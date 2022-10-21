KCRep’s “Ghost Light” comes back for another year of spooky stories under the stars

The Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s annual performance of “Ghost Light” is coming to Roanoke Park this weekend. The hybrid concert and ghost-story event unites local musicians and storytellers together for a night filled with fun and plenty of spooks.

The show started out during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 as a virus-friendly outdoor performance at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and now it’s a Halloween staple in Kansas City.

KCRep artistic director Stuart Carden said they loved working with the Nelson, but that they wanted to grow the show to be free and accessible to all. It’s the first year of a partnership with KC Parks and Rec, where “Ghost Light” will travel to a new park every year and engage with a new neighborhood.

“It is a way for us at KCRep to expand who we serve and who has access to fun and transformational theatre experiences,” Carden said. “We want KCRep to be for everyone in our community and this new approach is a part of that vision for a KCRep for all.”

Storytellers get up on stage and share original, scary stories. Last year’s stories featured a few dealing with paranormal entities, such as, you guessed it, ghosts. Some of the stories may touch on personal issues the speaker has gone through in the past.

After each story, musicians play as you cool down from the haunting stories you just heard. 2021 featured performances from the Latin rock band Making Movies.

The show is free for everyone to attend. You’ll just have to bring your own lawn chairs or blankets. Tickets are also not required, but if you can RSVP ahead of time , KCRep recommends that you do.

There are two opportunities to watch Ghost Light: 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. The grounds open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday for food trucks and seating.

Saturday has a lot more happening leading up to the show. The park opens up at 4 p.m. in preparation for Ghost Light Arts Engagement activities, including these free activities for all ages to enjoy from 4:30 to 7 p.m.:

Ghost Light Orchestra, hosted by Amado Espinoza and Karen Lisondra, two performers in the show

Mask making

Luminary making

A haunted parade takes place at 7 p.m. led by Espinoza, Lisondra and Brandon Culp, leading into the start of “Ghost Light.”

“We decided we wanted to turn it into more of a festival weekend and a free and accessible event,” Carden told The Star on Oct. 13 .

WHO’S PERFORMING

Along wth Espinoza, “Ghost Light” features numerous local acts on both days. You’ll see the likes of Calvin Arsenia, Kadesh Flow, Jessica Paige, Teri Quinn, Izzy Rose and Brandon Yangmi provide musical performances in-between storytelling sessions.

This year’s storytellers include José Faus, Sheri Purpose Hall, Vanessa Severo, Tehreem Chaudhry and Ava Armstrong.