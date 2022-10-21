Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
peninsulachronicle.com
1st Advantage Credit Union Looking To Fill Positions At Multiple Locations
The 1st Advantage Credit Union is seeking to fill positions at many of its branches on the Peninsula. The credit union has open positions for a human resources benefits and systems specialist, a mortgage loan officer, and an applications support specialist at its Kiln Creek location, 110 Cybernetics Way in Yorktown.
Concerned citizens file lawsuit to halt 'Port 460' in Suffolk, suspend council decision
SUFFOLK, Va. — A lawsuit filed in Suffolk Circuit Court on Friday is meant to stop a controversial warehouse development project. For several months, upset citizens and a movement called "Say No To Warehouses" tried to stop the proposed Port 460 Logistics Center by protesting outside of Suffolk City Hall and attending city council meetings.
People with disabilities want to work, advocates want more people to hire them
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. North Carolina's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Elizabeth City says those with disabilities still face a lot of barriers.
New cable & internet provider coming to Suffolk
Another option is on the way for those looking for cable, internet and phone service in Suffolk.
peninsulachronicle.com
Accelerating Change Together Grant Offers Nonprofits Opportunity To Leave Long-Lasting Legacy
NEWPORT NEWS-To address gaps in services for Hampton Roads, three leading corporations headquartered in Newport News, Newport News Shipbuilding, Ferguson, and BayPort Credit Union, have partnered to fund a $500,000, three-year transformation grant. The inaugural year’s focus will be on education and workforce development. The ideal Accelerating Change Together...
NBC12
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
Seniors on fixed income face housing challenges as rental prices rise
Rents have risen across Hampton Roads in recent years. Data sourced from the Virginia Realtors Association says rents rose 7.4-percent in 2022 from 2021.
Hampton City Public Schools celebrate bus driver’s 55th year of service
After 55 years of driving a school bus, Linda Mason-Brooke says she would drive for another 55 years if she could.
Some area schools dismiss early due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
13newsnow.com
INVESTIGATION: $130,000 worth of counterfeit goods seized in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $130,000 worth of counterfeit goods at Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, CBP said. The goods included infant loungers, children's clothing and backpacks featuring Disney characters. The circumstances leading up to the seizure began on Sept. 21,...
Virginia Beach business struggling with high number of no-show job applicants
As we approach the holidays, some Virinia Beach businesses are reporting greater-than-ever struggles with finding workers.
Virginia’s first Amazon robotic fulfillment center opens in Suffolk
Virginia's first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center is open and operating in Suffolk. The facility adds 1,500 new jobs to Hampton Roads. The facility is filled with hundreds of robots helping workers get the job done.
Several rail cars carrying grain derail in Chesapeake
Several hopper cars filled with grain derailed in Chesapeake Monday afternoon in the South Norfolk area of the city.
13newsnow.com
Amazon opens Suffolk facility powered largely by robotic technology
It’s the company’s first robotics fulfillment center in Virginia. The more than 3.8 million-square-foot site will create more than 1,500 new jobs.
Navy man convicted of selling unregistered guns
A federal jury convicted a Virginia Beach man on Friday, Oct. 21 of possessing and selling unregistered machine guns.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Looking To Form Sister Cities Partnership With Carrigaline, County Cork, Ireland
NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News is exploring the possibility of forming a Sisters Cities partnership with Carrigaline, County Cork, in Ireland. On Thursday, October 20, Sister Cities of Newport News (SCNN) collaborated with Ironclad Distillery and Coastal Fermentory, both located on 23rd Street in Newport News, to highlight beer and whiskey making in the Old World and the New World.
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads, investigators looking into person behind it
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake went home early after someone called in a bomb threat Monday morning. Chris Vail, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools, said the threat came from an...
peninsulachronicle.com
King Of Clubs Brewing Company In Greater Williamsburg Closed For Renovations
YORK-King of Clubs Brewing Company on Palace Lane in Greater Williamsburg has temporarily closed. The owners of the establishment stated in a social media post on October 19 that they are closing the facility for renovations. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your...
Police seeking suspect involved in Dollar General robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a vehicle involved in a crash was found to be connected to a robbery in the Peninsula.
