Axie Infinity (AXS) is the leading play-to-earn ecosystem in the crypto space and has continued to maintain this title since its release. Its native cryptocurrency, AXS, has seen its price take a hit in the market since the bear market began alongside other digital assets in the space. However, it seems that the decline in the price of AXS is not at its end as more tokens are set to be released into circulation on Monday, 24 October.

23 HOURS AGO