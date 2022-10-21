ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Rogers Group-Mitchell Crushed Stone celebrated 70 years of service Saturday

MITCHELL – Rogers Group-Mitchell Crushed Stone celebrated 70 years Saturday afternoon which saw community members come and enjoy the beautiful weather and music together. Attendees were treated to a fish fry, courtesy of the Huron Fire Department, music, and quarry tours during the event. There were also opportunities to interact with quarry equipment and fire trucks that were on display, a chance to win door prizes, and rock painting for the kids, among other activities during the four-hour event.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

IU President Pamela Whitten shares views at Becky Skillman Leadership Institute

BEDFORD – Indiana University President Pamela Whitten spoke at the Becky Skillman Leadership Institute in Bedford on Thursday, October 20th, on how IU and local communities can work together on a shared vision for more jobs with better pay, enhanced educational and cultural opportunities, and healthier, happier Hoosiers. The...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Town of Oolitic to pick up leaves in November

OOLITIC – The town of Oolitic will be picking up fallen leaves from November 1st, through November 15th to help community members. Those who would like to be included in the pickup route can call Town Hall at (812) 275-6813 to be placed on a pick-up list for leaf removal.
OOLITIC, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Molly Anne Grant

Molly Anne Grant, 50, of Bedford, passed away at 12:28 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her residence. Born June 20, 1972, in Bloomington, she was the daughter of Michael E. O’Hara and Christine (Cowan) Hokland. She. married Bradford Grant, and he survives. She was an accountant for...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Four file to fill vacant position for Mitchell Mayor

MITCHELL – Following the announced departure of J.D. England as Mitchell Mayor taking effect on October 28th, four candidates have filed to fill the vacancy and the remaining year for the mayor’s term. The four candidates include:. Nathan Jenkins (current member of the Mitchell City Council) Corey Pace.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Sheila Gail Blanton

Sheila Gail Blanton, 57, of Bedford, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at IU Health Methodist Hospital. Born September 23, 1965, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, she was the daughter of Jerry Simmons and Patsy Gail (Hayes) Beasley. She married Scot D. Blanton on June 11, 1999. Sheila had worked at Walmart...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Joseph Leslie Beyers

Joseph Leslie Beyers, 75, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. Joe, affectionately known to family members as ‘Pather’, was born on January 22, 1947, in Bedford, IN. He graduated from Shawswick High School in 1965, after which he served in the Navy as a submariner and then in the Army National Guard (second lieutenant).
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Dog bites firefighter, owner issued court summons

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was issued a summons to appear in court when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department animal control officer was called to a home in the 90 block of Leatherwood Circle after a report a Shawswick Volunteer firefighter had been bitten by a dog. The...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Frederick Lowell Dunn

Frederick Lowell Dunn, 91, of Orleans, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital in Bedford. Born January 10, 1931, in Paoli, he was the son of William and Mary Eva (Newlin) Dunn. He married Mary Ruth Ingle on December 31, 1953, and she preceded him in death on January 10, 2000.
ORLEANS, IN
Wave 3

Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
LEXINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Gabhart, seniors ready to show the way for young Stars

BEDFORD – Do swimmers often dip their toe into the water to check the temperature? That’s the cliche, testing to see if an activity is to the liking, and now it’s a meme. Most just dive right in, showing some courage. Bedford North Lawrence’s Emma Gabhart had...
BEDFORD, IN
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, Oct. 25, 2022

The following arrests were recently made by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy on Saturday after a Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a report of a man trespassing in the 100 block of TV Tower Road. The caller said he was not home, but he has a protective...
MITCHELL, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested for attempted murder in stabbing Oct. 17

Dekota Collins, a 25-year-old Bloomington man, was arrested Thursday in connection with an attempted murder. According to the probable cause affidavit, Collins allegedly entered the residence of a former partner on Oct. 17 and stabbed Cory Pless, a man who was dating Collins’ former partner and was staying at the residence for the night.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wdrb.com

Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy