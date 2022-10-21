Red Cedar Symphony presents A Night at the Opera with translations

What happens when you add singing, dancing, a plot, scenery and costumes to classical music? You have opera, a more-than-400-year-old tradition of extravagant musical theater that is still going strong today in opera halls around the world. The Red Cedar Symphony will provide a taste of the best of opera at "A Night at the Opera" on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church in Cumberland, and on Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.

Destiny Schultz, a vocalist and music teacher from Trego, will perform three arias during the concert: “Porgi, amor, qualche ristoro” (“Oh, Love, bring some relief”), from Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro; “O mio babbino caro” (Oh my dear papa”) from the opera Gianni Schicchi by Puccini and “Dich, teure Halle” (“You, dear Hall”) from Wagner’s Tannhauser. Since one of the great drawbacks of opera for English speakers is that most of it is in Italian or some other foreign language, translations of the lyrics will be provided.

The instrumental music of opera needs no translation, and much of it is surprisingly familiar due to its popping up in surprising places, from Bugs Bunny cartoons to the movies "Raging Bull," "Moonstruck" and "The Shawshank Redemption." In addition to the arias, the symphony will be performing instrumental works from Mozart’s "The Marriage of Figaro," Puccini’s "La Boheme," Verdi’s "Aida" and more. Tickets $15 at the door; ages 21 and under admitted free.

Established in 1983 and housed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, the Red Cedar Symphony draws classical musicians from throughout northwestern Wisconsin, including Rice Lake, Osseo, Cumberland, Ladysmith, Spooner, Chetek, Gordon, Trego, Springbrook, Bruce, Hayward, Cable, Winter, New Auburn, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Foster. For more information visit website RedCedarSymphony.org .