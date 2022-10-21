Read full article on original website
Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano
At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation.
Simply Salad Opening Eighth Location in Cerritos
The company will move into a busy shopping area for its newest site
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations
The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.
kcrw.com
‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa
Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
spectrumnews1.com
$3 million rental aid program launches for LA's 13th District
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
foxla.com
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
‘Miraculous’: Long Beach teacher tells how he survived random stabbing at Alamitos Beach
Michael Ulmer—the final victim of a man who went on a violent spree in Long Beach—was stabbed twice in the neck and once in the back while he walked his dog. The post ‘Miraculous’: Long Beach teacher tells how he survived random stabbing at Alamitos Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Your choice in Wrigley: a $615K burned up house or a $1.1M turnkey bungalow
If you're not in the mood to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for the privilege of starting a construction project, you can purchase a totally un-burned house down the street for $1.1 million. The post Your choice in Wrigley: a $615K burned up house or a $1.1M turnkey bungalow appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year
Kobe Jackson died suddenly last year at 22. Last weekend, his family and friends honored him with a 31-mile journey across the water. The post Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Woman walking on freeway hit, killed in South Bay
A woman who was walking on the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 Sunday night was hit and killed by a driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
spectrumnews1.com
New permanent supportive housing coming to Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A nonprofit is transforming its old building into a permanent supportive housing development. WISEPlace, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services for homeless women, and Jamboree Housing Corp. are teaming up to renovate and expand WISEplace's current 26,000-square-foot headquarters at 1411 N. Broadway to a $30 million, 47,000-square-foot residential community.
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA, Orange County gas prices drop for 20th consecutive day
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday for the 20th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.1 cents to $5.77, its lowest amount since Sept. 24. The average price has dropped 72.4 cents over...
Café Sheera Is A Hidden Beverly Hills Gem That Offers A Floral Escape With Luxury Sweets & Teas
Los Angeles is full of coffee shops that all offer what you’re looking for. But trust us, this is no ordinary stop for a latte. Café Sheera offers a sweet escape from your usual routine and into something new―in more ways than just one. The ambiance of Café Sheera alone felt like a vacation. The floral decor offers a dreamy ambiance, and for a moment, you forget you’re in the city. “Crossing borders and boundaries, welcome to a world where East meets West―a delicious playground of gourmet luxury,” shares Café Sheera. The baristas immediately meet you with a smile, and...
spectrumnews1.com
Burglars use van to smash into Chanel store
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Robbery suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes-Benz sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills and ran off after being confronted by an armed guard. Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police...
Where, oh where has the Belmont Brewing Company dog patio gone?
“We have regulars who come a lot—they actually love it,” manager Jessica Bellows said. “They like the option of having a dog patio. A lot of people prefer it because it’s a little bit quieter on this side.” The post Where, oh where has the Belmont Brewing Company dog patio gone? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
I took a $40 Amtrak ride through California, and the views were so stunning that I barely noticed the lack of Wi-Fi
I rode the Amtrak Coast Starlight for five hours from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo, and the observation-car views made me want to stay even longer.
