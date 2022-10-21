Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’
Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek. Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, he's been punished. He's...
Yardbarker
(Video) Roy Keane gets heated when discussing Ronaldo’s treatment at Man Utd
Roy Keane has backed his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward faced disciplinary actions from Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute when United faced Tottenham Hotspur midweek at Old Trafford. He departed the stadium early as his teammates saw out a well fought 2-0 win.
West Ham v Bournemouth: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will West Ham secure victory over Bournemouth? Join Will Unwin to find out
BBC
Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough name former Manchester United midfielder as boss
Championship strugglers Middlesbrough have appointed former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick as head coach. The 41-year-old had been out of the game since leaving Old Trafford after a three-game stint as temporary boss after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal. Boro had been without a permanent manager since Chris Wilder...
Super League: Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund reject new plans
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have reiterated that they are not interested in joining a European Super League despite plans to revive the idea.
Aston Villa turn to Unai Emery after Ruben Amorim shuns potential switch
Aston Villa have made former Arsenal boss Unai Emery their number one target to succeed Steven Gerrard.
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Dalot, Cristiano, Kvaratskhelia, Jhon, Gerrard, Trossard, Bastoni
Manchester United's Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot, 23, is a transfer target for Real Madrid. (Mirror) Chelsea are interested in making a January move for Manchester United's 37-year-old Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is prepared to take a pay cut to move away from Old Trafford. (Sunday World) Former Manchester United...
BBC
Premier League: Fulham ahead at Leeds, Saints peg back Arsenal, Villa & Leicester hit four
Arsenal drop points for only the second time this season. They are two points clear of Manchester City at the top - but it could have been four. Last minute now and Arsenal are desperately trying to get the ball up the field. Gabriel pumps a ball forward and Saints...
90min
Tottenham's fun has become dependent on Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham have lost their attacking sharpness since Dejan Kulusevski suffered a hamstring injury and unfortunately don't have anyone who can replicate what he brings.
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
After a difficult first two months of the 2022-23 season, Liverpool’s last three games have seen the Reds looking something like back to their best between a comprehensive 7-1 demolition of Rangers in Champions League action, a fiery victory over title favourites Manchester City in the league, and then a well managed win over West Ham. Add it all up and it doesn’t seem entirely crazy to ask if just maybe Jürgen Klopp’s dominant Red machine is back.
Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea in the Champions League on TV and live stream services.
Lautaro Martinez 'only thinking about Inter' amid transfer speculation
Lautaro Martinez has commented on speculation surrounding his Inter future.
BBC
Aston Villa: Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim in contention for manager's job
Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is one of the main contenders to succeed Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa manager. Gerrard was sacked on Thursday after less than a year in charge following a 3-0 defeat by Fulham. Amorim, 37, has a reported £10m release clause at the Portuguese club and...
Juventus 4-0 Empoli: Kean stars as Old Lady ease to victory
Match report as Juventus thrash Empoli 4-0 in Serie A.
Chioma Ubogagu 'flying' upon Tottenham return following nine-month ban
Rehanne Skinner described Chioma Ubogagu as 'flying' upon her return to football, after the forward made her first Tottenham appearance following her nine-month suspension for unintentionally using a banned substance.
Leeds 2-3 Fulham: Cottagers fight back to pile pressure on Jesse Marsch
Match report as Fulham come from behind to beat Leeds United 3-1 in the Premier League.
Middlesbrough appoint Tyneside-born Michael Carrick as new boss
Michael Carrick has returned to the club where he cut his teeth as a footballer, to launch his managerial career as Middlesbrough boss.The Tyneside-born former Manchester United and England midfielder was on the books at Boro as a nine-year-old, although made his name at West Ham and Tottenham before a trophy-laden 12-year stay at Old Trafford which brought him five Premier League titles as well as Champions League and Europa League glory.But having coached under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – and briefly taken interim charge at United – the 41-year-old has taken on his first club and is...
Ajaccio 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Player ratings as Messi and Mbappe steal the show
Match report and player ratings as PSG make light work of Ajaccio in Ligue 1.
Aston Villa start life after Steven Gerrard with big win over Brentford
Aston Villa made a resounding start to life after Steven Gerrard as a 15-minute blitz paved the way for a 4-0 win over Brentford at Villa Park.Gerrard was fired late on Thursday night following the 3-0 defeat at Fulham, with first-team coach Aaron Danks thrust into caretaker charge and he got the perfect response from the Villa players as they ran riot in the opening quarter of an hour.Leon Bailey’s strike and Danny Ings’ brace blew the Bees away and put them on course for just a third win of the season, with Ollie Watkins’ goal on the hour adding...
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Armstrong equaliser pegs back league leaders
An improved second-half performance helped Southampton hold Premier League leaders Arsenal to a draw at St Mary's on Sunday afternoon. Granit Xhaka finished wel
90min
