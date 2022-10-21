ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KOMO News

Washington state one of 10 safest states in US, per WalletHub report

WalletHub, a personal-finance website, ranked the evergreen state as the ninth-safest in the country in a new report. States were scored on personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and more, taking into account fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel, law-enforcement employees per capita, assaults per capita, bullying rates and more. WalletHub also measured the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades

The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
KOMO News

Gas prices drop for 2nd straight week in Seattle, Washington state, nationally

SEATTLE — Gas prices dropped 18.7 cents per gallon over the past week in Seattle, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 775 stations in the city. The average price for gas in the emerald city now stands at $5.19 a gallon, which is 30.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.19 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Big Country News

La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook

PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
Yakima Herald Republic

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
Tri-City Herald

Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims

Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
KOMO News

Washington reaches $10.5M settlement over Tyson Foods' price-fixing

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday that Tyson Foods will pay $10.5 million over their price-fixing on chicken products. According to Ferguson's office, the conspiracy affected an estimated 90% of Washingtonians. The AG's office asserts that Tyson Foods and 18 other chicken producers have been driving up the price of chicken since at least 2008, causing consumers to overpay by millions.
myedmondsnews.com

Plan now for snow and ice season, WSDOT says

While many may be thinking about pumpkins and spiced ciders, now is the time for travelers to make sure they’re prepared for winter driving. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges all travelers to start preparing themselves and their vehicles for winter weather. Drivers can check out WSDOT’s winter driving web page for tips and information. WSDOT also asks travelers to always “know before you go” and get the most up-to-date roadway information before heading out.
