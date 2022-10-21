ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano

At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation. 
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
kcrw.com

‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa

Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

$3 million rental aid program launches for LA's 13th District

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

New permanent supportive housing coming to Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A nonprofit is transforming its old building into a permanent supportive housing development. WISEPlace, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services for homeless women, and Jamboree Housing Corp. are teaming up to renovate and expand WISEplace's current 26,000-square-foot headquarters at 1411 N. Broadway to a $30 million, 47,000-square-foot residential community.
SANTA ANA, CA
Secret LA

Café Sheera Is A Hidden Beverly Hills Gem That Offers A Floral Escape With Luxury Sweets & Teas

Los Angeles is full of coffee shops that all offer what you’re looking for. But trust us, this is no ordinary stop for a latte. Café Sheera offers a sweet escape from your usual routine and into something new―in more ways than just one. The ambiance of Café Sheera alone felt like a vacation. The floral decor offers a dreamy ambiance, and for a moment, you forget you’re in the city. “Crossing borders and boundaries, welcome to a world where East meets West―a delicious playground of gourmet luxury,” shares Café Sheera. The baristas immediately meet you with a smile, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Burglars use van to smash into Chanel store

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Robbery suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes-Benz sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills and ran off after being confronted by an armed guard. Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy