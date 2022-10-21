The District 6 State Board of Education election gives us an opportunity to vote for someone with a true servant leader's heart. Danielle Helzer is that person. What impresses me the most about Danielle is her belief that listening to all perspectives is a key component to serving as an elected official. She has taken the time during her campaign to follow up with people who may not agree with her or have a question about her positions. She talks "with" people and not "to" them. That is a practice she has promised to continue once she is elected. She firmly believes in fostering relationships, two-way communication and working together for the common good of our schools and our students. Danielle believes that strong schools equal well-educated students, which in turn helps us build strong Nebraska communities.

