peninsulachronicle.com
Accelerating Change Together Grant Offers Nonprofits Opportunity To Leave Long-Lasting Legacy
NEWPORT NEWS-To address gaps in services for Hampton Roads, three leading corporations headquartered in Newport News, Newport News Shipbuilding, Ferguson, and BayPort Credit Union, have partnered to fund a $500,000, three-year transformation grant. The inaugural year’s focus will be on education and workforce development. The ideal Accelerating Change Together...
Multiple Hampton Roads schools receive threats Monday
Multiple schools in Hampton Roads received threats on Monday. Four threats were directed toward Chesapeake schools.
peninsulachronicle.com
King Of Clubs Brewing Company In Greater Williamsburg Closed For Renovations
YORK-King of Clubs Brewing Company on Palace Lane in Greater Williamsburg has temporarily closed. The owners of the establishment stated in a social media post on October 19 that they are closing the facility for renovations. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your...
peninsulachronicle.com
Historic Hilton Village Holding 25th Annual Fall Festival October 29
NEWPORT NEWS-Families looking for the opportunity to enjoy the autumn weather while supporting local businesses have something to look forward to this weekend. Historic Hilton Village Inc. is hosting the 25th Annual Historic Hilton Village Fall Festival from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, October 29th. Along with 12 merchants that...
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Planning Commission Approves Uptown Alley For Former Yankee Candle Site
WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a family entertainment venue headquartered in Richmond, is one step closer to opening a location in Williamsburg. At its meeting on Wednesday, October 19, the Williamsburg Planning Commission approved two special use permit requests to allow Uptown Alley to operate at 2200 Richmond Rd., the site of the former Yankee Candle Village.
Hampton City Public Schools celebrate bus driver’s 55th year of service
After 55 years of driving a school bus, Linda Mason-Brooke says she would drive for another 55 years if she could.
Noon interview: 2022 Elite Black Ball to be held in Newport News, benefit charity
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you're looking for a reason to dress nice and support a charitable cause, look no further than the 2022 Elite Black Ball, hosted by the Masonic House of Ishraq. Tickets are $80 per person, and part of the proceeds will go to the Down...
First responders raise funds for firefighter battling cancer
This weekend, Suffolk firefighters and other departments around Hampton Roads came together to help a beloved Virginia Beach firefighter battling cancer.
peninsulachronicle.com
1st Advantage Credit Union Looking To Fill Positions At Multiple Locations
The 1st Advantage Credit Union is seeking to fill positions at many of its branches on the Peninsula. The credit union has open positions for a human resources benefits and systems specialist, a mortgage loan officer, and an applications support specialist at its Kiln Creek location, 110 Cybernetics Way in Yorktown.
wbtw.com
50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Looking To Form Sister Cities Partnership With Carrigaline, County Cork, Ireland
NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News is exploring the possibility of forming a Sisters Cities partnership with Carrigaline, County Cork, in Ireland. On Thursday, October 20, Sister Cities of Newport News (SCNN) collaborated with Ironclad Distillery and Coastal Fermentory, both located on 23rd Street in Newport News, to highlight beer and whiskey making in the Old World and the New World.
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads, investigators looking into person behind it
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake went home early after someone called in a bomb threat Monday morning. Chris Vail, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools, said the threat came from an...
WAVY News 10
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
Police seeking suspect involved in Dollar General robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a vehicle involved in a crash was found to be connected to a robbery in the Peninsula.
I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes
According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit.
New cable & internet provider coming to Suffolk
Another option is on the way for those looking for cable, internet and phone service in Suffolk.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
Hampton mother and daughter airlifted to trauma center, lose everything in fire
Shannon Perkins and her 9-year-old daughter Nyrie lost all of their belongings in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday, and nearly lost their lives. Twelve people were injured in the fire, including eight firefighters.
13newsnow.com
Free Food Bank Event at Military Circle Mall for Military Families
The Military Family Advisory Network is behind the drive-through food bank. It's something they've done before, and they expected more than 800 families to show up.
Some area schools dismiss early due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
