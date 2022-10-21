ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year

MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant struggles with worker shortage

MILWAUKEE — Many Wisconsin small businesses were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant, in Milwaukee, survived but ownership said it is facing a worker shortage. Cherry Perkins, the owner, said the shortage is preventing the Milwaukee institution from opening full time. “I really don’t know...
Milwaukee mom shares personal story about gun violence

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin mom who lost her daughter in a shooting outside their home is speaking out about gun violence and the kindness her daughter brought into this world. The shooting happened Oct. 10 near 38th and Rohr in Milwaukee. “She looked at me, and said, 'mom, he...
'Summit on Poverty' kicks off in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Social Development Commission is hosting a Summit on Poverty this week at the Wisconsin Center. George Hinton, the CEO of the Social Development Commission, said it’s focused on learning, engagement and advocacy about poverty in Wisconsin. “It’s about looking for those systems that are creating...
