Big Eyes Joins Decentraland And Maker To Promote Community-Driven Tokens
The latest community-led token, Big Eyes (BIG), is joining its predecessors, Decentraland (MANA) and Maker (MKR), to promote the adoption of community-driven cryptocurrencies. Community-driven cryptocurrencies aim to achieve what Bitcoin (BTC) couldn’t: serve their communities’ interests. Therefore, Big Eyes (BIG), building on a well-structured blockchain, caters to its community using DeFi tools, NFTs, and charitable activities.
Virtual Virtuosi: Find Out How Dogelions, Axie Infinity, and ApeCoin are Battling for Metaverse Dominance
Heading into 2023, Crypto analysts and investors alike are holding their collective breath. One of the great promises of the coming year is the launch of metaverse-compliant games, platforms, and experiences that have the potential to restore the cryptocurrency market to its glory days. The Metaverse and GameFi are expected...
$185 Million Worth Of AXS Tokens Set To Be Unlocked, Time To Get Out Of Axie Infinity?
Axie Infinity (AXS) is the leading play-to-earn ecosystem in the crypto space and has continued to maintain this title since its release. Its native cryptocurrency, AXS, has seen its price take a hit in the market since the bear market began alongside other digital assets in the space. However, it seems that the decline in the price of AXS is not at its end as more tokens are set to be released into circulation on Monday, 24 October.
Versailles Heroes to Host a VRH DAO Testing on GOERLI Testnet for its NFT Project, Offers Gamers a Truly Profitable Play-to-Earn Gaming Model
Cryptocurrency and NFT projects have proven to be profitable but developers must create stringent rules and certain models to maintain this status and this is what Versailles Heroes aims to do by hosting the VRH DAO testing for its Play-to-Earn NFT game. Versailles Heroes is a revolutionary gaming platform that...
Dogeliens Redefines Memecoin Sector, as Token Looks to Edge Past Dogecoin and Floki Inu on World Crypto Charts
The Dogeliens (DOGET) developers pull the stops on all fronts to ensure the token makes a top-rank launch. This article briefly analyzes where the token stands against its memecoin counterparts, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI), and how it intends to edge past them in the cryptocurrency market in the coming weeks. A look at the various features will convince you that Dogeliens (DOGET) is here to stay, and it’s simply better to join the project now.
LA3C, Penske Media’s Inaugural Culture and Creativity Festival, Adds Piso 21, Kyle and Chesca to Music Lineup
Colombian supergroup Piso 21, multiplatinum rapper Kyle and Latin singer Chesca have joined the lineup of performers who will take the stage at LA3C, Penske Media Corporation’s inaugural culture and creativity festival. LA3C — which stands for Los Angeles (LA), the Capital of Culture & Creativity (3C) — aims to celebrate the city’s diversity and its creative communities and to connect people through some of the most influential and inspiring music, food and art in the city. The two-day event takes place Dec. 10-11 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in downtown L.A.More from The Hollywood Reporter'SNL' Cold Open Tackles...
What is Tora Inu and how can it challenge Shiba Inu and Floki Inu?
Tora Inu is the latest meme coin to take over the crypto town. Industry experts predict Tora Inu to become the next-gen meme coin in terms of market cap and user activity, thanks to its visionary whitepaper and a utility-rich roadmap. Tora Inu Learns from the Mistakes of Shiba Inu...
The Metaverse Promises To Be The Future Of Fashion
If there’s one thing that never goes out of style it’s the desire of people to look cool and trendy. This is what the fashion industry is all about, looking good and keeping up with the latest trends, so it makes perfect sense that it’s now taking its first steps on the digital runway.
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
LBank Exchange Will List Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 23, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MBASE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 24, 2022. Innovating the...
xSPECTAR successfully bringing awareness to the XRP Ledger ecosystem
The first Metaverse experience on XRP Ledger prepares for pre-mint of NFTs for its community. xSPECTAR is a sophisticated Web3 project designed to introduce a new level of business opportunities and self-expression. The project is changing the Web3 scene on XRP Ledger (XRPL) with its Metaverse, called the xSPECTARverse, that is fueled by Unreal Engine 5 and realistic NFT avatars.
Twitter Working On Its Own Crypto Wallet Prototype
Software engineer Jane Manchun Wong, famous for her reports on to-be-launch tech features, claimed that Twitter would implement its own crypto wallet. Currently, the project is under development, and the team behind the feature is still working on a prototype. According to Manchun Wong, the crypto wallet will enable users...
