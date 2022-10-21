Read full article on original website
Inslee's $1,000 COVID-19 Booster Bonus Largely Unpopular, New Washington Poll Shows
Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to offer $1,000 to state workers who get their omicron-specific COVID-19 booster was met with widespread skepticism among Washingtonians, with 57% unsupportive of a financial incentive in general, a new statewide poll shows. Results from the WA Poll, conducted among 875 Washington adults earlier this month,...
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
Washington state one of 10 safest states in US, per WalletHub report
WalletHub, a personal-finance website, ranked the evergreen state as the ninth-safest in the country in a new report. States were scored on personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and more, taking into account fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel, law-enforcement employees per capita, assaults per capita, bullying rates and more. WalletHub also measured the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Washington voters concerned about democracy, think vote-by-mail should expand: WA Poll
SEATTLE — Republicans in Washington state said US democracy is "weakening and may collapse" as Democrats in the state said it's "holding firm but being threatened" amid a contentious midterm election cycle nationwide, according to WA Poll results. The midterm elections are less than three weeks away, marking a...
Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades
The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
Can You Name the 2 Longest Rivers in Washington State?
Can You Name The Longest Rivers In Washington State?. Washington State is home to some of the most beautiful rivers in the country. From the rushing waters of the Columbia River to the calm and serene waters of the Snake River, there is a river for everyone in Washington State.
Washington State DNR expands program offering wildfire preparedness resources to homeowners
YAKIMA - The 2022 fire season may be coming to an end in the near future for Central Washington residents, but state agencies want to emphasize that the steps needed to prepare properties to be resilient against the threat of wildfire can be done any time of year. Washington State...
Protesters to rally for Iran at Washington state capitol
The Freedom Rally for Iran is set to occur on Saturday. Demonstrators are going to rally outside the state capitol in Olympia to support the people of Iran.
No Attack Ads From Washington Secretary of State Candidates; What's the Race About?
To hear the candidates tell it, the campaign for secretary of state in Washington is about experience. It is about experience in the military, including the National Security Agency, in the state Legislature and in the secretary of state office itself, says incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. It...
Washington students may be leaving behind $50 million in federal aid
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Governor Jay Inslee, students in Washington may be missing out on $50 million in federal aid by not filling out their FAFSA’s. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened on October 1, and Washington state has the third-lowest FAFSA completion rate in the country. About $50 million in federal aid has been left...
'We have a predator problem.' Wildlife group urges Washington to save the deer
(The Center Square) - The Northeast Washington Wildlife Group is concerned growing wolf and cougar populations in Northeastern Washington are decimating deer, elk and moose herds. “We have a predator problem, and it continues to get worse with each passing year,” said Dale Magart, secretary of the nonprofit group that...
Gas prices drop for 2nd straight week in Seattle, Washington state, nationally
SEATTLE — Gas prices dropped 18.7 cents per gallon over the past week in Seattle, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 775 stations in the city. The average price for gas in the emerald city now stands at $5.19 a gallon, which is 30.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.19 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook
PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
WA softened drug penalties last year. Now some South King County cities are cracking down
For months, a coalition of mayors in South King County has criticized state and county approaches to public safety. In an open letter published in August, they blamed methamphetamine and “a flood of fentanyl” for an increase in violence and property crimes. Now these Western Washington cities are...
Through Pacific Northwest Drought and Downpour, What Will Happen to the Salmon?
CHEHALIS — As biologist Nick Vanbuskirk drew a knife along the yellowing belly of the carcass of a Chinook salmon, hundreds of ripe, translucent orange eggs spilled out into the ankle-high waters of the Newaukum River. After surviving a stint in the Pacific Ocean, this salmon was met with...
Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims
Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
Washington reaches $10.5M settlement over Tyson Foods' price-fixing
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday that Tyson Foods will pay $10.5 million over their price-fixing on chicken products. According to Ferguson's office, the conspiracy affected an estimated 90% of Washingtonians. The AG's office asserts that Tyson Foods and 18 other chicken producers have been driving up the price of chicken since at least 2008, causing consumers to overpay by millions.
Commentary: DNR Fails to Disclose Environmental and Social Impacts of Carbon Scheme
The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is rushing to approve a “carbon project” that would lease 10,000 acres of forested state trust lands in western Washington to private interests under the guise of reducing carbon emissions. Instead of selling timber to local manufacturers as required by law,...
Plan now for snow and ice season, WSDOT says
While many may be thinking about pumpkins and spiced ciders, now is the time for travelers to make sure they’re prepared for winter driving. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges all travelers to start preparing themselves and their vehicles for winter weather. Drivers can check out WSDOT’s winter driving web page for tips and information. WSDOT also asks travelers to always “know before you go” and get the most up-to-date roadway information before heading out.
