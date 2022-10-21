Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbiw.com
Four Burris Elementary School fourth graders to be featured on Talk of the Town for their Spooky Story
MITCHELL – A group of fourth graders from Burris Elementary School will be featured on the Talk of the Town program on Monday, October 31st, after winning the Spooky Story contest in Mrs. Reed’s class. Adalyn Griffin, Madi Sanders, Mylee Jones, and Austin Patton worked together to create...
wbiw.com
Mitchell VFD Firehouse Haunt has two more nights of terror on October 28th and 29th
MITCHELL – The first weekend of the Firehouse Haunt at the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department went off without a hitch Friday and Saturday, seeing community members come together to support the VFD. The event leads you down a hallway of flashing lights and smoke before entering a variety of...
wbiw.com
Rogers Group-Mitchell Crushed Stone celebrated 70 years of service Saturday
MITCHELL – Rogers Group-Mitchell Crushed Stone celebrated 70 years Saturday afternoon which saw community members come and enjoy the beautiful weather and music together. Attendees were treated to a fish fry, courtesy of the Huron Fire Department, music, and quarry tours during the event. There were also opportunities to interact with quarry equipment and fire trucks that were on display, a chance to win door prizes, and rock painting for the kids, among other activities during the four-hour event.
wbiw.com
IU President Pamela Whitten shares views at Becky Skillman Leadership Institute
BEDFORD – Indiana University President Pamela Whitten spoke at the Becky Skillman Leadership Institute in Bedford on Thursday, October 20th, on how IU and local communities can work together on a shared vision for more jobs with better pay, enhanced educational and cultural opportunities, and healthier, happier Hoosiers. The...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County 4-H Rabbit Club members do well at Greene County 4-H Open Show
BLOOMINGTON – The Lawrence County 4-H Rabbit Club members traveled to Bloomington early Saturday morning to participate in the Greene County 4-H Rabbit Club Open Show. The 4H members participated in two shows. They could choose to participate in open or youth shows. Representing the Lawrence County club was...
wbiw.com
Town of Oolitic to pick up leaves in November
OOLITIC – The town of Oolitic will be picking up fallen leaves from November 1st, through November 15th to help community members. Those who would like to be included in the pickup route can call Town Hall at (812) 275-6813 to be placed on a pick-up list for leaf removal.
trekmovie.com
Watch: Kate Mulgrew Visits The Captain Janeway Monument In Bloomington, Indiana
Bloomington, Indiana is the future birthplace of Captain Kathryn Janeway of Star Trek: Voyager, and the city recently erected a monument in Janeway’s honor. Today Kate Mulgrew visited Janeway, and you can watch video of the visit plus a Q&A session she held later. Mulgrew visits Janeway. The Janeway...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Molly Anne Grant
Molly Anne Grant, 50, of Bedford, passed away at 12:28 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her residence. Born June 20, 1972, in Bloomington, she was the daughter of Michael E. O’Hara and Christine (Cowan) Hokland. She. married Bradford Grant, and he survives. She was an accountant for...
wbiw.com
Ten high school seniors were selected as finalists for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 10 high school seniors have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. The finalists will be honored at the Community Foundation’s Annual Report to the Community on Tuesday,...
wbiw.com
Four file to fill vacant position for Mitchell Mayor
MITCHELL – Following the announced departure of J.D. England as Mitchell Mayor taking effect on October 28th, four candidates have filed to fill the vacancy and the remaining year for the mayor’s term. The four candidates include:. Nathan Jenkins (current member of the Mitchell City Council) Corey Pace.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Sheila Gail Blanton
Sheila Gail Blanton, 57, of Bedford, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at IU Health Methodist Hospital. Born September 23, 1965, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, she was the daughter of Jerry Simmons and Patsy Gail (Hayes) Beasley. She married Scot D. Blanton on June 11, 1999. Sheila had worked at Walmart...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Joseph Leslie Beyers
Joseph Leslie Beyers, 75, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. Joe, affectionately known to family members as ‘Pather’, was born on January 22, 1947, in Bedford, IN. He graduated from Shawswick High School in 1965, after which he served in the Navy as a submariner and then in the Army National Guard (second lieutenant).
wbiw.com
Dog bites firefighter, owner issued court summons
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was issued a summons to appear in court when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department animal control officer was called to a home in the 90 block of Leatherwood Circle after a report a Shawswick Volunteer firefighter had been bitten by a dog. The...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Frederick Lowell Dunn
Frederick Lowell Dunn, 91, of Orleans, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital in Bedford. Born January 10, 1931, in Paoli, he was the son of William and Mary Eva (Newlin) Dunn. He married Mary Ruth Ingle on December 31, 1953, and she preceded him in death on January 10, 2000.
Wave 3
Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
wbiw.com
Gabhart, seniors ready to show the way for young Stars
BEDFORD – Do swimmers often dip their toe into the water to check the temperature? That’s the cliche, testing to see if an activity is to the liking, and now it’s a meme. Most just dive right in, showing some courage. Bedford North Lawrence’s Emma Gabhart had...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, Oct. 25, 2022
The following arrests were recently made by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
wbiw.com
Man arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy on Saturday after a Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a report of a man trespassing in the 100 block of TV Tower Road. The caller said he was not home, but he has a protective...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested for attempted murder in stabbing Oct. 17
Dekota Collins, a 25-year-old Bloomington man, was arrested Thursday in connection with an attempted murder. According to the probable cause affidavit, Collins allegedly entered the residence of a former partner on Oct. 17 and stabbed Cory Pless, a man who was dating Collins’ former partner and was staying at the residence for the night.
wdrb.com
Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
