themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces $10.2 Million in Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier this...
crawfordcountynow.com
Attorney issues statement regarding her Law Practice as Stone faces disciplinary conduct matters
BUCYRUS—Local attorney Tani Eyer submitted the following statement to Crawford County Now regarding her plans in the wake of disciplinary conduct charges made against Adam Stone:. “The Neff Law Firm, Ltd. was formed in 1996 when Robert C. Neff, Jr. returned to Bucyrus to join his father in the...
wktn.com
Engineer’s Office Announces Road Closing and Opening
One road closed and another reopened on Monday October 24. According to the Hardin County Engineer’s Office:. .County Road 10, between Township Road 25 and Township Road 35, is closed for three to four weeks for a culvert replacement project. .Township 110, between State Route 53 and County Road...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Hyek appointed to President at Morrow County Hospital
MORROW COUNTY– Michael Hyek, PhD, has been appointed president of Morrow County Hospital. Mike has been with OhioHealth for 17 years and most recently served as senior director of Service Lines Prevention and Wellness at the OhioHealth McConnell Heart & Health Center in Columbus. He holds a bachelor’s degree...
When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 23
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 23.
City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Recording Illustrates Deception By Stone
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has obtained a recorded conversation between Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone and Mindy Straker, the grieving Mother of Brandon Baxter. This recording contains graphic language that may not be suitable for all audiences.
sciotopost.com
Loud Music Leads to Fairfield County Warrant Arrest in Southern Ohio
NELSONVILLE – A man who was arguing with neighbors about loud music ended up going to jail. Accoridng to the Nelsonville police department at 07:59 PM Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of trouble between neighbors. The caller reported that their neighbors have been playing loud music all day and when they asked them to turn it down, they became very aggressive and were making verbal threats.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Inmates in custody after barricade incident at juvenile correctional facility
Ohio State Highway Patrol says negotiations are continuing after they responded to an issue at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Saturday afternoon.
One dead after motorcycle crash in Richland County
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was struck by a car in Richland County Sunday evening. According to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Jeffrey D. Kight, 60, of Marion, was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson Electra Glide west on SR 97. […]
I-270 East now open after a crash near I-71 in SW Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 270 eastbound near I-71 has reopened after it was shut down for about an hour due to a crash Monday morning. All lanes traveling eastbound were closed, and traffic was being detoured onto I-71. Traffic is still backed up nearly two miles, beginning at the Grove City exit, but the […]
ashlandsource.com
5 Amish men plead 'no contest' to violating buggy law in Ashland, refuse to pay fines
ASHLAND — Five Amish men charged under Ohio’s new buggy law pleaded no contest Tuesday in Ashland Municipal Court. However, in a written letter, the group vowed not to pay the $50 fines attached to the misdemeanor charges. Andy Swartzentruber, Eli Swartzentruber, Menno Swartzentruber, Eli Mast and John...
One dead after motorcycle, SUV collision in Fairfield County
BLOOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while driving a motorcycle Sunday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Sunday night, Lawson Miller, 19, on a GSX-R1000 Suzuki drove over the center line and was hit by a 2019 Ford Ecosport SUV on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road. […]
wktn.com
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following three individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .Jared J. Mullins on one count each of possession of drugs and failure to appear...
peakofohio.com
12-year-old Urbana boy charged with felonious assault
A 12-year-old Urbana boy was charged with felonious assault after he threw a pair of scissors at a teacher Friday afternoon. The Bellefontaine Police Department responded to Mac-A-Cheek Learning Center and made contact with the boy. He told officers he got upset during class for having to do some work...
OSHP investigating fatal crash in Wayne County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash early Sunday morning.
Police investigating two Columbus retail thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two separate retail thefts over the last few months. 3600 block of East Market The first incident was reported on Aug. 25 at a store on the 3600 block of Easton Market. Columbus police said two women entered […]
Crash involving car, 2 motorcycles kills 1 person, injures 2 others
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 60-year-old Marion man was killed and two other people were injured Sunday when a car reportedly hit two motorcycles. Jeffrey Kight was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following the crash on Ohio 97 but died of his injuries, according to the State Highway Patrol. Scott Bullion, 54, also of Marion, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
