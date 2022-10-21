Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Wealthy people of Hong Kong and Singapore are walking toward crypto
A recent survey from KPMG suggests that over 90% of family offices and high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) are either interested in investing in the digital assets field or have already done so. This suggests that Hong Kong and Singapore’s wealthy elite are looking at digital assets with zeal. Up to...
NEWSBTC
Insane Gains On The Cards For Uniglo.io According To Bitcoin And Polkadot Whales
Smart crypto investors always look for opportunities to get in early into promising projects. After all, exponential gains are possible only when you buy any asset at its lowest price point and the highest potential. As per Bitcoin and Polkadot whales, this upcoming social reflection token is heating up for a possible upside move that can bring insane gains for early adopters.
NEWSBTC
3 Best Cryptocurrency Projects Connecting People And Blockchains – Chainlink, Quant, And Big Eyes
The financial markets drastically changed after the launch of Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency. Now crypto has become a common topic and is known globally. It rapidly gained fame and growth because of its ideas in revolutionizing the world’s currency. As more projects were added to this ecosystem, there was a need for platforms that could link the entire crypto space. For that purpose, new tokens were launched, which worked almost perfectly. Chainlink (LINK) and Quant (QNT) are two of the most used ones. And as for connecting people, Big Eyes (BIG) is doing a marvelous job to build a loyal community. Let’s have a look at what these tokens have to offer.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will avoid a disaster in 2023 if the Fed acknowledges that it has made progress in reducing inflation
Jeremy Siegel thinks the Fed funds rate could ultimately fall to 2% by the end of 2023 as the economy begins to slow down.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin, The Sandbox, and Big Eyes Coin Are The Three Tokens To Help You Survive The Bear Market.
There is a growing misconception about the crypto bear market, and how to behave in the turbulent times we are experiencing. Many people believe that the best time to make gains is during the bull run, which is a valid point in itself, but there is a twist. In order to reap hefty benefits during the ‘bull’s hour’, one has to buy the dip, which occurs only during the crypto winter, the one where we reside at the moment.
NEWSBTC
Optimism (OP) Cracks Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Breach $1 Mark?
OP’s price shows the first sign of bounce after seeing its price bottom at the $0.6 support zone. OP bounced off its downtrend movement as price eyes a break from its downtrend to a region of $1. The price of OP breaks out of its daily downtrend, acting as...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Trading Signals Platform Completes $1.7M presale stage 1 in Only 3 Days. Where to Buy
New Crypto trading signals platform Dash 2 Trade enjoyed a stunning opening weekend after launch – raising nearly $2 million in investment in just three days. The new protocol, which is now in phase 2 of its nine-stage presale, aims to help crypto traders and investors make more informed decisions and maximize earning potential.
NEWSBTC
The Impact of Big Eyes Coin, Tezos, and Avalanche on the Future of Cryptocurrency
Since the introduction of cryptocurrencies in 2009, hundreds of distinct cryptocurrencies have emerged. Many large corporations are beginning to accept them as a method of payment. Governments are also beginning to embrace cryptocurrencies. Every day, more people are learning how to use cryptocurrencies effectively. The cryptocurrency business has progressed beyond...
NEWSBTC
Chronocatz vs Azuki: Which is better in the long-run?
Investing in a non-fungible token could be tricky, especially for newcomers. There are so many projects, with some commanding astronomical prices even in the current bear market. Those who only follow the trends and hype may be attracted by the most popular projects. But for a sincere investor, quality and long-term potential always come first. Moreover, it is also important to conduct thorough research to make an informed choice. While non-fungible tokens are risky digital assets, a wise investor can try to minimize the risks by purchasing NFTs with utility that has the potential to rise faster and remain viable in the long-run. In this context, we take a look at a new NFT project Chronocatz, and an already popular collection called Azuki.
NEWSBTC
The Top 10 Crypto Copy Trading Platforms
With social media cemented as among the most important aspects of today’s modern, digital lifestyle, social trading and crypto copy trading have become increasingly popular as communities grow around the innovative feature. Copy trading platforms aren’t just growing in size but in number. There is now a sizable share...
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List ASSA GLOBAL COIN (ASGC) on October 24, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 23, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ASSA GLOBAL COIN (ASGC) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ASGC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on October 24, 2022. As...
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Polkadot (DOT)
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued to suffer from a lack of decisive bullish cues on Oct 25. However, some crypto tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Polkadot (DOT) registered minor gains, but bears continue to push back any price rallies. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP)...
NEWSBTC
Why Do Analysts Prefer The Hideaways (HDWY) from Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT)?
Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) prices have taken a tumble during the crypto market and many Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) investors are wondering whether they should sell their tokens to buy into new tokens such as The Hideaways. Despite the bearish market, crypto projects like The Hideaways (HDWY) still...
NEWSBTC
Enjin (ENJ) Among Top 10 Crypto Choice Of ETH Whales In Last 24 Hours
Cryptocurrency whales are now investing heavily on Enjin Coin. Cryptocurrency whale tracker WhaleStats reports a total of 28,551,132 ENJ coins are in the whales’ possession. Given that one token is now trading at a market price of $0.4141, this amounts to $11.8 million. In tandem with the whale frenzy...
NEWSBTC
Can Bitcoin Bring An End To Crypto Winter? | BTCUSD Analysis October 24, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we use the Fisher Transform and other tools to see how close Bitcoin is to putting an end to crypto winter. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD): October 24, 2022 Crypto Winter. Bitcoin continues to be boring, but the theme of this...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
NEWSBTC
$185 Million Worth Of AXS Tokens Set To Be Unlocked, Time To Get Out Of Axie Infinity?
Axie Infinity (AXS) is the leading play-to-earn ecosystem in the crypto space and has continued to maintain this title since its release. Its native cryptocurrency, AXS, has seen its price take a hit in the market since the bear market began alongside other digital assets in the space. However, it seems that the decline in the price of AXS is not at its end as more tokens are set to be released into circulation on Monday, 24 October.
Markets Insider
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius cautions investors on Chinese stocks as the nation heads for a 'Mao-type' economy
As President Xi secures another term in office, investors should be cautious about Chinese stocks, billionaire investor Mark Mobius warned.
