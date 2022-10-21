Read full article on original website
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
CBS Sports
Aston Villa hire Unai Emery: Former PSG, Arsenal boss tasked with replacing Steven Gerrard
Less than a week after moving on from Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa have announced that Unai Emery will be the club's next head coach. After deciding not to head to Newcastle United last year while Villarreal were in the knockout stages of Champions League, Emery didn't turn down another chance to return to the Premier League after a spell with Arsenal from 2018-2019. He leaves Villarreal as Villa paid a €6 million release clause for his signature.
NBC Sports
Fulham keeps firing as Leeds fightback falls short at booing Elland Road
Fulham continued its habit of feasting on teams under stress, coming back from an early deficit to beat Leeds United 3-2 at Elland Road on Sunday. Jesse Marsch’s hosts went in front through Rodrigo but Fulham responded through Aleksandar Mitrovic before Bobby Decordova-Reid’s clever header joined a sliding Willian finish to uncork a two-goal lead.
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis
Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
BBC
Special movement and special mentality - Guardiola on Haaland and Bellingham
Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham. Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on...
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace boss says 'doors are not open' for black managers
"Doors are not open" for black managers, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Vieira, the only black manager in the Premier League, says more needs to be done to encourage black players into management. A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black,...
Pep Guardiola's Man City Pass 600-Goal Landmark In Win Over Brave Brighton
City are now only the third club in Premier League history to score more than 600 goals under one manager.
ESPN
Arsenal's 8-game winning streak ends in draw to Southampton
Arsenal's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's side were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton. Midfielder Granit Xhaka opened the scoring on 11 minutes when he fired a half volley into the roof of the net, but Southampton levelled on 65 minutes through Stuart Armstrong.
