Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Classic Midcentury In Multnomah Village That May Have Been the Architect’s Own
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a midcentury-modern in Multnomah Village that may have been an architect's dream home. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Ashland Japanese Garden, redesigned by Portland’s Toru Tanaka, draws crowds to Lithia Park
The redesigned Japanese Garden in Ashland’s Lithia Park is the long-awaited bridge between the respected Portland Japanese Garden and the famous Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Landscape designer Toru Tanaka, a former garden director of the Portland Japanese Garden, transformed less than an acre...
lbmjournal.com
TAL Holdings adds Miller’s Home Center stores and manufacturing facilities
Vancouver, Wash. — TAL Holdings, one of the fastest growing family- owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, has agreed in principle to acquire Miller’s Home Center, with four locations in Baker City and La Grande, Oregon. “As part of our strategic growth initiative and our commitment...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile
Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
Pacific Crest Trail runner found dead at bottom of 80-foot cliff
Officials recovered the body of a 33-year-old Camas, Wash. man that was reported missing on Friday after he reportedly went trail running on the Pacific Crest Trail.
Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit
Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
Channel 6000
Second soaking of October arrives Monday in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that we have another round of rain for Portland. By the time you head out the door Monday morning, you will already see and hear the rain outside. That will arrive before sunrise. Grab the rain jacket and get the kids ready for the wet commute.
Early snow could mean Mt. Hood Meadows opens sooner than anticipated
Mt. Hood Meadows plans to open on Nov. 25, but if the weather cooperates you could be taking turns down the mountain even sooner. Cold weather and some snow up on Mount Hood are erasing memories of Portland’s hot October and encouraging winter sports aficionados. “The new snow is...
61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds
Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
Six of Portland’s oldest restaurants, and what they offer
From seafood to steakhouses, here are six of Portland's oldest restaurants.
Camas man reported missing on Pacific Coast Trail found dead
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Search and recue crews found the body of a Camas man who went missing on the Pacific Crest Trail last week. Nicholas Wells, 33, was reported missing by his wife on Oct. 21 after he didn't return home following a run on the Pacific Crest Trail, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office said.
MJ New Quartet straddles classical and jazz in concert at The Reser
“Musicians like Mozart and Beethoven could make up an extended riff at the drop of a hat,” said Darrell Grant in a phone call from his office at Portland State University, where he is the professor of jazz studies. “Their composition process involved setting. It also improvisation. So there is a lot in common between classical music and jazz.”
Tuesday promises Portland patchy morning fog, showers, Cascade mountain snow
Fog and low clouds will greet early risers in the western part of the metro area Tuesday morning but should move off quickly at about sunrise. The National Weather Service says much of the fog will be limited to areas west of Interstate 5. A check of early morning traffic cameras showed fog along U.S. 26 in Washington County and near the St. Johns Bridge on U.S. 30.
kezi.com
Oregon Humane Society opens Community Veterinary Hospital
Portland, Ore.– For pet-owners who are having a tough time booking a vet appointment, there's a new solution. The Oregon Humane Society is finalizing construction on the largest expansion of programs and services in its 154-year history. The project, called New Road Ahead, began in March 2021 and includes...
After a warm start to October, weather forecasters predict a chilly winter
If April showers bring May flowers, what do unseasonably warm temperatures in October bring?. If you’re talking about winter in Oregon, the answer is arctic blasts, apparently. Pacific Northwest meteorologists and hundreds of weather enthusiasts gathered Saturday at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry for the 30th Annual...
Stevie Hansen makes fall debut for Oregon softball in wins over Southern Oregon, Mt. Hood
The Oregon softball team capped its slate of fall games with two more wins. The Ducks defeated Southern Oregon 6-0 and Kedre Luschar, Tehya Bird and Ariel Carlson each drove in two during an 8-1 win over Mt. Hood Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium. Most importantly, sophomore pitcher Stevie...
