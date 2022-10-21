Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska students score among the best on national reading and math tests
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Fourth and eighth graders in Nebraska scored higher than the national average and higher than many other states in 2022 on national math and reading tests. No other state scored higher than Nebraska in fourth-grade math and only one scored higher in eighth-grade math, according...
norfolkneradio.com
Local schools receive funds for 8th grade college visits
Seventy schools in Nebraska have received funding by EducationQuest to take 8th graders on college visits in Nebraska, including several schools around Northeast Nebraska. Since the program began in 2011, nearly $345,000 has been set aside to fund college visits. In a statement, EducationQuest Vice President Eric Drumheller said: “When...
norfolkneradio.com
Fires in Nebraska, Iowa spur evacuations, destroy homes
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prairie fires on Sunday, pushed by winds topping 60 miles per hour, led to evacuations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and destroyed homes and injured two firefighters south of Nebraska's capital city. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in southeast Nebraska says at least two...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie
KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
norfolkneradio.com
Ricketts declares October Operational Excellence Month
Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed October as Center of Operational Month, or COE, in Nebraska. Started in 2016, COE helps create a more effective, efficient and customer-focused government. Governor Ricketts says this program makes a big difference in how they serve the state of Nebraska. "We've done over 900 projects...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
School choice becoming a flashpoint in Nebraska legislative elections
Education is an issue almost every candidate in the metro is running on. Many mention strong public schools, safe schools and/or school choice.
etxview.com
Starting their 'Good Life': Couple wanted wedding to be a celebration of Omaha and Nebraska
By the time 30-year-old Sarah Nelson started planning her own big day, she felt as though she’d already been to a million weddings. So she told Candace Kalasky at Lovestruck Events that she wanted something unique, nontraditional and unexpected for her marriage to Kyler Vande Berg. “My vision was...
etxview.com
Grants to focus on improving maternal, child outcomes in Nebraska
Two recently awarded federal grants will let Nebraska researchers focus on improving outcomes among minority and rural moms and babies in the state. The Nebraska Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative has been awarded a five-year, $1.375 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to improve maternal and neonatal outcomes. The group was founded in 2015 to improve the quality of care for mothers and babies in Nebraska.
kiowacountypress.net
Small businesses back minimum-wage initiative on Nebraska ballot
(Nebraska News Connection) Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Community College livestock judging team competes in contests in Kansas and Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. – Members of the 2022-23 Northeast Community College Livestock Judging Team opened the season participating in competitions in Kansas and Nebraska recently. The team traveled to McPherson, Kan., for the Canton Galva Eagle Classic, where a total of 55 contestants participated. Brekyn Papineau, Marquette, was 7th in placings and 20th in cattle judging, while Alex Hinze, Columbus, was 16th in sheep and goat judging.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball reclaims No. 1 spot in national poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska once again sits at the top of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. This comes after Texas and Louisville, who were both ranked ahead of the Huskers, succumbed to losses last week. Nebraska, which received 48 first-place votes, continued its winning streak last week...
Kearney Hub
Letters to the Editor: Readers voice support for Danielle Helzer for Nebraska Education Board
The District 6 State Board of Education election gives us an opportunity to vote for someone with a true servant leader's heart. Danielle Helzer is that person. What impresses me the most about Danielle is her belief that listening to all perspectives is a key component to serving as an elected official. She has taken the time during her campaign to follow up with people who may not agree with her or have a question about her positions. She talks "with" people and not "to" them. That is a practice she has promised to continue once she is elected. She firmly believes in fostering relationships, two-way communication and working together for the common good of our schools and our students. Danielle believes that strong schools equal well-educated students, which in turn helps us build strong Nebraska communities.
railfan.com
Struggling Nebraska Museum Sells UP Centennial
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — The Nebraska Railroad Museum has sold former Union Pacific “Centennial” 6925 and most of the other equipment in its collection as it battles local officials in Nebraska City over the use of tracks and property donated to the museum by BNSF Railway. The lone survivor of the sell-off is former Union Pacific business car 125.
knopnews2.com
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
O’NEILL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O’Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people...
1011now.com
Norris School District will start 2 hours late Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Norris School District will start school 2 hours late Monday due to fires in the area Sunday. The School District said buses will run routes as able, but will not be able to pick up at alternate locations. There will be no morning preschool or activities.
WOWT
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
WOWT
Bioscience providing high-end jobs in Nebraska
Nebraska inmates get an opportunity to take to the stage. Sunny skies and breezy south winds today with very warm conditions. High temperatures reach the low 80s today, with record highs in the upper 80s likely Sunday.
Nebraska-Maryland Volleyball Match Time Change
The match will move later due to the football game earlier Saturday
