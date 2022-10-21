ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wappingers Falls, NY

Joey Bosco
4d ago

lmfao..... smh..... trunk or treat....my whole childhood life ....my father n people taught us as kids to Never ever...ever take candy from a stranger in a car ...... lmfao now it's hey little boy look at all my candy ......where? in a trunk wtf .....

Mid-Hudson News Network

Shots fired in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an incident of shots being fired on Sunday afternoon. It happened in the 100 block of South William Street, police said. There were no known victims.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Arrest Hudson Valley Man at Local Walmart For Terrorism

A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to do the unthinkable. The Ulster Police Department responded to a call on Monday evening, October 17 at the Walmart in Kingston. Just after 9pm officers arrived at the store on Frank Sottile Boulevard where they were told a man was threatening customers and employees.
KINGSTON, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night

Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal DWI crash in Putnam County

MAHOPAC – A 74-year-old man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following a fatal car crash in Mahopac late Saturday night. Carmel Police said shortly after 11 p.m. a Chevrolet Corvette was located off the road on Croton Falls Road near McLaughlin Drive. The vehicle had struck a tree and sustained heavy damage.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man charged with stealing cooking oil in Kingston

KINGSTON – Police in Kingston have arrested a Middletown man on charges that he stole used cooking oil from a business at 312 Plaza Road in the city. Police charged Lenin Sepulveda, 35, with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Police said Sepulveda was observed stealing the...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day, when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

National and Regional Rock Bands Playing Dutchess Foodstock 2022

One of the best Hudson Valley concerts of the year is coming up in less than 2 months, and this year’s show lineup is amazing. I’m talking about the 15th Annual Foodstock Concert to benefit Dutchess Outreach and The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie. Two great local organizations that have been helping out Hudson Valley residents for decades.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

A New Home Store on Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie? How Did I Not Know?

Maybe it’s because I haven’t been to Price Chopper in Poughkeepsie for a while, but I’ve certainly passed it a zillion times. Maybe I’m just oblivious, but I am the only one that didn’t know that a new home furniture store opened up in the old TJ Maxx store in the same plaza as Price Chopper. When I first pulled in I thought it was a temporary Halloween shop. But I was wrong.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time

I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Timeline for the New Paltz Halloween Celebration

In my opinion, no town does Halloween quite the way New Paltz does, I think it could give Salem, Massachusettes a run for its money. The annual parade is amazing, the night of 100 pumpkins is a must see and old of the oldest neighborhoods in America is back this year offering Trick or Treating. October 31st, 2022 in New Paltz New York is going to be the place to be.
NEW PALTZ, NY
101.5 WPDH

Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend

A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

