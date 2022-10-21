ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

peninsulachronicle.com

Accelerating Change Together Grant Offers Nonprofits Opportunity To Leave Long-Lasting Legacy

NEWPORT NEWS-To address gaps in services for Hampton Roads, three leading corporations headquartered in Newport News, Newport News Shipbuilding, Ferguson, and BayPort Credit Union, have partnered to fund a $500,000, three-year transformation grant. The inaugural year’s focus will be on education and workforce development. The ideal Accelerating Change Together...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Historic Hilton Village Holding 25th Annual Fall Festival October 29

NEWPORT NEWS-Families looking for the opportunity to enjoy the autumn weather while supporting local businesses have something to look forward to this weekend. Historic Hilton Village Inc. is hosting the 25th Annual Historic Hilton Village Fall Festival from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, October 29th. Along with 12 merchants that...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Planning Commission Approves Uptown Alley For Former Yankee Candle Site

WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a family entertainment venue headquartered in Richmond, is one step closer to opening a location in Williamsburg. At its meeting on Wednesday, October 19, the Williamsburg Planning Commission approved two special use permit requests to allow Uptown Alley to operate at 2200 Richmond Rd., the site of the former Yankee Candle Village.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
wbtw.com

50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Looking To Form Sister Cities Partnership With Carrigaline, County Cork, Ireland

NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News is exploring the possibility of forming a Sisters Cities partnership with Carrigaline, County Cork, in Ireland. On Thursday, October 20, Sister Cities of Newport News (SCNN) collaborated with Ironclad Distillery and Coastal Fermentory, both located on 23rd Street in Newport News, to highlight beer and whiskey making in the Old World and the New World.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA

