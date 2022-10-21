ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources

Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
CBS Sports

Aston Villa hire Unai Emery: Former PSG, Arsenal boss tasked with replacing Steven Gerrard

Less than a week after moving on from Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa have announced that Unai Emery will be the club's next head coach. After deciding not to head to Newcastle United last year while Villarreal were in the knockout stages of Champions League, Emery didn't turn down another chance to return to the Premier League after a spell with Arsenal from 2018-2019. He leaves Villarreal as Villa paid a €6 million release clause for his signature.
NBC Sports

Fulham keeps firing as Leeds fightback falls short at booing Elland Road

Fulham continued its habit of feasting on teams under stress, coming back from an early deficit to beat Leeds United 3-2 at Elland Road on Sunday. Jesse Marsch’s hosts went in front through Rodrigo but Fulham responded through Aleksandar Mitrovic before Bobby Decordova-Reid’s clever header joined a sliding Willian finish to uncork a two-goal lead.
BBC

M﻿an City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis

Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
BBC

S﻿pecial movement and special mentality - Guardiola on Haaland and Bellingham

Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham. Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on...
ESPN

Arsenal's 8-game winning streak ends in draw to Southampton

Arsenal's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's side were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton. Midfielder Granit Xhaka opened the scoring on 11 minutes when he fired a half volley into the roof of the net, but Southampton levelled on 65 minutes through Stuart Armstrong.

Comments / 0

Community Policy