit teed up a direct challenge to this precedent, rejecting the idea that “corporations have a freewheeling First Amendment right to censor what people say.”

The court also sided with Texas in categorizing social media companies as common carriers – businesses subject to government regulation because the services they provide are deemed essential. At the SMU Dedman School of Law First Amendment Clinic we have argued against this classification and will do so again: social media platforms are not public utilities. Users choose to partake in their services. They agree to abide by company policies and terms of service.

This is not the first bill of its kind; nor is it the first to be tested in court. Earlier this year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit blocked a similar law in Florida, holding that content moderation decisions made by social media companies are exercises in editorial judgment and protected by the First Amendment. The court also rejected the idea that social media platforms can be regulated as common carriers.

Ultimately, the 11th Circuit acknowledged what the 5th Circuit refused to recognize: Legislation which levies the heavy hand of government to hamstring editorial decision-making is unconstitutional because the government is substituting its own judgment for that of private enterprise, with no reason for doing so that could withstand the court’s scrutiny.

If Texas Republicans are worried about censorship, the culprit is in the mirror. Last year, the legislature passed S.B. 3, prohibiting the teaching of so-called Critical Race Theory. Across the state political leaders have investigated and banned books from school libraries that “might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or psychological distress.” This increased state control over the flow of information reveals a discomforting truth: Texas’s political leaders are flirting with tactics that many authoritarian regimes use to maintain a grip on power—and they’re succeeding.

If it stands, the 5th Circuit’s ruling sets a dangerous precedent that threatens to expose our society to countless pieces of harmful content online. Under this law, for example, tech companies would be prohibited from removing posts and livestreams from terrorists like the Uvalde shooter.

Given the differing opinions on censorship and content moderation laws, a Supreme Court battle seems likely in the near future. We can only hope that they will follow in the footsteps of the 11th Circuit and recognize the consequences that their ruling will have on freedom of expression. I implore other states to learn from Texas’ example, and to heed the warning of a federal judge in Florida: do not burn the house to roast a pig.

Steffensen is a faculty ellow and lecturer in the First Amendment Clinic at SMU Dedman School of Law in Dallas.