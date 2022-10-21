ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Historic Hilton Village Holding 25th Annual Fall Festival October 29

NEWPORT NEWS-Families looking for the opportunity to enjoy the autumn weather while supporting local businesses have something to look forward to this weekend. Historic Hilton Village Inc. is hosting the 25th Annual Historic Hilton Village Fall Festival from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, October 29th. Along with 12 merchants that...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Accelerating Change Together Grant Offers Nonprofits Opportunity To Leave Long-Lasting Legacy

NEWPORT NEWS-To address gaps in services for Hampton Roads, three leading corporations headquartered in Newport News, Newport News Shipbuilding, Ferguson, and BayPort Credit Union, have partnered to fund a $500,000, three-year transformation grant. The inaugural year’s focus will be on education and workforce development. The ideal Accelerating Change Together...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Williamsburg Planning Commission Approves Uptown Alley For Former Yankee Candle Site

WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a family entertainment venue headquartered in Richmond, is one step closer to opening a location in Williamsburg. At its meeting on Wednesday, October 19, the Williamsburg Planning Commission approved two special use permit requests to allow Uptown Alley to operate at 2200 Richmond Rd., the site of the former Yankee Candle Village.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
CDR Hosting Third Annual Oyster Roast Event October 30

WILLIAMSBURG-The third annual Oyster Roast supporting Child Development Resources (CDR) will be held on Sunday, October 30, from 3pm to 6pm on the lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, 326 Frances St. The event, which will be held rain or shine, will feature raw and roasted oysters donated...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

