Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-China Sept soybean imports jump as low stockpiles spur buying
(Adds comment and origins of soybeans) BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in September rose 12% from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, reversing a months-long trend of low arrivals. The world's top buyer of soybeans curbed purchases in prior months because...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago wheat, soy, corn drop on dollar strength
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of wheat, soybeans and corn dropped on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar while traders continued to monitor negotiations after a wheat shipment left Ukraine as part of the Black Sea grain deal. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn ease as U.S. harvest progresses amid dull demand
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures eased on Monday as concerns about dull demand anchored prices as newly harvested crops flooded the market. Wheat declined on weak demand and as rains in the drought-hit U.S. Plains wheat belt lifted prospects for the recently planted winter crop.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-ADM profit doubles on strong global grain demand, tight supplies
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Global grain trader and processor Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 96% surge in third-quarter profit on robust demand for grain and oilseeds and tight global supplies. Strong oilseed processing margins and good global demand for soybean meal and oil supported ADM's crushing operations despite...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Agriculture Online
Argentina changes biofuel pricing in line with surging inflation
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has set new criteria for fixing the value of sugar cane- and corn-based bioethanol used in gasoline for domestic consumption, the country's official gazette said on Tuesday. The measure aims to adjust prices in line with the sharp rise in inflation in...
Agriculture Online
EU crop monitor cuts maize yield forecast again
PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday reduced its forecast for the average yield in this year's EU's grain maize crop to 6.34 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 6.39 t/ha expected in September. The downward revision, which followed a steeper cut last month,...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 33.4% so far this season, ministry says
KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 33.4% year on year in the 2022/23 season so far at almost 12 million tonnes, but the pace of shipments is increasing gradually, agriculture ministry data showed on Tuesday. The country's grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded in February,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-China's Q3 pork output growth slows as farmers reduce breeding herds
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's third-quarter pork output reached 12.11 million tonnes, up by less than 1% year-on-year, official data showed on Monday, highlighting the impact on production after farmers recorded huge losses earlier in the year. The growth rate of China's pork production has slowed recently since increasing...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 6-10 cents, corn down 4-5 cents, soy down 12-14 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 10 cents per bushel. * Wheat easing on expectations a deal...
Agriculture Online
China Sept soybean imports at 7.72 mln tonnes -customs
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans rose 12% in September from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday. The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 7.72 million tonnes in September, up from 6.88 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices fall with lower demand
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week, with lower demand and lower global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris amid talks to prolong grain export deal from Ukraine's ports, IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were at $312 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $11 from a week earlier, IKAR said. Russia's grain exports rose to 1.06 million tonnes last week from 910,000 tonnes a week earlier, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Farmers have already planted winter grains on 14.9 million hectares compared to 15.3 million hectares around the same date a year ago, Sovecon said. Harvesting of sunflower seeds is being affected by excessive rains in Russia's central and Volga regions, IKAR said, adding that it had lowered its forecast for the sunseed crop to 16.35 million tonnes from 16.95 million tonnes. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,675 rbls/t -250 rbls wheat, European part ($207.3) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,450 rbls/t -225 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,675 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 29,900 rbls/t -425 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,290/t +$50 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,170/t +$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $796.8/t +$17 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of October 17: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 147.2 104.1 24.3 4.4 6.5 Crop, as of same 113.2 76.7 18.6 6.4 11.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.33 3.59 3.08 6.01 1.81 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.66 2.81 2.38 4.98 1.62 date in 2021 Harvested area, 44.2 29.0 7.9 0.7 3.6 mln hectares Harvested area, 42.6 27.3 7.8 1.3 6.9 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 61.1440 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Agriculture Online
U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer
CHICAGO/LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures jump to 7-year peak as U.S. herd shrinks
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rallied to a fresh seven-year high on Monday, lifted by expectations for tightening supplies following a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cattle supply report, traders said. Several actively traded nearby contracts posted life-of-contract highs after the USDA's cattle-on-feed...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans up 7¢ this morning | Tuesday, October 25, 2022
After taking a tumble yesterday, soybeans are up 7¢ this morning to $13.88. Wheat is mixed. CBOT wheat is up slightly. KC wheat is down 3¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 7¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says soybean crush margins are near a record high and cash is even higher, supporting soybean futures.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine expects its winter sowing area will fall by 30-40% - deputy minister
KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's winter sowing area for the 2023 harvest could fall by 30% to 40% due to the Russian invasion, Deputy Agriculture Minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych told a Ukrainian-German business conference on Monday. Ukraine traditionally sows winter wheat which accounts for around 95% of its wheat harvest.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine keeps 2023 winter wheat sowing area forecast unchanged despite delays
KYIV, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine is keeping its forecast of the winter wheat sowing area for the 2023 harvest unchanged at 3.8 million hectares despite a delay caused by unfavourable weather, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters on Tuesday. Ukraine sowed more than 6 million hectares of winter...
Agriculture Online
Australia signs up to global pledge to cut methane emissions by 30%
SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australia's climate change minister Chris Bowen on Sunday said the government has joined the Global Methane Pledge as part of multilateral efforts to reduce global methane emissions. "By joining the Pledge, Australia will join the rest of the world's major agricultural commodity exporters including the...
Agriculture Online
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
Comments / 0