peninsulachronicle.com
Historic Hilton Village Holding 25th Annual Fall Festival October 29
NEWPORT NEWS-Families looking for the opportunity to enjoy the autumn weather while supporting local businesses have something to look forward to this weekend. Historic Hilton Village Inc. is hosting the 25th Annual Historic Hilton Village Fall Festival from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, October 29th. Along with 12 merchants that...
peninsulachronicle.com
King Of Clubs Brewing Company In Greater Williamsburg Closed For Renovations
YORK-King of Clubs Brewing Company on Palace Lane in Greater Williamsburg has temporarily closed. The owners of the establishment stated in a social media post on October 19 that they are closing the facility for renovations. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your...
'Here to take him home again' | Virginia family looking for new dog got an unexpected surprised at a local animal shelter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — This tail had a happy ending, but sometimes it doesn't always work out that way!. A Virginia family looking to adopt a new dog was surprised when they found their lost pup at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter last week. The family had been looking...
peninsulachronicle.com
Accelerating Change Together Grant Offers Nonprofits Opportunity To Leave Long-Lasting Legacy
NEWPORT NEWS-To address gaps in services for Hampton Roads, three leading corporations headquartered in Newport News, Newport News Shipbuilding, Ferguson, and BayPort Credit Union, have partnered to fund a $500,000, three-year transformation grant. The inaugural year’s focus will be on education and workforce development. The ideal Accelerating Change Together...
First responders raise funds for firefighter battling cancer
This weekend, Suffolk firefighters and other departments around Hampton Roads came together to help a beloved Virginia Beach firefighter battling cancer.
peninsulachronicle.com
Assorted Festivals: Fun For Foodies In Greater Williamsburg November 4-6
WILLIAMSBURG-There’s plenty to do as November breaks, especially if you like bottomless bowls of chowder or a wide variety of beers. The Williamsburg Beer Festival, a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, will be held on Friday, November 4, starting at 4pm. Want to...
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Planning Commission Approves Uptown Alley For Former Yankee Candle Site
WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a family entertainment venue headquartered in Richmond, is one step closer to opening a location in Williamsburg. At its meeting on Wednesday, October 19, the Williamsburg Planning Commission approved two special use permit requests to allow Uptown Alley to operate at 2200 Richmond Rd., the site of the former Yankee Candle Village.
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, Virginia
The oldest castle in the USA is not a fairy tale-looking one. The Allens' brick house is known as "Bacon's Castle" because Nathaniel Bacon's followers used it as a fort or "castle" during Bacon's Rebellion in 1676.
Virginia Beach church packs 25,000 meals for people around the world
Virginia Beach United Methodist Church on Sunday morning teamed up with Rise Against Hunger with the goal of packing 25,000 meals for people in need.
13newsnow.com
Free Food Bank Event at Military Circle Mall for Military Families
The Military Family Advisory Network is behind the drive-through food bank. It's something they've done before, and they expected more than 800 families to show up.
Virginia Beach gym owner hosts fundraiser to pay for father's heart transplant
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman is asking the community for help to raise funds for her dad's heart transplant. Emily Throckmorton owns Kaizen Athletics, an adaptive gym off Virginia Beach Boulevard. This weekend, the gym will host a fundraising workout to help pay for her dad's medical bill.
'God put you there,' wife tells Virginia Beach surfers who helped save man
Todd and Donna Rowan woke up early Oct. 2. Donna took pictures of the sunrise and drank coffee before the couple hopped on their beach cruisers.
Yorktown Elementary students spend time with adoptable animals at Peninsula SPCA
NORFOLK, Va. — Students from Yorktown Elementary recently spent time with animals at the Peninsula SPCA. A post on the Peninsula SPCA's Facebook page showed students petting and spending time with animals. The students can also be seen playing with animals and decorating a hallway with drawings of animals...
Great white shark ‘Bob’ has made his way to Virginia Beach coast
Great white shark Bob has made his way to Virginia Beach, according to OCEARCH, the nonprofit that tags and tracks sharks.
Multiple Hampton Roads schools receive threats Monday
Multiple schools in Hampton Roads received threats on Monday. Four threats were directed toward Chesapeake schools.
New cable & internet provider coming to Suffolk
Another option is on the way for those looking for cable, internet and phone service in Suffolk.
peninsulachronicle.com
CDR Hosting Third Annual Oyster Roast Event October 30
WILLIAMSBURG-The third annual Oyster Roast supporting Child Development Resources (CDR) will be held on Sunday, October 30, from 3pm to 6pm on the lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, 326 Frances St. The event, which will be held rain or shine, will feature raw and roasted oysters donated...
Virginia mom: People with Down syndrome 'need to be acknowledged, seen, heard'
Step Up for Down Syndrome was held to raise awareness and funds for programming for both adults and children with Down syndrome.
Local shelter offering “Howl-o-ween” adoption promotion
According to a press release, the discount will be available through Oct. 31 and adoption fees are $31 for dogs and cats and $13 for small animals.
peninsulachronicle.com
1st Advantage Credit Union Looking To Fill Positions At Multiple Locations
The 1st Advantage Credit Union is seeking to fill positions at many of its branches on the Peninsula. The credit union has open positions for a human resources benefits and systems specialist, a mortgage loan officer, and an applications support specialist at its Kiln Creek location, 110 Cybernetics Way in Yorktown.
