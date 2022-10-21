ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Accelerating Change Together Grant Offers Nonprofits Opportunity To Leave Long-Lasting Legacy

NEWPORT NEWS-To address gaps in services for Hampton Roads, three leading corporations headquartered in Newport News, Newport News Shipbuilding, Ferguson, and BayPort Credit Union, have partnered to fund a $500,000, three-year transformation grant. The inaugural year’s focus will be on education and workforce development. The ideal Accelerating Change Together...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

INVESTIGATION: $130,000 worth of counterfeit goods seized in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $130,000 worth of counterfeit goods at Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, CBP said. The goods included infant loungers, children's clothing and backpacks featuring Disney characters. The circumstances leading up to the seizure began on Sept. 21,...
NORFOLK, VA
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Looking To Form Sister Cities Partnership With Carrigaline, County Cork, Ireland

NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News is exploring the possibility of forming a Sisters Cities partnership with Carrigaline, County Cork, in Ireland. On Thursday, October 20, Sister Cities of Newport News (SCNN) collaborated with Ironclad Distillery and Coastal Fermentory, both located on 23rd Street in Newport News, to highlight beer and whiskey making in the Old World and the New World.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

