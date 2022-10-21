Read full article on original website
Related
Markets Insider
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius cautions investors on Chinese stocks as the nation heads for a 'Mao-type' economy
As President Xi secures another term in office, investors should be cautious about Chinese stocks, billionaire investor Mark Mobius warned.
NEWSBTC
The Impact of Big Eyes Coin, Tezos, and Avalanche on the Future of Cryptocurrency
Since the introduction of cryptocurrencies in 2009, hundreds of distinct cryptocurrencies have emerged. Many large corporations are beginning to accept them as a method of payment. Governments are also beginning to embrace cryptocurrencies. Every day, more people are learning how to use cryptocurrencies effectively. The cryptocurrency business has progressed beyond...
NEWSBTC
Insane Gains On The Cards For Uniglo.io According To Bitcoin And Polkadot Whales
Smart crypto investors always look for opportunities to get in early into promising projects. After all, exponential gains are possible only when you buy any asset at its lowest price point and the highest potential. As per Bitcoin and Polkadot whales, this upcoming social reflection token is heating up for a possible upside move that can bring insane gains for early adopters.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin, The Sandbox, and Big Eyes Coin Are The Three Tokens To Help You Survive The Bear Market.
There is a growing misconception about the crypto bear market, and how to behave in the turbulent times we are experiencing. Many people believe that the best time to make gains is during the bull run, which is a valid point in itself, but there is a twist. In order to reap hefty benefits during the ‘bull’s hour’, one has to buy the dip, which occurs only during the crypto winter, the one where we reside at the moment.
NEWSBTC
Why Do Analysts Prefer The Hideaways (HDWY) from Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT)?
Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) prices have taken a tumble during the crypto market and many Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) investors are wondering whether they should sell their tokens to buy into new tokens such as The Hideaways. Despite the bearish market, crypto projects like The Hideaways (HDWY) still...
NEWSBTC
Chronocatz vs Azuki: Which is better in the long-run?
Investing in a non-fungible token could be tricky, especially for newcomers. There are so many projects, with some commanding astronomical prices even in the current bear market. Those who only follow the trends and hype may be attracted by the most popular projects. But for a sincere investor, quality and long-term potential always come first. Moreover, it is also important to conduct thorough research to make an informed choice. While non-fungible tokens are risky digital assets, a wise investor can try to minimize the risks by purchasing NFTs with utility that has the potential to rise faster and remain viable in the long-run. In this context, we take a look at a new NFT project Chronocatz, and an already popular collection called Azuki.
NEWSBTC
Versailles Heroes to Host a VRH DAO Testing on GOERLI Testnet for its NFT Project, Offers Gamers a Truly Profitable Play-to-Earn Gaming Model
Cryptocurrency and NFT projects have proven to be profitable but developers must create stringent rules and certain models to maintain this status and this is what Versailles Heroes aims to do by hosting the VRH DAO testing for its Play-to-Earn NFT game. Versailles Heroes is a revolutionary gaming platform that...
NEWSBTC
$185 Million Worth Of AXS Tokens Set To Be Unlocked, Time To Get Out Of Axie Infinity?
Axie Infinity (AXS) is the leading play-to-earn ecosystem in the crypto space and has continued to maintain this title since its release. Its native cryptocurrency, AXS, has seen its price take a hit in the market since the bear market began alongside other digital assets in the space. However, it seems that the decline in the price of AXS is not at its end as more tokens are set to be released into circulation on Monday, 24 October.
Amazon customers will be able to pay with Venmo
Amazon customers will soon be able to pay with Venmo at checkout. The option is available to select customers
NEWSBTC
XPLUS Announces DEX Listing & Public Beta Launch of First SocialFi App
XPLUS, the first SocialFi gateway empowers users to earn $XPT tokens by monetizing social activities and building communities. With its public beta launch, the XPLUS functionality will open to the public with no additional requirements. By connecting through Telegram, XPLUS beta users enter the metaverse where they earn $XPT through all social media activities like liking, following, sharing, and posting. Unlike Web 2.0 social networks, XPLUS SocialFi established a fair distribution mechanism to help content creators monetize their content and created an environment for C2C content exchanges.
NEWSBTC
xSPECTAR successfully bringing awareness to the XRP Ledger ecosystem
The first Metaverse experience on XRP Ledger prepares for pre-mint of NFTs for its community. xSPECTAR is a sophisticated Web3 project designed to introduce a new level of business opportunities and self-expression. The project is changing the Web3 scene on XRP Ledger (XRPL) with its Metaverse, called the xSPECTARverse, that is fueled by Unreal Engine 5 and realistic NFT avatars.
NEWSBTC
Become Financially Independent With Oryen, Stellar, And Pancakeswap
In a world where jobs are getting harder to come by and living costs are skyrocketing, financial independence is a pipe dream for many people. But what if there was a way to make this dream come true?. Oryen (ORY), Stellar (XLM), and Pancakeswap (CAKE) might be your tickets to...
NEWSBTC
Toncoin (TON) Gains Over 14% In Value During The Turbulent Week For Other Cryptos
Toncoin is outperforming major coins despite a turbulent week for the crypto market. The coin experienced a surge of over 14% within the week, leaving traders with huge profits. Toncoin is currently trading at $1.44 per coin, a 4.68% gain in the last 24 hours. Toncoin’s gains also extend to...
NEWSBTC
Dogechain (DC) Notches 200% Hike In Trading Value In The Past Week
Dogechain (DC), a recently introduced cryptocurrency, is posting big numbers in terms of gains since being added to the ever-growing family of the crypto space. Dogechain trading volume spikes to over $50 million in just two weeks. DC price surges to $0.0045 before experiencing correction. Dogechain blockchain looks to build...
Comments / 0