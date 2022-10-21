ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, OH

wktn.com

Engineer’s Office Announces Road Closing and Opening

One road closed and another reopened on Monday October 24. According to the Hardin County Engineer’s Office:. .County Road 10, between Township Road 25 and Township Road 35, is closed for three to four weeks for a culvert replacement project. .Township 110, between State Route 53 and County Road...
morrowcountysentinel.com

Hyek appointed to President at Morrow County Hospital

MORROW COUNTY– Michael Hyek, PhD, has been appointed president of Morrow County Hospital. Mike has been with OhioHealth for 17 years and most recently served as senior director of Service Lines Prevention and Wellness at the OhioHealth McConnell Heart & Health Center in Columbus. He holds a bachelor’s degree...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
OHIO STATE
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 23

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 23.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Recording Illustrates Deception By Stone

BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has obtained a recorded conversation between Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone and Mindy Straker, the grieving Mother of Brandon Baxter. This recording contains graphic language that may not be suitable for all audiences.
BUCYRUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Loud Music Leads to Fairfield County Warrant Arrest in Southern Ohio

NELSONVILLE – A man who was arguing with neighbors about loud music ended up going to jail. Accoridng to the Nelsonville police department at 07:59 PM Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of trouble between neighbors. The caller reported that their neighbors have been playing loud music all day and when they asked them to turn it down, they became very aggressive and were making verbal threats.
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after motorcycle crash in Richland County

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was struck by a car in Richland County Sunday evening. According to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Jeffrey D. Kight, 60, of Marion, was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson Electra Glide west on SR 97. […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 East now open after a crash near I-71 in SW Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 270 eastbound near I-71 has reopened after it was shut down for about an hour due to a crash Monday morning. All lanes traveling eastbound were closed, and traffic was being detoured onto I-71. Traffic is still backed up nearly two miles, beginning at the Grove City exit, but the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following three individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .Jared J. Mullins on one count each of possession of drugs and failure to appear...
peakofohio.com

12-year-old Urbana boy charged with felonious assault

A 12-year-old Urbana boy was charged with felonious assault after he threw a pair of scissors at a teacher Friday afternoon. The Bellefontaine Police Department responded to Mac-A-Cheek Learning Center and made contact with the boy. He told officers he got upset during class for having to do some work...
URBANA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating two Columbus retail thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two separate retail thefts over the last few months. 3600 block of East Market The first incident was reported on Aug. 25 at a store on the 3600 block of Easton Market. Columbus police said two women entered […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Crash involving car, 2 motorcycles kills 1 person, injures 2 others

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 60-year-old Marion man was killed and two other people were injured Sunday when a car reportedly hit two motorcycles. Jeffrey Kight was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following the crash on Ohio 97 but died of his injuries, according to the State Highway Patrol. Scott Bullion, 54, also of Marion, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
MARION, OH

